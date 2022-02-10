Copper Investing News

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") reports excellent initial results from Hole CMV-001B and aggregate of 732 meters ("m") with estimated average grade of 0.51% Copper Equivalent. The average grades include 0.51% Copper and 160 parts per million ("ppm") Molybdenum from 64m to 820m down the hole. Assay grades for the interval reported for silver are still pending, as are the values from 820m down the hole to end of hole at 1,265.15m.

Drilling is continuing with four drill rigs at Vizcachitas with the objectives of expanding the resources within the open pit designs and to explore the deposit below the boundaries of the open pit designed in the Preliminary Economic Assessment, (PEA, 2019).

The current Phase 1 drill program will expand from four to five drill rigs with 18,000m of drilling planned. The full Phase 1 drill program consists of 30,000m of drilling with potential for further expansion.

R. Michael Jones, P.Eng, CEO of Los Andes Copper, commented:

"Hole CMV-001B is important for two reasons: firstly, it demonstrates and confirms the scale of the good grades at Vizcachitas starting from the collar in rock; secondly, the hole is near the western limit of the resources and shows clear potential for further resources to the west. We look forward to the assays for this hole below the current pit designs.

"Though we are still awaiting assay grades for the interval reported for silver, it is important to note that silver typically reports to approximately 1% of the value on the deposit.

"The ongoing drilling program is testing areas in and below the PEA shell. There are several large areas that are taken as waste inside the previous pit designs that are classified as waste due to having no, or very limited drill testing. The historical fragmented land and permit position resulted in areas within the PEA pit not having any proper drill testing. The current drill program has many opportunities to offset known good grade holes with adjacent or deeper drilling into areas with no drill testing.

"Converting waste blocks inside the pit design to resources would add value and as the deposit and grade profile changes, so too does the opportunity for an improved new mine plan.

"The geological team at Vizcachitas has been expanded to several senior geologists with decades of experience on the largest porphyry copper deposits in Chile. The Vizcachitas project is being explored for the first time in recent history with the ability to drill across the whole property. The controls of copper and molybdenum mineralization are being modelled by the new team collaborating and having the ability to explore the full project mineralizing system.

"We look forward to reporting further drill results, as we unlock the potential of this world-class deposit, in the weeks and months ahead."

Drilling results

The details of Hole CMV-001B are shown in the table below. Unfortunately, a zone of lost core at 156m to 180m adjacent to high grades resulted in this area not being representative and properly assayed. These meters are not included in the overall average at this time. A twin hole to Hole CMV-001B will be drilled and these meters will be assayed to add to the overall grade thickness assessment. The final average from 64m to End of Hole will be reported as assays are available.

The area immediately west of Hole CMV-001B is largely open and drilling is underway with two machines.

 Table MetersCu %
Mo ppm
 Ag -PendingCuEq %
 64-156 92 0.57 63  0.59
 156-180 - lost core     
 180 - 820 m 640 0.44 174  0.50
 Average of 732m 0.51 % Cu 160 ppm Mo  0.51 % CuEq

 

* Copper equivalent grade has been calculated using the following calculation: Cu Eq (%) = Cu (%) + 3.33 x Mo (%) using the metal prices: 3.00 USD/lb Cu, 10.00 USD/lb Mo. No allowance for metallurgical recoveries has been considered. These are the same reference prices as in reporting of 2019 PEA. This means that the reported intercepts can be compared directly with the results published in the PEA. Approximate relative value on the PEA pricing is 93% Cu, 6% Mo and 1% silver.

All thicknesses from the drill hole intersections are down-hole drilled thicknesses. True widths will be estimated as the deposit model is updated and information available.

The ongoing drilling program is targeting areas on all sides of the current resource, including an area in the southern region where previous drilling resulted in resource grades at approximately 150 meters.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 120 kilometres north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. The Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA"), delivered in June 2019, highlights that the Project has a post tax NPV of $1.8 billion and an IRR of 20.77%, based on a $3 per pound copper price. It also has a Measured Resources of 254.4 million tonnes having a grade of 0.439% copper and Indicated Resource of approximately 1.03 billion tonnes having a grade of 0.385% copper. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report dated June 13, 2019, with an effective date of May 10, 2019 and titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Vizcachitas Project", prepared by Tetra Tech.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Qualified Person ("QP") and Quality Control and Assurance

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's Chief Geologist, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. The QP has validated the data by, supervising the sample collection process, through chain of custody records and inspecting the detailed technical data and quality control and assurance information.

Los Andes Copper has a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA QC) protocol, which is consistent with industry best practices. There is a strict chain of custody from the project site to laboratory via the Company's core cutting facility near to San Felipe. The QA QC protocol includes the insertion of field duplicates, coarse duplicates, pulp duplicate, pulp and coarse blanks and Certified Reference Materials supplied by Ore Research and Exploration, Australia.

The core was analysed in the Santiago laboratory of the Geo Assay Group. The Geo Assay Group is a leading Chilean analytical laboratory providing analytical services to multinational companies in Chile. The samples were prepared in the laboratory's fully automated robotic sample preparation area. Using a 4-acid digestion all samples were analysed for copper and molybdenum using Atomic Absorption.

For more information please contact:

R. Michael Jones, P.Eng CEO

rmj@losandescopper.com

+44 203 4407982

Blytheweigh, Financial PR
Megan Ray
Rachael Brooks
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at: www.losandescopper.com

Follow us on twitter @LosAndesCopper

Follow us on LinkedIn Los Andes Copper Ltd

Certain of the information and statements contained herein that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Securities Act (British Columbia), Securities Act (Ontario) and the Securities Act (Alberta) ("Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend"; statements that an event or result is "due" on or "may", "will", "should", "could", or might" occur or be achieved; and, other similar expressions. More specifically, Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information. Such Forward Looking Information includes, without limitation, the timing of and ability to obtain TSX-V and other regulatory approvals and the prospects, details related to and timing of the Vizcachitas Project. Such Forward-Looking Information is based upon the Company's assumptions regarding global and Chilean economic, political and market conditions and the price of metals and energy and the Company's production. Among the factors that have a direct bearing on the Company's future results of operations and financial conditions are changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, a change in government policies, competition, currency fluctuations and restrictions and technological changes, among other things. Should one or more of any of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from any conclusions, forecasts or projections described in the Forward-Looking Information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Overview

The copper market has seen an exciting uptick and revitalization in recent years. Besides being a staple metal for building and construction, analysts' forecast copper valuation may exceed historic highs of US$10,000 per tonne with the increased demand for the metal in electric vehicle wiring and solar panel manufacturing.

One of the most prominent players in this arena is Chile. As a country with many of the largest copper mines in the world and some of the most investor-friendly mining jurisdictions to date, Chile is already playing a significant part in producing the copper needed to power the new green world.

Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA, OTCQX: LSANF) is a Canadian company focused on developing its flagship Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum project, which is one of the largest advanced copper deposits in Chile.

For years, Chile has hosted many international mining projects, with its stable taxation regime for foreign companies to work and a democratic government supportive of mining operations. Los Andes Copper is strategically positioned to leverage Chile's prominent past-producing geological positioning and take advantage of rising copper prices despite production disruptions from COVID-19 in 2020.

Los Andes' diverse investor portfolio demonstrates the vast and enthusiastic interest surrounding the company. Along with a large group of loyal and very active retail investors, the company is also seeing interest generated from the development of drilling programs conducted from 2015 to 2017. The campaign results showed significant grades hovering above 0.5 percent copper in near-surface supergene mineralization.

Additionally, a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) published in June 2019 measured copper on the Vizcachitas property at US$3.50 per pound with an IRR of 26.7 percent and at US$3.00 per pound with an IRR of 20.7 percent. Resource estimates measured 254.4 million tonnes grading 0.439 percent copper, 119 ppm molybdenum and 1.26 g/t silver, giving a 0.489 percent copper equivalent.

With the net present value of the Vizcachitas asset set at US$1.8 billion as of the PEA, Los Andes Copper is favorably positioned to leverage the robust economic and geological conditions of this large copper project for years to come.

The company expects to publish a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its flagship project in late 2021. This study would include robust economics, updated resource estimates of prospective mining reserves and metallurgical testing results of copper and molybdenum mineralization. As part of the PFS, Los Andes is undertaking work programs that will contribute to the design of an environmentally friendly operation that will position Vizcachitas on the forefront of global environmental trends for mining.

With commitments to environmentally friendly best practices and community participation, Los Andes Copper's management team has primed the company for development and mining success. Its track record of accomplishments in mining, community affairs and project development means that company leadership has the expertise to push its Vizcachitas project to levels seen in neighboring porphyry deposits.

