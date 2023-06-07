Alma Gold Announces Acquisition of Exploration Licences in Dialakoro Region of Northeast Guinea

Lobe Sciences Appoints Baxter Phillips III, MBA as Chief Operating Officer

Phillips also named President of Altemia & Co., a Lobe Sciences Company

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat rare diseases today announced the appointment of Baxter Phillips III, MBA, to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. The position was created to provide additional executive leadership as Lobe Sciences continues its strategic transition to a diversified, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company preparing to launch its first commercial product, Altemia™, a medical food designed for patients with sickle cell anemia. Mr. Phillips will also serve as President, Altemia and Company, LLC, a Lobe Sciences wholly owned subsidiary focused on treatments and support for patients with sickle cell anemia. Phillips will report directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Philip J. Young. In October of 2022, Mr. Phillips was appointed to Lobe Sciences' Board of Directors, where he will also continue to serve the Company.

"We are thrilled to bring Baxter into the Company as we take these major steps forward to continue to grow and strengthen our business, broaden our product portfolio with new and exciting clinical and commercial assets, and ultimately bring these therapies and products to patients with rare diseases. We have welcomed Baxter's strategic support since he joined as a Board member, and we will continue to leverage Baxter's 25 years of expertise in business development, licensing, operational strategic management, and commercialization. We know with his demonstrated leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry he will be a valuable asset to the Company as we continue to move forward building our rare disease portfolios," stated Philip Young, CEO of Lobe.

"I am honored to join Phil and the Lobe team at this juncture in our growth trajectory," commented Phillips. "Phil's leadership and drive to transform the Company is inspiring. I look forward to serving Lobe, and most importantly, the patients throughout the world suffering from rare, and often overlooked diseases such as sickle cell disease. Altemia™ has the potential to offer significant reductions in the frequency of sickle cell crises (SCC) and hospitalizations associated with SCC related pain, and based on clinical trial data, we do not expect to see the poor side effect profile associated with many of the currently available prescription drugs being marketed to treat these events associated with sickle cell. Altemia™ truly has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for our friends and neighbors who suffer from sickle cell disease," concluded Phillips.

For the past 10 years of his 25 year career, Baxter has served as an executive officer, including CEO, of several multi-national biopharmaceutical companies including Cambridge Allergy (UK), Neurogastrx (US) and Armata Pharma (AmpliPhi, multi-national). Mr. Phillips has a successful history of acquiring and launching commercial products, leading multiple public and private financing campaigns, establishing cGMP manufacturing, and licensing product portfolios of commercial and development-stage programs. Mr. Phillips began his career as a research scientist with Insmed (INSM) where for ten years he held a range of leadership positions in research, licensing, finance, investor relations, and sales and marketing. He earned his MBA from the College of William and Mary and his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Hampden-Sydney College.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat rare diseases. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is additionally engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of psilocin based compounds to address unmet medical needs in orphan neurological therapeutic applications.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Investor and Media
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

Lobe Sciences Announces Commercial Distribution Agreement With Pentec Health for US Launch of Altemia

Distribution Agreement Grants Pentec Exclusive Distribution Rights for Altemia Lobe's Novel Sickle Cell Anemia Medical Food

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat orphan diseases today announced it has entered into a commercial distribution agreement for the supply and distribution of Altemia™ with Pentec Health, Inc. ("Pentec Health"), a nationwide provider of clinical nutrition and specialty care services addressing complex needs for patients. Altemia™ is Lobe's proprietary formulation of emulsified docosahexaenoic acid ethyl ester ("DHA") concentration designed for patients with sickle cell disease ("SCD").

