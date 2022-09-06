GamingInvesting News

Mexican-based indie game developer and publisher EnsenaSoft is proud to announce the worldwide release of ISLA SINALOA a relaxing open-ended social simulation game set on an island retreat inhabited by fun and engaging animal characters in a peaceful universe full of fun activities. Over two years in the making, ISLA SINALOA is available as a FREE-TO-PLAY download on iOS®, Android™, and the Windows® Store.

Launch Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEnusZsAGNQ

ISLA SINALOA features a large cast of colorful, friendly neighbors and animal characters. Your character is fully customizable, and 100s of options are available from the clothing store. You can tailor the look, features, and body expressions as desired, and when you are ready, exciting adventures and exploration await.

ISLA SINALOA challenges you to complete a series of fun and rewarding tasks. In return, you are given fascinating attractions to place, such as the Zoo, the Museum, and the Botanical Garden, collectively featuring more than 500 items to collect and learn from. Donate the fish you catch to the Zoo and watch them swim in the aquarium. Visit a remote island by talking to Dolly Dolphin , who, in exchange for a ticket, will grant you access to unique locations with mines to scavenge, pyramids with underground temples to explore, and even volcanic caves with rare gems and gold to mine. Items you collect can be donated to the exhibits or sold for profit in the games store, from where you can buy and sell 100s of items over time. The Museum has a rather large collection of fun and unique artifacts that you need to collect. They provide entertaining stories and historical nuggets guaranteed to make you smile. A large painting room with world-famous artists eventually opens, but it is your task to populate it by digging up treasure on remote islands, treasures that you trade for artistic loot with the local pirate! When you need a break, you can visit the Botanical Garden and smell the beautiful and colorful flowers you have collected during your adventures.

ISLA SINALOA would not be complete without a farm from where you can plant crops and manage the garden. Harvest your crops for assigned tasks or resell your items and take care of the cows and chickens. No retreat is complete without great food and entertainment! Visit the restaurant and purchase the ingredients needed for tasty recipes. The disco sells delicious ice cream and has a dancing floor with different genres of music hosted by the fabulous Alex DJ . You can even go on a Hot Air Balloon ride and visit other players' islands, and when fatigue sets in, call Byron Bat for a ride home to take a well-deserved siesta.

ISLA SINALOA is a paradise for casual gamers with more than 15+ mini-games to try out: How about a solitaire game? Or mahjong with Piao Panda ? Why not build your very own arcade cabinet and try it out? You can cook and serve food by running a food truck owned by Nacho Dog ! When you are not playing, you can build upon and expand your house by decorating each room with interesting wall decor, rugs, and unique furniture you craft or purchase when available.

ISLA SINALOA celebrates your birthday, and the islanders will host you a party. 10 major international holidays like Christmas , Halloween and Cinco de Mayo are given special treatment in the game as buildings and houses are decorated according to season.

KEY FEATURES

  • 15+ mini-games, including a food truck that you get to run
  • Over 30+ animal characters to get to know and become friends with
  • Over 500+ items to collect and donate for island building exhibits
  • Beautiful and vibrant zoo, museum, and botanical gardens
  • Customize your character with 100s of outfit and character combinations
  • 100s of craft-able items to decorate your island and home
  • Many holidays are celebrated on your island
  • You can share your island with your friends
  • Full of love and little surprises!

ISLA SINALOA supports English and Spanish with French , German, Italian and Portuguese translations in the works. There is even an excellent merchandise shop on ZAZZLE offering fantastic items featuring the characters expressing their personalities.

Isla Sinaloa is available from here:

Journalists interested in further information or additional assets may contact indie PR specialist Hans Olsen by sending an email to hans@hansfrederikolsen.dk . Members of the press are encouraged to check out the following Hotlinks for recent news and updates.

About EnsenaSoft

EnsenaSoft is an award-winning game developer and publisher founded in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico in 2009, and consists of a talented group of designers, artists, programmers (and musicians from around the world) all committed to creating high-quality digital games content across all major gaming platforms and technologies. With a portfolio spanning hundreds of released titles, it is our continued promise to produce entertaining digital games to audiences of all ages and gaming preferences.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-in-harmony-with-nature-as-adventure-and-relaxation-await-you-in-the-tropical-island-paradise-of-isla-sinaloa-301617910.html

SOURCE EnsenaSoft

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c3228.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GIST Scientists Develop Model that Adjusts Videogame Difficulty Based on Player Emotions

The novel approach will help create a better gaming experience for all types of players

Appropriately balancing a videogame's difficulty is essential to provide players with a pleasant experience. In a recent study, Korean scientists developed a novel approach for dynamic difficulty adjustment where the players' emotions are estimated using in-game data, and the difficulty level is tweaked accordingly to maximize player satisfaction. Their efforts could contribute to balancing the difficulty of games and making them more appealing to all types of players.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKYPlay to go global with ProBit Global listing

SKYPL AY Inc. announced the listing of its cryptocurrency, SKP(SKYPlay Token) on ProBit Global —one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKYPLAY X ProBit Global

SKYPlay began its first steps towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing SKP on MEXC Global last May. Following the listing on MEXC and ProBit Global, the company plans to accelerate the process of expanding its global presence as it continues to list SKP on prominent global and domestic cryptocurrency exchanges.