Los Andes Copper's Company Highlights

  • Los Andes Copper is a Canadian company focused on the development of its flagship Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum project. This deposit is forecasted to become Chile's next major copper mine.
  • The company owns 100 percent of the Vizcachitas copper deposit. This asset is one of the largest advanced copper deposits in South America.
  • Preliminary economic assessment conducted in June 2019 revealed robust project economics and competitive mineralization with measured copper on the Vizcachitas property at US$3.50 per pound with IRR of 26.7 percent and US$3.00 per pound copper with IRR of 20.7 percent.
  • In 2019, Fernando Porcile joined the Los Andes board of directors as executive chairman. Along with a diverse and world-class management team, this leadership primes the company for significant development advancement.
  • Los Andes Copper is currently working on a 2021 PFS in preparation for robust economics, drilling and expected production in 2025.
  • Significant exploration upside at Vizcachitas with the potential to increase the resource base beyond the initial 45 year mine life modelled in the PEA

Los Andes Copper's Key Projects

Vizcachitas Copper-Molybdenum Project

Los Andes Copper's flagship project is 100 percent owned and focuses on developing an advanced copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Central Chile. The company expects to publish its PFS in late 2021.

alphinat_profile_fig3

The project is located approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Santiago with accessible water resource networks and good infrastructure. It operates on the same geological belt that has historically hosted competitive and clean grade copper production. This includes the Rio Blanco-Los Bronces deposit, which has seen over 101 million tonnes of contained copper.

Additionally, the deposit has a measured and indicated resource of approximately 1.28 million tonnes at a copper grade of 0.40 percent and a copper equivalent grade of 0.45 percent. Total mineralization estimates also include 11.2 billion pounds of copper, 400 million pounds of molybdenum and 43.4 million ounces of silver.

Los Andes Copper is currently working on completing its 2021 PFS and Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) to acquire the permits that will allow for drilling and mining development. With a strong showing from the company's 2019 PEA, the Vizcachitas copper project demonstrates significant exploration potential and is expected to begin production in 2025.

alphinat_profile_fig3

Los Andes Copper's Management Team

Fernando Porcile - Executive Chairman

Fernando Porcile is a mining engineer with over 50 years of experience in the mining industry. He has been responsible for the development, implementation, commissioning and operation of new mining projects and the management of various world-class operations. His experience with engineering companies is vast and varied, as senior process engineer, and as client and consultant. Most of his experience has been in copper, but has also included nitrates, iodine and iron ore. During the period 2010-2014, he was Director of the Codelco Board and lately he has been consultant for other mining companies developing copper, iron and gold projects.

Mr. Porcile was President of Compañía Doña Inés de Collahuasi in the period 2007-2009; he was also President of the Falconbridge Copper Business Unit for five years. During his presidency Falconbridge was developing projects that included El Morro, Pachón and the expansion of Collahuasi. Prior to these responsibilities he was Vice President Project Development for BHP Billiton's Base Metals Division and before that President of Compañía Minera Cerro Colorado of Rio Algom, participating in the development of the Antamina and Spence projects.

From 1989 to 1991, he was Operations Manager of Soquimich, responsible for the operations to produce nitrate and iodine in Chile's Region of Antofagasta. Mr. Porcile worked for Codelco for nine years, from 1980-1989. At Codelco he worked in the El Teniente and Chuquicamata Divisions. At Chuquicamata he was General Manager at a time when a large expansion program was developed at the mine, concentrator, smelter, electrolytic refineries, leaching and supporting facilities.

Mr. Porcile holds a Masters of Science in Mineral Engineering from Columbia University in the city of New York. Prior to that, he studied Mining Engineering at the University of Chile.

R. Michael Jones - Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Jones is an experienced CEO and Director, with a history of developing, permitting, and adding significant value to mining companies. He has taken multiple large mines, with values of up to $1 billion, from the discovery stages, through to feasibility studies and construction decisions. He is a well known promoter of exciting mining projects, and a finance specialist with a successful background in undertaking fundraises, take overs and mergers and acquisitions.

A qualified mining engineer, by trade, with a whole host of experience, Mr. Jones received his Bachelor's Degree in Applied Science, Geological Engineering from the University of Toronto. A few years later he went on to be granted an engineering licence as a Professional Engineer in Ontario Canada. Mr. Jones is a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa, as well as the winner of multiple discovery awards.

Warren Gilman - Non-Executive Director

Warren Gilman has over 30 years of experience as a deal maker and investor in the metals and mining sector. Mr. Gilman was a founder of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") Global Mining Team in Toronto in 1988. He subsequently led the team's efforts out of Australia and China. During his time with CIBC, he was responsible for some of the largest equity capital markets financings in Canadian mining history. He served as advisor to the largest mining companies in the world including BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Noranda, Falconbridge, Meridian Gold, China Minmetals, Sumitomo, Mitsubishi, Jinchuan and Zijin.

