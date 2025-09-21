Lockheed Martin Vectis: Best in CCA Class Survivability

Lockheed Martin Vectis: Best in CCA Class Survivability

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works ® (NYSE: LMT) introduces Vectis, a Group 5 survivable and lethal collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) to advance unparalleled air dominance for American and allied militaries.

This system embodies the company's pedigree in fighter aircraft, autonomous systems and open mission architectures. As the future of air power takes shape, Skunk Works is charting a critical path with Vectis to unlock new, integrated capabilities at an ultra-competitive speed and price point.

"Vectis is the culmination of our expertise in complex systems integration, advanced fighter development and autonomy," said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. "We're not simply building a new platform – we're creating a new paradigm for air power based on a highly capable, customizable and affordable agile drone framework."

What You Need to Know About Vectis

Integration:

  • Seamlessly integrates with 5th and next-gen aircraft to advance the Family of Systems vision for next-gen air dominance.
  • Proven Lockheed Martin performance on common control systems like the MDCX™ ensure compatibility across the command and control spectrum.

Mission Flexibility:

  • Capable of executing precision strike, ISR targeting, electronic warfare and offensive and defensive counter air missions.
  • Provides multi-domain connectivity, whether standalone or as part of integrated teaming missions with crewed aircraft like the F-35.
  • Extended Range: Endurance ranges compatible with Indo-Pacific, European and Central Command theaters.

How We're Making It:

  • Stealth: Leverages decades of experience in stealth advancement to deliver best in CCA class survivability.
  • Affordable: Applies advanced manufacturing and digital engineering techniques learned from next-gen aircraft development to drive affordability and speed. Vectis will be offered at a CCA price point.
  • Open Systems: Built to avoid vendor lock by aligning to Government Reference Architectures.

Vectis' development is underway. Parts are ordered and a team is executing. Skunk Works is investing the funds and manpower necessary to build and test survivable systems to meet customers' evolving needs while broadening alignment with new tri-service architectures and global requirements as they are defined.

Skunk Works has decades of experience leveraging speed, altitude, shape, advanced materials and more to keep crewed and uncrewed platforms safe in the most challenging environments to solve the warfighter's hardest problems. All of this pioneering work is reflected in Vectis, which delivers class-leading survivability in an agile, multi-role package.

With Vectis, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works is acting on a bold vision to deliver high-end survivability and mission systems capability at aggressive cost targets and design, build and fly within two years.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security ® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-vectis-best-in-cca-class-survivability-302560850.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lockheed MartinLMTNYSE:LMTTech Investing
LMT
The Conversation (0)
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in violation of ERISA. In addition to AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), and Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), against which lawsuits have already been filed, according to SEC filings andor Athene's public statements, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI), ATI, Inc. (NYSE: ATI), Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), and General Electric (NYSE: GE) have offloaded pension obligations to Athene.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Japan Gold Rises 119 Percent

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$3,700 for First Time, Major Miners Hone Portfolios

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

Gold Investing

What Does the GDX Index Change Mean for Gold Investors?

Gold Investing

Newmont Exits Orla Mining With US$439 Million Share Sale

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering