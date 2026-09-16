Live Nation Makes Show Day Easier for Fans With Salesforce's Agentforce

Building on a successful pilot at BottleRock Napa Valley, Agentforce to bring 24/7 fan support to Live Nation concert venues across the U.S.
Today at Dreamforce, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) announced an expansion of Live Nation's use of Agentforce , bringing 24/7 fan support to Live Nation venues across the U.S.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916325880/en/
On-demand festival expertise
This expansion builds on Live Nation's innovation at BottleRock Napa Valley, a weekend of music alongside food, wine, and culinary experiences. With multiple stages and experiences happening at once, fans are constantly deciding what to see, where to go, and what to do next. To help fans arrive prepared and make it easier to discover everything the festival had to offer, Live Nation debuted Melody: an agentic festival guide providing on-demand expertise powered by Service Cloud .
Fans could ask Melody questions about artist set times, stage locations, and more, while receiving personalized recommendations, including food near stages and must-see artists. With communication and data guardrails applied to every interaction, Melody also maintained conversation history and session context. This allowed Melody to understand follow-up questions and provide more relevant responses over the course of a conversation.
Built with a fully headless React architecture embedded directly in the BottleRock app, Melody was deployed in under 30 days from concept to production, in partnership with Salesforce's Forward Deployed Engineering team and Salesforce Professional Services. During the 12-day launch window leading up to BottleRock 2026, Melody logged over 37,000 fan interactions and 17,000 customer service sessions. This helped attendees arrive better prepared, with 85% getting the answers they needed within three responses.
Meet Venue Agent
Live Nation is now building on those learnings with Venue Agent, bringing the same focus on useful, on-demand information to even more fans.
According to Live Nation research, 78% of fans want guidance ahead of a show to help make their experience smoother, including transportation and event information. Venue Agent gives fans 24/7 access to that information by answering questions across Live Nation venue websites — seamlessly responding to inquiries about parking, what to bring to the venue, accessible seating, door times, and more. Branding and event information are automatically customized, creating a more personalized experience for each venue and fans.
Live Nation leverages a single agent system, powered by Service Cloud with Data Cloud , to deliver accurate, venue-specific answers. Instead of building separate agents for every venue, the company's headless Venue Agent uses Data Cloud to instantly identify where to pull the correct information. If a fan asks for a human or has a question outside the agent's knowledge, the conversation is routed directly through Slack to the fan engagement team that is monitoring the agents and on hand to quickly respond to requests outside the agent's knowledge.
Today, 95% of questions handled by Venue Agent are answered without needing to be handed off to a team member, which allows the team to focus more time on innovative fan experience initiatives, ultimately benefiting fans and teams across Live Nation venues.
"The best technology makes the live experience feel easier," said Jon Glickstein, SVP of Enterprise Partnerships, Live Nation Media and Sponsorship. "With Venue Agent, we can give fans fast, reliable answers 24/7, from planning their night to navigating the venue. Bringing that support to our venues across the U.S. means that fans arrive ready to enjoy the show."
"The opportunity with AI is to make experiences people already love even better," said Erin Oles, President, Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. "Live Nation proved that at BottleRock, deploying Agentforce in under 30 days could help thousands of fans navigate the festival. Now they're building on that success across their venues, giving fans personalized support whenever they need it and making every step around the show a little easier."
About Salesforce
Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV ) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .
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