LootMogul, global sports metaverse company, expands in Europe through a strategic partnership with Six Sport, a leading global sports rights and marketing agency

LootMogul partners with Six Sport

LootMogul partners with Six Sport (PRNewsfoto/LootMogul)

Sports Metaverse company LootMogul is partnering with a leading sports marketing and commercial rights agency Six Sport , to support its strategic growth plans and expedite the adoption of blockchain gaming for sports organizations and athletes, delivering truly immersive sports fan experiences.

LootMogul, widely recognized as one of the world's top sports metaverse organizations, offer athletes, sports teams and brands the ability to create virtual 'sport cities' to engage with fans, as well as offering in-real-life rewards. With over 241 professional athletes in the US already signed up with LootMogul, sports fans can participate in competitions, training academies and games as well as buy digital and real-life merchandise.

Working with Six Sport, LootMogul aims to expand the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse and create long-term, sustainable meta strategies for sports rights holders.

Raj Rajkotia, CEO of LootMogul, said; "We're delighted to be partnering with Six Sport, who share our vision on how we can transform sports fan experiences through blockchain technologies. Their expertise, connections and deep understanding of the sports business landscape not only in Europe but also major developed nations, will prove invaluable as we accelerate our growth plans for the sports metaverse".

Sean McAuliffe , Director of Six Sport said; "We are looking forward to working with the team at LootMogul on this incredibly exciting project. LootMogul's proposition is unique in sport and presents a real opportunity for athletes and rights holders to further engage with fans, developing a clear strategy and tangible return for what web3 and the metaverse can offer".

About LootMogul
LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform); powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. LootMogul is building more than 180 sports cities across the globe with real-world utilities and benefits.

About Six Sport
Six Sport is a leading global sports rights and marketing agency working with some of the biggest rights holders and brands in sport. We develop comprehensive commercial and marketing strategies for rights holders, brands and B2B companies looking to leverage partnerships in sport.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

AUXUMAN BRINGS AI-POWERED METAVERSE GAMING TO LG ELECTRONICS TVs

Auxworld, a game generator app that lets users create multiplayer sessions from text input, will be available on LG Smart TVs throughout the United States

Auxuman the leading AI gaming company, today announced a partnership with Oorbit the company building the world's premiere technology platform powering the metaverse, to bring metaverse gaming to LG Electronics (LG) customers starting Jan. 31 of this year. Through this partnership, Auxuman's Auxworld will enable anyone to instantly create an online multiplayer game simply through text input in a manner similar to popular AI image generators.

Gamelancer Media President & COO Speaks at Ivey Leadership Conference

Gamelancer Media President & COO joined by TikTok Head of Sports & Samsung Senior Manager of Digital Marketing & Content

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) (" Gamelancer " or the " Company ") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, is pleased to announce that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Mike Cotton was a featured speaker at the Ivey Leadership Conference on Saturday, January 21 2022.  Cotton was accompanied by TikTok Head of Sports & Gaming, Adam Burchill and Samsung Senior Manager of Digital Marketing & Content, Christian Di Vincenzo . The trio discussed new trends in sports advertising and how they see that evolving over time.

XT.COM Lists KNDM in its Innovation Zone

XT.COM the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of KNDM on its platform in the innovation zone and the KNDM USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2023-01-31 02:00 (UTC).

  • Users can deposit KNDM for trading at 2023-01-30 04:00(UTC)
  • Withdrawals for KNDM will open at 2023-02-02 02:00 (UTC)

About Kingdom Coin

WARNER MUSIC GROUP ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF RHYTHM CITY, ITS FIRST PERSISTENT MUSIC EXPERIENCE ON ROBLOX

Rhythm City heading image

Rhythm City to introduce users to artists and music through social roleplay, virtual concerts, and mini-music challenges

Intella X, Neowiz's Web3 gaming platform reveals its ecosystem partners

- Following the recent announcement of $12 million in private funding, Intella X, Neowiz's Web3 gaming platform, has revealed its initial ecosystem partners.

Intella X reveals its Web3 gaming platform's initial ecosystem partners

The platform's initial gaming ecosystem consists of 30+ top-tier global partners from various sectors that include games, investments, blockchain services, and security to accelerate and bolster Web3 gaming through Intella X.

The partners of Intella X include Polygon, Animoca Brands, Magic Eden, Big Brain Holdings, Planetarium Labs, Global Coin Research (GCR), ConsenSys (Infura), Neowiz, Arumgames, Blue Potion Games, Hidea, Massive Gaming, Modori, Ozys, Web3Auth, CertiK, Haechi Labs, Theori, Block Crafters Capital, Kross Lab, Bora, Crit Ventures, JoyCity, Kaura, Kracker Labs, Mobirix, Neon Games, Pearl Abyss, Widus Partners, Wemix, Swapscanner, and XL Games.

An official from Intella X commented, "Through the support of our top tier ecosystem partners, Intella X will be built as a global, Web3-centric gaming ecosystem hub that exercises the fundamental values and philosophy of Web3 and leading innovators in Web3 gaming."

Each partner from their respective industries is committed to the acceleration of mass adoption of Web3 and the long-term growth of the Intella X gaming ecosystem by joining forces in providing the highest quality of gaming experience to Web3.

Intella X will make it's global debut on Polygon in the first quarter of 2023 with its proprietary mobile wallet, DEX, NFT marketplace, launchpad, and game lineups for 2023.

Follow Intella X socials for news and announcements.

About NEOWIZ
NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660), founded in 1997, is regarded as a pioneer and one of Korea's leading game companies. Since 2003, the company has successfully published a wide range of PC and mobile games via https://www.pmang.com/ , as well as co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMAX Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup, and the highly anticipated, three-time Gamescom award-winning title, Lies of P.

"First of its kind" collaboration between Liithos and CoinZoom, built on the Hedera network, reinvents Sunday Comics for a Web3 generation

Mega-TikTok Influencer Michael Le Partners with Liithos to create Ashfall, The TikTok Creator Series and Innovative 5-Episode Digital Collectible, Premiering Sunday, January 29

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Liithos, a AAA gaming and entertainment studio led by PlayStation veterans Michael Mumbauer (The Last of Us) and John Garvin (Days Gone) and Web3 marketplace CoinZoom have partnered with mega-influencer Michael Le (52.2 million followers on TikTok) to create an innovative narrative series to launch exclusively on TikTok. Starring Le along with TikTok influencer Slider Jesus ( 257k followers on Instagram), the epic adventure will introduce the world to Ashfall, the first transmedia IP announced by the Liithos team earlier this year that will launch as a comic book series in March and with a AAA video game currently in development,  built on the highly respected, low-cost, and sustainable Hedera network.