SKP, the key currency of SKYPlay platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fees, fast speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, SKYPLAY Inc. will release a variety of new lifestyle content as well as a range of eP2E games via SKYPlay–the easiest P2E and NFT business platform. In addition to the launching of Coin Grid and the SKYPlay platform, two other games will be released this year including a game from Retrocat, which just announced the signing of an onboarding contract with SKYPlay.

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKYPLAY Inc. said, "SKYPlay has expanded community users from 170 countries with events and entertaining activities. Throughout the listing on ProBit Global, we are glad to demonstrate the reliability and scalability by outlining our consistent roadmap with our brand catchphrase, FUEL—uphold F un, U tility, and E asy content while maintaining the platform's L iquidity."

SKYPlay

SKYPlay will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including easy P2E games, sports, education, music, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

SKYPlay will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

ProBit Global

ProBit Global is a Top 20 crypto exchange worldwide providing unlimited access to trade and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and 600+ altcoins in 1000+ markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyplay-to-go-global-with-probit-global-listing-301618052.html

SOURCE SKYPlay

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c6420.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IXL Introduces Educational Games for Young Learners

IXL's new games provide engaging ways to help students gain a deeper understanding of fundamental math and language arts concepts

IXL the personalized learning platform used by more than 13 million students, released more than 120 educational games covering math and English language arts skills for Pre-K through 5th grade. Each game provides a fun, new way to help students understand key grade level topics and spark a lasting love of learning.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Crypto Games AG takes Backgammon to the metaverse on Concordium blockchain

- Crypto Games AG is announcing the development of CryptoGammon, a blockchain-based backgammon, on the Concordium Blockchain.

With Concordium's commitment to confidentiality and accountability, the possibilities of how backgammon could evolve in the metaverse are endless. Players will participate in tournaments and test their skills against people from all over the world in a secure environment provided by Concordium and its ID-framework.

In accordance with Concordium and Crypto Games AG's sustainability efforts, players will also have the opportunity to trade unique NFTs in-game on the net-zero carbon emission NFT marketplace SpaceSeven, as well as compete for prizes in the native Concordium cryptocurrency CCD.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT

  • Global pre-registration for BIRDIE SHOT to start from September 6 until the release using Gleam
  • Various rewards prepared for pre-registration such as 50tBORA and rare-grade characters

METABORA (co-representative Gyehan Song, Sangjoon Woo ), a subsidiary of Kakao Games for global game development and publishing, began the global pre-registration for casual golf game 'BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn' on the September 6th, 2022 .

METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT!

The pre-registration for BIRDIE SHOT runs until the official release using a Gleam page connected to the website of BIRDIE SHOT.

To commemorate the pre-registration of BIRDIE SHOT, METABORA is holding an event to give away tBORA. First of all, 1,000 users will be drawn from those who apply for pre-registration and given 50 tBORA (worth about 15 USD , as of August 31th ). All users who sign up for the game and connect their wallets after pre-registration will be given a 'Rare' grade character (Coach Con), a random Epic item, 3 Skill Tickets and 200 Epic Drinks.

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain game version of "Friends Shot: Golf for All" that is being serviced in Korea and globally. It is a casual golf game where users create their own golf teams and compete against various players in golf courses across the world.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged with tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit. Users can also enjoy the game and earn at the same time by trading the characters they have strengthened and converted into NFTs.

To learn more about the pre-registration of BIRDIE SHOT, check the Gleam page and the BIRDIE SHOT website.

#APPENDIX

Website for BIRDIE SHOT: https://www.birdieshot.io/
Website for Gleam: https://bit.ly/3wXEEJU
Website for BORA PORTAL: https://boraportal.com/

About METABORA

METABORA is a parent company of BORANETWORK servicing a blockchain platform, BORA.

BORA ecosystem is engaging various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and seeking a synergy among different contents in sports and entertainment, as well as gaming.

It is running BORA PORTAL through BORANETWORK and developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi, increasing the access to various contents for user convenience by listing BORA on global cryptocurrency exchanges.

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA, kelly.meta@metabora.io
Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA, allen.meta@metabora.io

(PRNewsfoto/BORANETWORK)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metabora-begins-pre-registration-for-bora-2-0-onboarding-project-birdie-shot-301617954.html

SOURCE METABORA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wemade announced a strategic investment in MVM, an African P2E guild project

  • MVM supports Africa P2E gamers and developers
  • Founded by former director of Binance Labs in charge of Africa , optimized for local business
  • Expecting the expansion of WEMIX ecosystem in Africa

- Wemade participated in the seed funding round for Metaverse Magna (MVM), a P2E guild project from Africa.

MVM's parent company, Nestcoin, supports and invests in crypto projects in Africa . It was founded by Yele Bademosi , former director in charge of the Africa region at Binance Labs, who oversaw investments and incubations for startups.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

