Lomiko's Shoulder Sampling Outlines 210.9 Meters of Graphite Mineralization Grading 7.09% Cg at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce shoulder sampling results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005785/en/

Figure 1: EV Zone, Collar locations of holes with additional core sampling (Graphic: Business Wire)

Figure 1: EV Zone, Collar locations of holes with additional core sampling (Graphic: Business Wire)

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: "we are pleased to see that additional shoulder sampling has further extended mineralization in multiple zones in the EV and Battery zones. These additional sampling results demonstrate graphite mineralization encountered over much more significant widths then previously known in 28 holes out of 79. These results also show areas where two or more zones are joined together indicating consistent mineralization. Significant intervals were encountered in the EV Zone, including hole LL-22-042 where mineralization now extends over 210.9m from surface: from 4.5m to 215.4m with a grade of 7.09%Cg. The assay results further validate the continuity and quality of the mineralization. We have now received all the results from the shoulder sampling conducted in November in the EV and Battery Zones and have completed the drill database updates. The database will be used to complete an updated NI-43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for La Loutre."

Highlights

  • Additional core sampling increases thickness of graphite zones in 28 holes
  • Increased thickness of greater than 3.0m were noted for 28 graphite zones
  • Increases greater than 20.0m were noted for 11 graphite zones ranging from 22.0 to 63.0m
  • Most significant intersection is 7.09% Cg over 210.9m from 4.5 to 215.4m in hole LL-22-042 now joining two previously outlined zones
  • Second most significant intersection is 9.405% Cg over 154.5m from 32.0 to 186.5m in hole LL-22-032
  • Graphite mineralization >1.0% Cg was determined in marble and quartzite units including a new marble graphite carrying zone between these paragneiss intervals in hole LL-22-042, in addition to the marble zone at the bottom of the paragneiss sequence in EV Zone as announced in press release September 6, 2022
  • Shoulder sampling has also shown that 9 holes in the EV and Battery zones remain open at depth
  • Southeast and northeast end of EV zone remain open
  • South end of Battery zone remains open

The assay results reported in this press release are for 33 holes where additional core samples were collected to close intervals of graphite mineralization reported in previous press releases. This shoulder sampling resulted in increasing the thickness of the mineralization for 28 holes. Intervals are considered closed where graphite values fall below 0.50 per cent graphite ("Cg") over at least four successive core samples (i.e., totalling approximately 6.0 metres of core.) Out of twenty-eight holes that have shown an increase in the width of the mineralization, twenty-two were drilled in the EV Zone (Figure 1) and six in the Battery Zone (Figure 2). Please refer to Table 1 for the revised weighted averaged graphitic carbon-bearing drill intersections (not true thickness). The press releases wherein the original weight averages were reported are referenced in Table 1.

Increases of 3.0m or more to the thickness of graphite zones were noted for 28 intersections generally without significant dilution of the graphite grade. Eleven of these intersections showed increased thickness greater than 20.0m ranging from 22.0m up to a maximum of 63.0m. The most notable result of the additional sampling is in hole LL-22-042. Originally two intervals of graphite mineralization were reported in this hole including 8.68% Cg over 94.5m from 4.5 to 99.0m and 6.64% Cg over 94.4m from 121.0 to 215.4m. These intersections are in paragneiss. An interval of marble between these paragneiss intervals was originally not sampled as it was assumed that the marble did not contain graphite. In fact, the additional sampling showed the marble to contain significant graphite mineralization with a weight average of 2.13% Cg over 22.0m from 99.0 to 121.0m. Moreover, the graphite is evenly distributed in the marble with a minimum value of 1.42% Cg and a maximum value of 3.26% Cg. Most importantly, the additional sampling joined the two previously reported zones to provide a revised weight average in hole LL-22-042 of 7.09% Cg over 210.9m from 4.5 to 215.4m (the end of the hole). The last sample assayed 3.14% Cg indicating that the graphite mineralization continues beyond the end of the hole (i.e., the interval remains open below the end of the hole). Holes LL-22-025, -045 and -046 and were also stopped in mineralization and remain open below the end of the hole. Five holes including LL-22-023, -046, -055, -056 and -064 remain open above the first sample of the interval. The additional sampling connected zones that were previously reported as separate zones, in holes LL-22-012 and -021 and -032. One new graphite zone was defined in hole LL-22-062 by the additional sampling.

