Lockheed Martin to Provide Next-Generation Logistics and Sustainment Support for U.S. Special Operations Command Under New Contract

Lockheed Martin to Provide Next-Generation Logistics and Sustainment Support for U.S. Special Operations Command Under New Contract

As part of a historic investment to rebuild the Arsenal of Freedom, the Department of War named Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) the prime contractor of U.S. Special Operations Command's (USSOCOM) next-generation logistics and sustainment support program.

SOF GLSS 2 provides a wide range of mission-critical services, including aircraft and vehicle maintenance, IT and electronics support to the U.S. Special Operations community.

The $10.5 billion, 12-year contract funds the Special Operations Forces Global Logistics Support Services II (GLSS2), a competitive follow-on contract to previous ones managed by Lockheed Martin since 2010 to ensure U.S. Special Operations has the sustainment and life-cycle management to support rapid deployment and mission overmatch.

THE BIG PICTURE

Under the new contract, Lockheed Martin will continue to execute day-to-day activities and conduct sustainment and life-cycle management of:

  • Global supply chain of parts, warehouses and depots;
  • Aircraft, vehicle and equipment repair, maintenance and modifications; and
  • Critical infrastructure support and business process transformation.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE

  • "Lockheed Martin is deeply honored to stand beside the men and women of our Special Operations Forces," said Vic Torla, vice president, Lockheed Martin SOF GLSS. "For more than 16 years, our teams have relentlessly delivered the logistics and sustainment expertise required to accomplish our nation's most critical missions. We recognize the urgency of every operation, and our dedicated personnel, parts, and services are positioned to meet the SOF warfighter's needs. Building on the proven success with the SOF CLSS and SOF GLSS programs, we are poised to further transform SOF logistics worldwide, ensuring our exceptional operators always have what they need, when they need it."

WHY IT MATTERS

SOF GLSS 2 is USSOCOM's largest service contract vehicle, providing a wide range of mission-critical services, including aircraft and vehicle maintenance, IT and electronics support to the U.S. Special Operations community.

ADDITIONAL CONTEXT

  • The Lockheed Martin-led Global Logistics Support Services team includes numerous subcontractor partners that provide capabilities to benefit special operations forces and ensure they receive the highest possible level of support.
  • Lockheed Martin SOF GLSS is located at Bluegrass Station in Lexington, Kentucky, and employs over 3,300 employees worldwide. The company continues to expand its sustainment and logistics services to military and government agencies worldwide, and has a global network of people, facilities, suppliers and partners supporting around-the-clock operations.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

Lockheed Martin Logo.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-to-provide-next-generation-logistics-and-sustainment-support-for-us-special-operations-command-under-new-contract-302827658.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

lockheed martin LMT nyse:lmt
LMT
The Conversation (0)
Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence

Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence

Locksley's (LKYRF) strategy to deliver a fully integrated US-based "Mine to Market" critical minerals supply chainInvestorideas.com (www.investorideas.com) a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including critical mineral stocks, reports on the future of Antimony and key stocks in... Keep Reading...
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Metalsource Mining Identifies High Priority Drill Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres to Drive the Next Phase of Exploration at Silver Hill

Related News

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Identifies High Priority Drill Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres to Drive the Next Phase of Exploration at Silver Hill

energy investing

Skyharbour Signs Letter of Intent with Purecore to Option its Yurchison Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin

energy investing

Purecore Signs Letter of Intent with Skyharbour to Option the Yurchison Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of its 2026 Exploration Programs on its PIL & ATTY Properties