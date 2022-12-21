Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of $35 Million

LithiumBank Files Technical Report for the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") announces the filing of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project Technical report entitled "Updated Indicated and Inferred Resource Estimates for LithiumBank Resources Corp.'s Boardwalk Lithium-Brine Project in West- Central Alberta, Canada" effectively dated December 20, 2022, originally announced November 7, 2022 .

The Technical Report includes NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates of 393,000 tonnes of Indicated Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at a grade of 71.6 mg/L and 5,808,000 tonnes of Inferred LCE at 68.0 mg/L lithium. The report is available on www.sedar.com.

The Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimates were prepared by the following Qualified Persons; Roy Eccles, P. Geol. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., Jim Touw, P. Geol. of HCL, and Egon Linton, P. Eng. of Hatch Ltd.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada where low-carbon-impact, rapid DLE technology can be deployed. LithiumBank currently holds over 4 million acres of mineral titles, 3.68M acres in Alberta and 326K acres in Saskatchewan. LithiumBank's mineral titles are strategically positioned over known oil and gas reservoirs that provide a unique combination of scale, grade, exceptional flow rates and access to deep subsurface brines that are necessary for large-scale direct brine lithium production. LithiumBank is advancing and de-risking several projects in parallel of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project.

Contact:

Rob Shewchuk
Chairman & CEO
rob@lithiumbank.ca
(778) 987-9767

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .


LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank or the "Company") (TSXV:LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, an over-the-counter public market in the United States, under the ticker symbol LBNKF. LithiumBank will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada, as its primary listing under the symbol "LBNK".

"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which we believe will increase our visibility and accessibility for current and potential investors in the United States as we continue to advance our exploration and development of our Lithium projects in Western Canada. We also look forward to seeing the results of our Preliminary Economic Assessment currently underway with Hatch Ltd. on our flagship Boardwalk Project at Sturgeon Lake, Alberta in the coming quarter," stated Rob Shewchuk, Director & CEO. "We believe that trading on OTCQX will also improve our market information, transparency, liquidity and ease of trading in the Company's securities, and will be a benefit to all of our shareholders as we present our corporate developments at Boardwalk and other projects in our portfolio of over 3.2 Million acres over the balance of 2022 and into 2023."

LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

Rob Shewchuk Chief Executive Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank") (TSXV: LBNK) and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on direct brine lithium resources in Western Canada . The company plans to take advantage of Alberta's long history of fossil fuel production to create a local source of "green" lithium in North America .

Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the " Policy ") in connection with the nomination process for the Company's directors. The Policy will be presented to shareholders for ratification and approval at the next shareholder meeting of the Company.

The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company. The Policy establishes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in order for any director nominee to be eligible for election at any annual or special meeting of shareholders.

Infinity Stone Acquires Shorty West Lithium Project Adjacent to Li-FT Power's Yellowknife Pegmatite Project

Highlights

  • Shorty West Project border is approximately 83 meters from the Hi (Shorty) pegmatite on LiFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project, that has returned an average 1.07% Li2O in channel sampling.

Coloured Ties Clarifies Paid-Up Capital of Its Common Shares

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that further to its substantial issuer bid (the "SIB") filed on December 8, 2022, it wishes to clarify the paid-up capital for the SIB should be $9.22 per share for total aggregate paid-up capital for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) of approximately $203,889,898.

For further information please contact:

Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last undeveloped lithium salar in the region, is pleased to report record grade lithium concentrations and very significant flow-rates from the latest production well identified as WBALT15, which was recently drilled within the Tolillar Salar, Argentina.

Test results from WBALT15 returned lithium concentrations up to 360 mg/L. Like almost every well drilled by Alpha, WBALT15 was drilled and cased as a production well. Pumping tests demonstrated an exceptional flow rate, averaging greater than 40 m 3 /hr of brine over a 72-hour flow test on a restricted pump. A larger pump was not available during this initial flow test, but one will be available when the well is put into production; significantly higher pumping rates are expected with a larger pump.

Infinity Stone Closes $500,000 Flow Through Private Placement

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,250,000 flow-through Units (each a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.40 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "FT Offering"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1) Class A Subordinate Voting Share (a "Share") and one-half (12) of one share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Share (a "FT Warrant Share") at a price of $0.65 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Energy Fuels Awarded Contract to Sell $18.5 Million of Uranium to U.S. Uranium Reserve

  • DOE program supports critical domestic clean energy & national security priorities
  • Pending membership in DOE HALEU Consortium to support fuel for next generation advanced nuclear reactors

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") a leading U.S. producer of uranium and rare earth elements (" REE "), today announced that it has been awarded a contract to sell $18.5 million of natural uranium concentrates (" U 3 O 8 ") to the U.S. government for the establishment of a strategic uranium reserve (the " Uranium Reserve "). The U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration (" NNSA "), an office within the U.S. Department of Energy (" DOE "), is the agency tasked with purchasing domestic U 3 O 8 and conversion services for the Uranium Reserve. The Uranium Reserve is intended to be a backup source of supply for domestic nuclear power plants in the event of a significant market disruption. Additionally, the Company announced its application for membership in the DOE's newly created HALEU Consortium.