Table 1: Revised weight averaged graphitic carbon-bearing drill intersections (not true thickness)

Source

Hole

From m

To m

Int. m

% Cg

Notes

m +/-

1

LL-22-003

93.1

103.6

10.5

2.39

Revised

LL-22-003

57.1

102.1

45.0

1.22

Closed

34.5

1

LL-22-003

135.9

162.9

27.0

2.46

Revised

LL-22-003

126.9

156.9

30.0

2.60

Closed

3.0

1

LL-22-006

48.8

141.8

93.0

0.79

Revised

LL-22-006

48.8

74.3

25.5

1.00

Closed

Revised

LL-22-006

132.8

151.0

18.2

2.52

Closed, 1 zone split into 2

-49.3

1

LL-22-008

48.2

60.7

12.5

14.43

Revised

LL-22-008

7.7

60.7

53.0

4.83

Closed

40.5

1

LL-22-010

7.3

25.8

18.5

11.31

Revised

LL-22-010

7.3

29.0

21.7

9.73

Closed

2

LL-22-012

18.0

40.5

22.5

1.69

2

LL-22-012

28.5

34.5

6.0

6.00

2

LL-22-012

56.5

108.0

51.5

3.05

Revised

LL-22-012

6.0

108.0

102.0

2.21

Closed, 3 zones connected

22.0

2

LL-22-014

16.6

19.6

3.0

0.79

Revised

LL-22-014

4.6

21.1

16.5

0.62

Closed

13.5

2

LL-22-015

54.5

86.0

31.5

2.65

Revised

LL-22-015

8.0

117.5

109.5

1.27

Closed

78.0

2

LL-22-018

123.0

157.5

34.5

2.98

Revised

LL-22-018

100.5

168.0

67.5

1.82

Closed

33.0

2

LL-22-020

6.0

76.5

70.5

2.57

Revised

LL-22-020

6.0

87.0

81.0

2.37

Open below 87.0m (EOH)

10.5

2

LL-22-021

7.0

50.5

43.5

4.51

2

LL-22-021

72.5

119.0

46.5

7.92

Revised

LL-22-021

7.0

119.0

112.0

5.95

Closed, 2 zones connected

22.0

2

LL-22-021

157.0

175.0

18.0

3.15

Revised

LL-22-021

148.0

191.5

43.5

1.67

Closed

25.5

3

LL-22-022

4

20.5

16.5

4.09

Revised

LL-22-022

4.0

24.5

20.5

3.48

Closed

2

LL-22-023

120.0

132.0

12.0

9.25

Revised

LL-22-023

57.0

132.0

75.0

2.84

Open above 57.0m

63.0

3

LL-22-025

80.0

101.0

21.0

6.17

Revised

LL-22-025

75.5

101.0

25.5

5.54

Closed

4.5

3

LL-22-025

140.0

185.0

45.0

15.07

Revised

LL-22-025

140.0

195.0

55.5

12.74

Open below 195.0m (EOH)

10.5

3

LL-22-026

121.0

125.5

4.5

3.59

Revised

LL-22-026

115.0

125.5

10.5

2.18

Closed

6.0

3

LL-22-030

47.5

56.5

9.0

4.05

Revised

LL-22-030

43.0

58.0

15.0

3.17

Closed

6.0

3

LL-22-032

32.0

152.0

120.0

11.02

3

LL-22-032

176

186.5

10.5

5.59

Revised

LL-22-032

32.0

183.5

151.5

9.59

Closed, 2 zones connected

21.0

3

LL-22-033

168.5

191.0

22.5

8.69

Revised

LL-22-033

168.5

195.0

26.5

7.74

Closed

4.0

4

LL-22-031

169.0

211.0

42.0

13.84

Revised

LL-22-031

169.0

215.5

46.5

12.70

Open below 215.5m

4.5

4

LL-22-042

4.5

99.0

94.5

8.68

4

LL-22-042

121.0

215.4

94.4

6.64

Revised

LL-22-042

4.5

215.4

210.9

7.09

Open below 216.m (EOH), 2 zones connected

22.0

5

LL-22-045

204.0

231.0

27.0

5.83

Revised

LL-22-045

170.0

231.0

61.0

2.99

Open below 231.0m (EOH)

