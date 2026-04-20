Lithium Ionic Announces Board and Management Changes

Lithium Ionic Announces Board and Management Changes

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH,OTC:LTHCF; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") today announces that David Gower, Lawrence Guy and Hélio Diniz have resigned as directors of the Company, and that Damian Lopez has resigned as Corporate Secretary, each effective immediately.

Each has chosen to step aside in the best interests of the Company in response to a proceeding commenced by the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") on April 9, 2026. Lithium Ionic is not a respondent to the OSC proceeding and no orders have been sought against Lithium Ionic. Lithium Ionic thanks Messrs. Gower, Guy, Diniz and Lopez for their service and contributions as directors and officers of the Company.

The Company remains focused on advancing its flagship Bandeira Project and executing on its strategy as the Company progress toward becoming a near-term lithium producer in Brazil's Lithium Valley.

Each of Messrs. Gower, Guy, Diniz and Lopez was engaged by Lithium Ionic pursuant to an independent contractor agreement that could be terminated by the Company at any time by paying an amount equal to twelve months' fees. As part of arrangements entered into, Lithium Ionic has agreed to pay Messrs. Gower, Guy and Lopez the base fee monthly in arrears for the 12-month period pursuant to an amended and restated agreement that terminates after one year unless extended by mutual agreement. Mr. Diniz will remain in an operational role as Managing Director, Brazil, through an independent contractor services agreement. Messrs. Gower, Guy and Lopez have also agreed that during the one-year term they will not dispose of any common shares of Lithium Ionic that they hold, other than subject to agreed customary exceptions, for a period of one-year.

The board of directors of the Company, including with the Special Committee is committed to good governance and constructive engagement with its shareholders and will provide further updates as appropriate. The Company will engage with Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. concerning its request that the board call a special meeting of shareholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

For further information:

Lithium Ionic Corp.
Blake Hylands, Chief Executive Officer, Director
+1 647.316.2500
info@lithiumionic.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this press release, includes, but is not limited to, the outcome of recent regulatory proceedings, continued role of certain persons with the Company, possibility of dispositions of the Company's common shares pursuant to lock-up agreements, engagement by the Company with certain of its shareholders, the board calling a special meeting of shareholders, the Company's ability to finance and develop the Bandeira project, the prospectivity and development of the Company's mineral properties, the ability of the Company to become a near-term lithium producer and the Company's future plans.

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to the market price of the Common Shares, regulatory risks and risk's relating to the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's current management's discussion & analysis, which has been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium IonicLTH:CCtsxv:lthplatinum investing
LTH:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Ionic

Lithium Ionic

Keep Reading...
Commodity price board showing metal names and price changes with arrows.

The Next Safe Haven? Platinum's "Mojo" Attracting Investor Demand

Platinum may be the most undervalued precious metal, giving it plenty of upside for a catch-up trade. Platinum was the second best-performing metal last year, gaining about 120 percent in 2025. Now the market’s strong fundamentals are carrying over in 2026 with a wide range of investment... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Records Biggest Deficit Ever in 2025, What's Next?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, breaks down platinum supply, demand and price dynamics in 2026. While this year's platinum market deficit is expected to be much smaller than 2025's record shortfall, many of the precious metal's key drivers are still... Keep Reading...
Stacks of shiny platinum bars.

WPIC: Platinum Market Heading for Fourth Straight Deficit in 2026

The global platinum market is expected to remain in deficit for a fourth consecutive year in 2026, even as supply begins to stabilize and demand moderates following a sharp rally in the metal’s price.New projections from the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) show a deficit of about... Keep Reading...
Silver platinum bars with "Pt 99.98" and "10oz" inscriptions.

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

Rakuten Securities has launched a new platinum-focused investment trust, expanding access to precious metals exposure in Japan at a time of rising global interest in commodities.The Rakuten Platinum Fund broadens the range of investment options available to Japanese retail investors by offering... Keep Reading...
4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Platinum may be rare, but it is the third most-traded precious metal in the world, behind gold and silver. The world’s platinum demand varies widely across many sectors. Most notably, platinum metal is used in autocatalysts and jewelry, as well as for medical and industrial purposes. Those... Keep Reading...
Hand holding phone with Ivanhoe Mines logo; website in the background.

Ivanhoe Continues Platreef Expansion After Successful 2025 Ramp Up

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) is pushing ahead with the development of its Platreef project in South Africa, announcing its first sale of concentrate and saying the project remains on schedule.Platreef officially opened last year, and the Phase 1 concentrator produced its first batch of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces C$25M Brokered Private Placement Financing

Numinus Wellness Responds to Trump Executive Order on Psychedelic Therapies

Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Related News

precious metals investing

NevGold Announces C$25M Brokered Private Placement Financing

energy investing

Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

base metals investing

VVC Grants Options

energy investing

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project; Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

gold investing

RUA GOLD Submits Fast-Track Referral Application for Auld Creek Project in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

oil and gas investing

QIMC to Begin Drilling DDH-26-03 April 21, 2026; Expands Depth to 900 Metres; DDH-26-02 Extension to 700 Metres Planned

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces $205M Finance Package