Lockheed Martin and NATO Allies Accelerate PAC-3® Sustainment Across Europe

Lockheed Martin and NATO Allies Accelerate PAC-3® Sustainment Across Europe

Lockheed Martin welcomes the commitment of the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden to explore a dedicated PAC-3® Missile Maintenance Facility in Europe. The joint government-to-government agreement was signed today during the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum, part of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara.

PAC-3 MSE is the world's most advanced air defense missile.

The proposed facility will strengthen NATO's integrated air and missile defense readiness by providing in-region maintenance and sustainment capabilities that help keep PAC-3 missiles ready, reliable and rapidly deployable against evolving threats.

"Industrial cooperation strengthens the transatlantic defense industrial base and contributes to economic progress and shared security," said Jay Pitman, president, Lockheed Martin International. "For more than 75 years, Lockheed Martin has demonstrated our commitment to being a strategic partner for the defense and security of Europe. Today, we are accelerating our work with NATO allies and industry partners to expand integrated air and missile defense capacity, strengthen regional sustainment networks and support the rising global demand for these capabilities."

The proposed PAC-3 Missile Maintenance Facility will support the growing community of NATO allies operating PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors and PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) interceptors. Lockheed Martin will contribute decades of experience in missile production, sustainment, engineering and supply-chain management to support the development of the proposed facility and the allied nations that depend on PAC-3 capabilities.

Demand for PAC-3 continues to grow worldwide, driven by its combat-proven performance. In January, a landmark framework agreement was established with the U.S. Department of War to triple production capacity for PAC-3 MSE. In April, the U.S. government awarded Lockheed Martin a $4.7 billion contract to continue accelerating PAC-3 MSE production this year, ensuring U.S. allies have the advanced air and missile defense capabilities they need to defend what matters most.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

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SOURCE Lockheed Martin

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