34.0

5

LL-22-046

186.0

207.0

21.0

3.95

Revised

LL-22-046

175.5

207.0

31.5

2.97

Open above 175.5m & below 207.0m (EOH)

10.5

5

LL-22-050

13.0

136.0

123.0

5.07

Revised

LL-22-050

13.0

139.0

126.0

4.99

Closed

3.0

6

LL-22-055

94.5

123.0

28.5

4.66

Revised

LL-22-055

72.0

120.0

48.0

3.78

Open above 72.0m

19.5

6

LL-22-056

71.5

106.0

34.5

2.53

Revised

LL-22-056

67.0

107.5

40.5

2.31

Open above 67.0m

6.0

New

LL-22-062

6.0

15.0

9.0

2.75

Closed

9.0

7

LL-22-064

104.5

115.0

10.5

4.08

Revised

LL-22-064

86.5

115.0

28.5

2.65

Open above 86.5m

18.0

7

LL-22-066

16.0

20.5

4.5

4.58

Revised

LL-22-066

10.0

20.5

10.5

2.58

Closed

6.0

7

LL-22-066

102.5

108.5

6.0

5.18

Revised

LL-22-066

98.0

108.5

10.5

4.17

Closed

4.5

7

LL-22-067

11.0

15.5

4.5

4.68

Revised

LL-22-067

6.5

15.5

9.0

2.77

Closed

4.5

Source

Press Release

1

September 6, 2022

2

September 20, 2022

3

September 28, 2022

4

October 12, 2022

5

October 24, 2022

6

November 28, 2022

7

December 6, 2022

QAQC and Analytical Procedures

The drill core was logged and marked for sampling by a professional geologist. All the core was photographed as part of the logging procedure. Core samples were collected by splitting each sample interval in half lengthwise with a hydraulic core splitter. One half of the interval was returned to the core box, and the other half was placed in a plastic bag with a tag. The tag number was marked in indelible ink on the outside of the bag, and the bag was sealed with a plastic tie-wrap. One certified reference material standard and one blank were included in each batch of 21 samples. For shipping, samples were placed in rice bags that were individually sealed with numbered, tamper-proof security tags. The rice bags were then placed on wooden pallets, secured with plastic wrapping, and delivered by truck to Manitoulin Transport Inc. for shipping to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Ancaster, Ontario.

At Actlabs the samples were crushed to 80% passing 2mm and then riffle split to a 250g sub-sample that was pulverized to pulp 95% passing 105μm (Actlabs Code RX1). The sample pulps were then analyzed for graphitic carbon "Cg" by mild hydrochloric acid digestion followed by combustion in an infrared induction furnace (Actlabs Code 8Cg). Actlabs is accredited under ISO 9001:2015 registration and is independent of the Company.

Qualified Person

The technical content presented in this press release was reviewed by Mark Fekete, P.Geo. who actively participated in the La Loutre drill program as an independent consultant to the Company as the "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals has a new vision and a new strategy in new energy. Lomiko represents a company with purpose: a people-first company where we can manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian and Quebec critical minerals for a solution in North America. Our goal is to create a new energy future in Canada where we will grow the critical minerals workforce, become a valued partner and neighbour with the communities in which we operate, and provide a secure and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals.

In addition to La Loutre, Lomiko is working with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation towards earning its 70% stake in the Bourier Project as per the option agreement announced on April 27 th , 2021 . The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada's lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

About the La Loutre Graphite Project

The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.​ Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totalling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).

The Property is underlain by rocks belonging to the Grenville Province of the Precambrian Canadian Shield. The Grenville was formed under conditions that were very favourable for the development of coarse-grained, flake-type graphite mineralization from organic-rich material during high-temperature metamorphism.