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Provides Update on Vitamind

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today provides an update on its acquisition of the Vitamind Brand and intellectual property ("Vitamind") pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated April 30, 2021 (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 2,916,668[1] common shares to acquire Vitamind. The Agreement specified performance milestones that the company must achieve in order for it to release the 2,916,668 consideration shares. Those milestones and the dates that the milestones were satisfied and the escrow restrictions were removed are summarized in the table below:

MilestoneNumber of Consideration Shares   Performance Milestone  Consideration Shares ReleasedRelease Date
1729,167Closing of purchase.YesMay 3, 2021
2729,167Developing no less than two SKUs addressing brain health.YesApril 30, 2021
3729,167Entering into a letter of intent with an entity which (i) is introduced to the Company by the Vendor; (ii) operates a natural health product supply network; and (iii) holds or has the ability to procure a natural product number from the Governmental Authority.YesMay 13, 2021
4729,167Entering into a letter of intent with an entity which (i) is introduced to the Company by the Vendor; and (ii) operates a natural health product distribution network.NoN/A

 

The Company met the first and second milestones on closing of the Agreement.

The Company met the third milestone on May 13, 2021 when the Company entered into an exclusive two-year White Label Supply Agreement ("Supply Agreement") with GCO Packaging and Manufacturing Inc expiring on May 13, 2023. There is a two-year renewal option which the Company does not expect to exercise. The Supply Agreement provides for the coordination of: (i) natural product number application with Health Canada; (ii) GS1 UPC registry; (iii) UPC agency design work; (iv) label design; (v) French translation of Product details; (vi) GS1 registry and publishing; (vii) digital label sample printing; and (v) custom tool and print set-up (the "Services"). The Company, at its sole discretion and expense, shall design and brand packaging, provided that GCO will provide the Services in respect of the packaging.

The fourth milestone has not been met and the shares remain in escrow. Management has focused the Company resources on the development of its intellectual property related to L-130 and L-131 and the recently announced Altemia acquisition. The Company does not expect that the final milestone will be met.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing patient-friendly, practical psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness. Each of our New Chemical Entities, L-130 and L-131, are being developed to address unmet medical needs in neurological therapeutic applications.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

  • Move Affirms Lobe's Position as an Orphan/Rare Disease Drug Development Company and expands portfolio to include 4 Orphan Disease Programs
  • The Company expects to Launch Altemia™, a Medical Food, and Generate Commercial Revenue in the Second Half of 2023
  • Acquisition also Includes an International License Agreement With Double Digit Royalty and Milestone Payments, Commercial Inventory and Intellectual Property.

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Altemia™ & Company, LLC ("Seller") which includes all assets, know-how, intellectual property and commercial inventory of the Seller (the "Transaction") to manage patients suffering from Sickle Cell Disease ("SCD"). The Seller has no current or long-term liabilities.

Mr. Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "Starting in the second half of 2023 we will launch our first commercial product, a medical food called Altemia™ for the management of SCD. This product has been well studied in human clinical trials. It is a proprietary, patent pending formulation based on decades of research and will add commercial revenue this year and beyond. By targeting the 55 major SCD clinics in the United States we will be able to efficiently provide support and education for clinicians and other health care providers charged with treating this vulnerable population. As we prepare for launch and commercialization, I will be able to call upon my previous successes launching and selling Orphan Drugs in specialty markets. Altemia™ will be positioned as a cost-effective medical food option for patients and payers seeking alternatives to drug products with significant side effects. We will be announcing further information related to our commercial plans shortly. In addition to Altemia™ we have acquired a clinical stage asset, SAN100 which is being developed as a prescription drug alternative for the treatment of SCD uniquely in children. This indication may qualify for the Pediatric Priority Review Voucher."

Lobe Sciences to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference April 5, 2023

 lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Executive Chairman, will present at the SEQUIRE CANNABIS & PSYCHEDELICS CONFERENCE, April 5th at 10:00AM EDT.

Registration for the event is accessible via the following link Sign up free.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces That The Drug Enforcement Administration Has Issued The Initial 2023 Quota Allowing Export Of L-130

Dosing In Human Clinical Trial To Commence Within Weeks

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that its exclusive commercial manufacturing partner has received their initial 2023 quota for our novel psilocin drug product (L-130) from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

COMPASS Pathways' key patents upheld by the US Patent and Trademark Office

  • PTAB rejects two requests for rehearing of the USPTO's decision denying institution of post-grant review (PGR) of U.S. patent numbers 10,947,257 (‘257 Patent) and 10,954,259 (‘259 Patent).

