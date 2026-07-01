Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its second quarter 2026 earnings results conference call (listen-only mode) on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jim Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO; Evan Scott, chief financial officer; and Mark Kvasnak, vice president, Investor Relations, will discuss second quarter 2026 earnings results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Second quarter 2026 earnings results will be published prior to the market opening on July 23.
The live webcast will be available at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor and the accompanying presentation slides and relevant financial charts will also be available on the same website prior to market open.
An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Thursday, August 6, 2026, at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available here.
For additional information, visit the company's website: www.lockheedmartin.com.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-announces-second-quarter-2026-earnings-results-webcast-302815161.html
SOURCE Lockheed Martin