Corinne Boone - Non-Executive Director

Corinne Boone has more than 25 years of experience focused on sustainable business, climate risk, carbon markets and executive leadership. Currently, Ms. Boone is Board Chair of the Canadian Energy Research Institute (CERI), an organisation focused on energy sector research and analysis. In addition, she is CEO of Climate and Sustainable Innovation, a boutique consultancy focusing on sustainable finance; carbon markets and pricing; and overall ESG considerations. She is on the Board of Efficiency One, a leading energy efficiency enterprise. She also sits on the Alternative ESG Fund Independent Review Committee for Waratah Capital Advisors. She formerly held the role of Managing Director of Hatch's Environmental Services Group and was globally responsible for environment, community engagement and investment, climate change, overall sustainability, and annual corporate sustainability reporting. Ms. Boone also formerly held the role of Managing Director, CantorCO2e, a Cantor Fitzgerald subsidiary, focused on global carbon markets.

Antony Amberg - Chief Geologist

Antony Amberg is a chartered geologist with 32 years of diverse experience working in Asia, Africa and South America. Amberg is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has managed various exploration projects ranging from grassroots through to JORC compliant feasibility studies. In 2001, he returned to Chile, where he started a geological consulting firm specializing in project evaluation and NI 43-101 technical reports. Amberg began his career in 1986 working with Anglo American in South Africa before moving on to work for Severin-Southern Sphere, Bema Gold, Rio Tinto and Kazakhstan Minerals Corporation.

Manuel Matta - Director of Vizcachitas Project

Manuel Matta is a mining engineer with 30 years of mining experience in operations, planning and projects. He has experience in M&A, asset optimization, due diligence for major projects worldwide and the development of concentrate treatment technology. Matta has also worked for Barrick Gold as vice president of project construction, responsible for constructing large capital projects worldwide. Before that, he worked at Rio Algom in the mid 1990s, where he worked with Fernando Porcile through all the development phases of the Spence copper project, from exploration to conceptual engineering, pre-feasibility and feasibility. During this period, he also assisted Mr. Porcile's team in optimizing the throughput of the recently commissioned Cerro Colorado copper mine. Matta worked for Falconbridge and Xstrata as vice president of projects and development, where he led the expansion of the Collahuasi project. He was also general manager of the Altonorte Smelter in Antofagasta, Chile, where he led the operation upgrade for this custom copper smelter, one of the world's largest.

Ignacio Melero - Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability

Ignacio Melero is a lawyer from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. He has vast experience in corporate and community affairs. Before Los Andes, Melero was responsible for community affairs at CMPC, having managed community and stakeholder affairs for many pulp and forestry divisions throughout the country. Ignacio has also worked for the Government of Chile in the Ministry General Secretariat of the Presidency. He was responsible for the inter-ministerial coordination of the ChileAtiende project, a multi-service network linking communities, regional governments and public services.

Harry Nijjar - CFO

Harry Nijjar holds a CPA CMA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a BComm from the British Columbia University. He is currently a managing director of Malaspina Consultants and has been working with public and private companies for the past 10 years in various roles. He is also presently the CFO of Darien Business Development Corp. and Clarmin Explorations Inc.

Pedro Loch - Controller

Pedro Loch is a certified accountant with over 30 years of experience with multinational companies. Loch has worked as Regional Financial Officer for the Chilean subsidiary of Mincom International from 1997 to 2010. He has also worked at Raychem as a controller for Chile and Peru and he was a controller for seven years at the Chilean subsidiary of Transammonia Inc. in New York.

Magin Torres - Senior Metallurgist

Magin Torres is a metallurgist and mining engineer with a Master of Science in Extractive Metallurgy and Mining Engineering from the University of Chile. He has 12 years of experience as a process consultant in copper-moly, gold and iron operations. Before joining Los Andes Copper, Torres was in charge of milling operations at the Codelco Chuquicamata mine. He was the senior metallurgist at Minera Las Cenizas mine and the QA operations manager at SGS Minerals, Chile.

Magin is also a Competent Person in Extractive Metallurgy under the Chilean Mining Commission (Reg. No. 0409).

Alejandro Cassi - Manager of Community Relations

Alejandro Cassi is a sociologist and candidate for a Master's Degree in Political Communication and Public Affairs. He has 10 years of experience in community management. Cassi has worked for Esval (water utility) in charge of communities, for Codelco as deputy manager for Community Relations for the Ventanas smelter and Kinross Chile as community relations specialist.

×