  • In June 2022, the PTAB denied institution of the PGRs finding the challenger failed to establish that any of the claims of ‘257 Patent and ‘259 Patent are unpatentable.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation, announced today that the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) reaffirmed decisions to uphold ‘257 Patent and ‘259 Patent, key patents covering COMP360 crystalline psilocybin polymorph A, the polymorph being used in the Company's phase 3 clinical trials. The decision can be found on the USPTO website at: https:developer.uspto.govptab-web#searchdocuments?proceedingNumber=PGR2022-00018.

Kabir Nath, COMPASS Pathways Chief Executive Officer, stated, "COMPASS is pleased with the PTAB's decision to uphold two important US patents covering the Company's crystalline psilocybin polymorph A. Patents are a key element of our overall commercial protection of COMP360, which is central to our work in developing innovative treatments for therapeutic areas of significant unmet medical need, including our lead program in treatment-resistant depression."

Mike Arnold, founder and CEO of Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness CEO Sees Market Traction for Psychedelic Healing

If recent social media and news trends are any indication, psychedelics-based healing may increasingly be getting into mainstream consciousness, according to Silo Wellness (CSE:SILO,OTCQB:SILFF) CEO and Founder Mike Arnold.

“If you just look at the conversations out in public or on social media, and compare that to news articles about this particular space, about psychedelic healing, you'll see an exponential increase since 2018. And you have more and more people being exposed, which means more and more people are feeling something they haven't felt for a really long time, or maybe ever,” Arnold said.

Silo Wellness offers luxury psychedelic retreats in Jamaica. These retreats are supervised by healthcare practitioners — including a doctorate of nursing and a pharmacologist — who are involved in the process from the beginning of a participant’s journey, Arnold explained.

COMPASS Pathways' Co-Founder Ekaterina Malievskaia to Step Down as Chief Innovation Officer

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation, today announced that Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Ekaterina Malievskaia will step down from her executive role effective June 16, 2023. She will remain a member of the COMPASS Pathways Board of Directors, while her executive responsibilities will be carried forward by the existing executive team.

Together with George Goldsmith and Lars Wilde, Katya co-founded COMPASS Pathways in 2017, determined to bring much needed innovation to the field of mental health care. She helped oversee the growth of COMPASS and provided critical executive leadership to the company both before and after its initial public offering in 2020. During her tenure, she oversaw the development and execution of the groundbreaking phase 2b trial of COMP360 psilocybin for patients with treatment-resistant depression, started and helped build critical functions such as R&D, Digital Health, AI and Machine Learning, and Clinical Care Innovation. She also developed the company's psychological support model and built its network of trained therapists.

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 3:30 pm ET on June 8, 2023.

Data Demonstrating Long-Term Improvement in Depression in Cancer Patients Following Single Dose of COMP360 Psilocybin Therapy to be Presented at ASCO 2023

  • More than half of the patients demonstrated remission of depression at 18 months, after a single dose of 25mg investigational COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support
  • Open label phase 2 study, conducted by Sunstone Therapies and scheduled to be presented at the ASCO annual meeting on June 5, is believed to be the longest clinical study of psilocybin ever conducted

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that new long-term efficacy data of investigational COMP360 psilocybin in cancer patients with major depressive disorder will be presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

More than half of the patients (16/28) treated with a single dose of 25mg COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support remained in remission from their depression at 18 months post administration. The investigator-initiated study, led by Manish Agrawal, MD, at Sunstone Therapies , is believed to be the longest study of psilocybin therapy ever conducted.

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

  • the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference to be held on May 23 rd ; and
  • the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference to be held in New York City , NY, on June 7-9, 2023 .

Seelos senior management will host one-on-one and small group meetings in the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference on May 23 rd .

To register for the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference, please visit here .

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos, will present on Thursday, June 8 th at 9:00 AM ET at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. Dr. Mehra and Seelos senior management will also host one-on-one meetings.

The Seelos presentation webcast at the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference may be accessed here .

The 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering of over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs, where attendees address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

