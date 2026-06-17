Lockheed Martin, Government Officials Tout Site's 75 Years of Manufacturing Excellence and a Strong Future

Lockheed Martin, Government Officials Tout Site's 75 Years of Manufacturing Excellence and a Strong Future

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) in Marietta, Georgia, marked its 75th anniversary as a U.S. Center for Manufacturing Excellence June 17, showcasing cutting‑edge technology and innovation that will sustain the facility's mission of delivering solutions for the nation and its allies for generations to come.

Trish Pagan, vice president of Lockheed Martin's Air Mobility and Maritime Missions and general manager Marietta site, addresses guests celebrating the 75th anniversary of Lockheed Martin's Marietta manufacturing facility. In the background, Lockheed Martin employees line up to see the iconic C-130J Hercules and 5th Generation Fighter F-22 Raptor, both made in Marietta.

"For 75 years, our team at Marietta has evolved to meet the needs of our customers, nation, and a changing world, pioneering airpower solutions that strengthen global security," said O.J. Sanchez, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics president. "We honor a legacy built on excellence, commitment, community and innovation while looking toward the next 75 years of developing and delivering capabilities that matter."

Lockheed Martin's Marietta site and its C-130 production line hold the distinction and world record for the longest continuously running military aircraft production line in history. While the C-130 has been foundational to the site's success for decades, the site's influence and impact continues to grow, to include involvement in Skunk Works projects.

"For 75 years, Lockheed Martin has helped strengthen our nation's security and Georgia's economy, and today's announcement of 1,200 new Marietta-based jobs is another milestone in that enduring partnership," said Gov. Brian Kemp, keynote speaker at the ceremony, and joined by family. "These new jobs are creating meaningful careers for hardworking Georgians while supporting production of world-class aircraft like the C-130J Super Hercules and F-35 Lightning II, equipping America's service members and our allies with next-generation capabilities."

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk also addressed present and former employees of the site on a stage flanked by static displays of iconic aircraft proudly made in Marietta, including the first fifth-generation fighter, the F-22 Raptor, and the C-130J Super Hercules.

A well-established global defense contractor, Lockheed Martin generated $4.5B in economic impact for the state in 2025 and employs 5,600 people. The Marietta site serves as a global hub that offers production, sustainment, and a resilient supply chain for U.S. and international customers. At the same time, the facility provides an anchor for the U.S. and state of Georgia economy and workforce.

"Lockheed Martin is a beacon of American ingenuity that fuels our national defense and strengthens the capabilities of our allies," said Loudermilk, who spoke at the event. "As we celebrate 75 years of excellence, we reaffirm our commitment to sustaining this world-class business for future generations."

While the ceremony and milestone highlighted past missions, Lockheed Martin's future remained in focus. Today, the site remains at the forefront of aerospace manufacturing, producing the "Built to Deliver. Built to Last.™" C-130J and center wing assembly for the world's most advanced fighter, the F-35. Ongoing and future work associated with Skunk Works®, were noted as important to future plans for the Marietta site. An expedition hall showcased the future, to include a model of Lockheed Martin Vectis™, a survivable and flexible collaborative combat aircraft.

"In Georgia, innovation does not replace legacy—it builds upon it," said Trish Pagan, vice president of Air Mobility and Maritime Missions and general manager Marietta site. "The C-130's origin story was born of Skunk Works ingenuity and the Marietta site's destiny and growth will be informed by innovation. Our legacy is defined by our ability to evolve, meeting the changing demands of our customers and the security challenges of each generation. We will remain at the forefront of delivering the next generation of capabilities while building on a foundation of proven performance."

In addition to its global business impact, Lockheed Martin employees donate 21,000 volunteer hours to the community and provide charitable donations to several organizations in the metro-Atlanta area. Lockheed Martin also partners with several technical colleges and universities to help create the workforce of the future through internships, apprenticeships and highly regarded STEM initiatives.

"As we celebrate 75 years, we do so with pride in our history and a clear vision for our future," Pagan said. "The Lockheed Martin story in Marietta is a story of growth, innovation, and adaptability. Whether it is locally or worldwide, we take pride in delivering and evolving our products and services, and remaining on the leading edge."

For more information on Lockheed Martin's Marietta history, mission or a virtual plant tour, visit here:  https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/who-we-are/business-areas/aeronautics/marietta-media-kit.html

About Lockheed Martin 
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-government-officials-tout-sites-75-years-of-manufacturing-excellence-and-a-strong-future-302803491.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

lockheed martinLMTnyse:lmt
LMT
The Conversation (0)
Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence

Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence

Locksley's (LKYRF) strategy to deliver a fully integrated US-based "Mine to Market" critical minerals supply chainInvestorideas.com (www.investorideas.com) a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including critical mineral stocks, reports on the future of Antimony and key stocks in... Keep Reading...
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Miivo Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Miivo AI Inc.

GLP-1 'Arms Race' Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

GLP-1 "Arms Race" Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

Surface Metals to Present at Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

Related News

Steve Neamtz: The Diversification Illusion Hiding Beneath Record Highs

lithium investing

Infographic: Batteries Absorb 88 Percent of Global Lithium Supply

battery metals investing

Surface Metals to Present at Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-02,Intersecting 234.15 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Discovers a New Copper Rich VMS Horizon at the Wedge Mine

precious metals investing

Freegold intersects 336.8 m grading 1.32 g/t Au starting from 26.5 m in Infill Drilling at Golden Summit

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Expands Silver Hill Exploration Footprint with Multiple Open IP Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres of Strike

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Expands and Further Defines Uranium Mineralization at Kaycee Project, Wyoming with Initial 2026 Drill Results