Lomiko Metals published a July 29, 2021 Preliminary Economic Estimate (PEA) which indicated the project had a 15-year mine life producing per year 100,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate at 95% Cg or a total of 1.5Mt of graphite concentrate. This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Lomiko Metals Inc. by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Hemmera Envirochem Inc., Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Metpro Management Inc., collectively the Report Authors.

On behalf of the Board,
Belinda Labatte
CEO and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's objective to become a responsible supplier of critical minerals, exploration of the Company's projects, including expected costs of exploration and timing to achieve certain milestones, including timing for completion of exploration programs; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets); any anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's business objectives or projects, the Company's financial position or operations, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. This FLI reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: current market for critical minerals; current technological trends; the business relationship between the Company and its business partners; ability to implement its business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; uncertainties related to receiving and maintaining exploration, environmental and other permits or approvals in Quebec; any unforeseen impacts of COVID-19; impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry; general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the investor presentation on its website. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com

Gordana Slepcev at 647-391-7344 or Belinda Labatte at 647-402-8379 or at 1-833-456-6456 or 1-833-4-LOMIKO or email: info@lomiko.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lomiko MetalsTSXV:LMR
LMR:CA
Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals


Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:LMR

Lomiko Appoints New Management Team and Director and Initiates a New Vision and Strategy in Quebec

Lomiko Metals Inc. (Lomiko) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko Metals" or "Lomiko" or the "Corporation" or "The Company") is pleased to announce a new leadership team and the appointment of an independent director to the board effective October 25, 2021. With the appointment of Belinda Labatte as Chief Executive Officer and Director, Vince Osbourne as Chief Financial Officer and Gordana Slepcev as Chief Operating Officer, Lomiko is poised to develop its current critical minerals projects in Quebec and pursue a new growth strategy for the acquisition and development of new critical minerals assets to add to the Company's portfolio. The Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interests of all its stakeholders to appoint a dedicated and committed new leadership team at this time which will establish the Company and it's base of operations in Quebec. Lomiko is setting the stage to become a leader and responsible supplier of critical minerals in the North American market. The new leadership will continue to develop the Company's high potential La Loutre graphite project into the Pre-Feasibility Stage ("PFS") stage with the view of taking it into full production, along with plans for the advancement of its lithium exploration project, Bourier located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

chromium release assay

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals Announcement of Positive Results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in Southern Quebec

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has announced positive results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in southern Quebec. The 100% owned La Loutre Project is located in the Nominingue-Chénéville Deformation Zone in Quebec. The property, which consists of one large contiguous block of 42 mineral claims totaling 2,509 hectares or approximately 25 square kilometres, is located approximately 117 kilometres northwest of Montréal in southern Québec, 230 kilometres southwest of the Nouveau Monde Matawinie Project and 100 kilometres southeast of the Imerys' Lac-des-îles mine.

The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada, the Canadian division of the Australian-based global engineering firm with a 30 year track record with projects spanning more than 80 locations worldwide.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news along with some video comment from Lomiko's President and CEO, A. Paul Gill. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

Based on a drill hole database containing 117 drill holes, consisting of 15,160 metres of drilling and 8,850 assay intervals, the project has a mineral resource estimate of 23,165 kilo tonnes of 4.51% graphite for 1.04 metric tonnes of graphite in the Indicated category, and 46,821 kilo tonnes of 4.01% graphite for 1.9 metric tonnes of graphite in the Inferred category, using a 1.5% cut-off grade. The cut-off grade is based on a processing cost of CDN$11.85 per tonne, and General and Administrative Costs of CDN$2.37 per tonne. A cut-off grade of 1.5% has been used for the base case of the resource estimate, which more than covers the Process and General and Administrative Costs.

The mine plan includes 21.9 metric tonnes of mill feed and 88.4 metric tonnes of waste over the 14.7-year project life. Mine planning is based on conventional open pit methods suited for the project location and local site requirements. Owner-operated and managed open pit operations are anticipated to begin prior to mill start up, running for 14.7 years to pit exhaustion, with feed from the low-grade stockpile supplementing plant feed over the last two years. The PEA indicates the property has the geological potential to extend the mine life beyond the initial 14.7 years presented in the PEA as well as the opportunity to expand the scale of production by increasing the mineral resource through ongoing exploration and drilling.

With a strong treasury to support their next steps, Lomiko plans to commence a Preliminary Feasibility Study and Environmental Impact Studies while continuing to explore the geological potential of the property. Management believes the PEA clearly demonstrates the potential for Lomiko to become a major North American graphite producer, with a positive after-tax Internal Rate of Return of 21.5% and after-tax Net Present Value of $186 million.

Management cautions that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For a more detailed analysis of the PEA, please refer to the news release. The shares are trading at $0.145. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91913

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

lomiko metals

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals and its Option of Bourier Project in Quebec from Critical Elements as it Prepares to Explore for Lithium

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has entered into an option agreement with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation giving Lomiko the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Bourier project. Lomiko will earn its interest by way of a joint venture agreement.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

The Bourier project is located approximately 85 km east-northeast of the village of Nemaska and approximately 450 km north-northeast of the town of Val-d'Or, Québec. The Bourier property, potentially a new lithium field in an established lithium district in Quebec, consists of 203 claims covering approximately 10,252 hectares or 102.5 square kilometres.

A. Paul Gill, CEO, stated: "Recent consumer interest in electric vehicles has increased investor interest in Lithium and Graphite, two of the major components of a lithium-ion battery. Quebec is in a unique position of having ample supply of both commodities and now Lomiko has opportunities in additional battery materials."

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Critical Elements' CEO, added: "This option agreement with Lomiko will allow the Bourier property to be explored in detail for battery minerals discoveries, such as Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Zinc. Critical Elements is currently focused on the development of its Rose Lithium-Tantalum project. With Lomiko as a joint venture partner in the Bourier project, shareholders of both companies will be able to benefit from successful exploration of a highly prospective project."

The northern boundary of the property is marked by intrusive pink granite. The metasedimentary rocks in the centre of the property are intruded by mafic and ultramafic rocks, granites, pegmatites, and late diabase dykes. The pegmatites occur as either pink, which associated with oligoclase gneisses and granite, or white, which is associated with metasedimentary rocks. Outside of work program complete between 2010 and 2012 for Zinc-Copper and Gold by Monarques Resources Inc., there has been very limited lithium exploration undertaken at the Bourier Property.

The Bourier property is adjacent to the Lemare Lithium property, wholly owned by Critical Elements, where in 2012, a previous operator discovered a "granite pegmatite dyke containing a considerable amount of spodumene", which ranged in apparent thickness from 4.8 to 14.2 metres and was followed for close to 200 metres in length on surface.

Under the first option, Lomiko can earn 49% by paying $50,000 in cash, 5 million shares, and incurring $1.3 million in exploration expenditures by December 31, 2022. Subject to completing this first option, Lomiko can increase its interest to 70% by paying an additional $250,000 in cash, 2.5 million shares, and incurring $2 million in exploration expenditures and delivering a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate by December 31, 2023. Should Lomiko produce a drill-defined NI 43-101 resource estimate of between 5 and 20 million tonnes of lithium oxide, Lomiko will pay up to $2 million, payable in cash or shares, at Lomiko's discretion. Please refer to the company's news release for the specific schedule for these terms.

Critical Elements will retain a 2% NSR on the extraction and production of any minerals on the Bourier Property, of which Lomiko can purchase 1% for $2. million. During the agreement, Critical Elements will be the operator on the property. Critical Elements will also retain the exclusive right to market and act as selling agent for any and all Lithium products, including Lithium ore, concentrate and chemical, resulting from the extraction and production activities on the Bourier Property.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82629

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

lomiko metals stock

BTV Investor Alert Video: Lomiko Metals Inc. - Metals for the New Green Economy

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 8th to 14th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

www.lomiko.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 620,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.085 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 9, 2028. The Options granted vest as to one-third immediately, the second third on January 9th 2024 and the final third on January 9th, 2025

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Signs MOU with Sonid of South Korea

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Signs MOU with Sonid of South Korea

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Korean electronics manufacturer, Sonid Inc. (" Sonid "). The MOU represents promising steps towards a potential commercial joint venture or technology licensing arrangement of RecycLiCo's technology.

The MOU outlines the strategic partnership and business framework for establishing a lithium-ion battery recycling facility. Both companies will leverage their strengths and engage in plans regarding the commercial collection, pretreatment, and hydrometallurgical processing of end-of-life batteries. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both companies to expand their operations and contribute to the sustainability of the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Announces Executive and Board Actions

Lake Resources NL Announces Executive and Board Actions

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announces the appointment of Mark Anning as Head of Legal, Australia and Company Secretary. Additionally, as previously announced when assuming the role of Executive Chairman in June 2022, (see ASX announcement dated 20 June 2022), Stu Crow has now transitioned to the role of non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We continue to strengthen the bench of talent with internationally recognized executives and board members as we pursue the tremendous opportunity, we have to set a new global standard for producing cleaner, high-purity lithium at speed and scale," Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.

"The addition of Mark Anning brings significant expertise and experience and will be a critical partner in support of our initiatives to grow and strengthen the company.

"I also thank Stu for his service as Executive Chairman as part of the transition to serve critical North American and Asian supply chains."

The appointment of Mark Anning as Head of Legal, Australia and Company Secretary, will be effective January 9, 2023. From that date Mr. Peter Nielsen will step down as Company Secretary and will remain the Chief Financial Officer of Lake Resources. Mr. Anning has practiced at Partner level in private practice, and in-house at CEO and Chair direct report level for several ASX and NASDAQ listed companies. Mr. Anning's 30 years in legal and corporate practice has seen him specialise in corporate and commercial law, dispute resolution, risk management, and corporate governance.

Mr. Anning is a Chartered Secretary and holds the qualifications of Bachelor of Commerce and LLB (Hons) from the University of Queensland and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance.

Mr. Anning is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and is admitted to practice in all Commonwealth Courts and the Supreme Courts of Queensland and Victoria.

Stu Crow's transition from his role of Executive Chairman is occurring in accordance with the timetable laid out at the time of his appointment in June 2022. Mr. Crow was appointed Executive Chairman to oversee the designation of a new CEO, recruit additional board members, and establish US offices.

He will remain non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors.

"With the strengthening of both our leadership team and the board of directors, it is the right time for me to return to the non-executive chairman role," Stu Crow, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said.

"We have tremendous opportunities ahead of us and look forward to working with my partners on the board to ensure that we continue to deliver on our path to becoming a leading supplier of cleaner lithium.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

  • X1 Talent managed star, Zanadood signs deal with Google's YouTube
  • X1 Talent managed star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with AMD
  • X1 Talent managed star, RuffSenpai signs deal with Snapchat
  • ShiftRLE grows social media presence 200% YOY
  • ShiftRLE launches new Rocket League fan destination at www.ShiftRLE.gg

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm, and with ShiftRLE, a leading news and statistics destination for fans of the popular video game, Rocket League.

"Our focus in 2022 has been on the integration and growth of our acquisitions. With Tyrus LLC, which was renamed to X1 Talent Corp., the core strategy has been to grow the talent roster and international brand clients that partner with X1 talent to promote their newest and hottest products," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO, X1 Entertainment Group Inc. "With ShiftRLE which has a fast-growing social media audience on Twitter, the core strategy has been to launch a new web destination experience at www.ShiftRLE.gg for Rocket League fans which recently debuted in November."

Notable brand campaigns engaged with X1 Talent over the previous 90 days include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 588,739 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last six months

The Company has received significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the last six months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account have served to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lomiko Land Acknowledgement

Lomiko Land Acknowledgement

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") reaffirms its vision to embrace Indigenous people and Indigenous values within our projects, to develop a sustainable approach on our path to critical minerals development, while honouring the lives, memories, and hopes of all seven generations close.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005776/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

