Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

World Lithium Outlook 2025

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Astute Metals NL

Lithium Discovery Extended with Exceptional 86.9-Metre Intercept at Red Mountain, USA

Red Mountain Project delivers the thickest and one of the highest-grade intersections to date, as the discovery continues to grow

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to report assay results from the second of two holes from its inaugural diamond drilling campaign at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Drill-hole RMDD002 has returned an outstanding thick intersection of some of the highest-grade lithium mineralisation seen to date at the Project, intersecting:

  • 86.9m @ 1,470ppm Li / 0.78% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent1 (LCE) from 18.3m, including an internal high-grade zone grading 32.1m @ 2,050ppm Li / 1.09% LCE from 46.2m

Key Highlights

  • Strong lithium mineralisation returned in assays for drill- hole RMDD002, which intersected:
    • 86.9m @ 1,470ppm Li from 18.3m, including 32.1m of high-grade mineralisation @ 2,050ppm Li from 46.2m.
  • RMDD002 marks the thickest intercept recorded to date at Red Mountain.
  • Mineralisation successfully extended 375m north of previous northernmost intersections in holes RMRC002 & 003.
  • Lithium mineralisation remains open down-dip to the east and along strike to the north.
  • Outstanding results strenghten the foundation for a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in 2025.

The identification of thick, lithium mineralisation in the northernmost drill-hole at Red Mountain highlights the immense scale of the project, with strong lithium mineralisation now intersected in all drill-holes now spanning a north-south strike extent of over 5km and surface sample geochemistry indicating further potential to the north, south and west of the current drilled extents7, 9 (Figure 4).

Of particular significance in hole RMDD002 is the presence of an internal 32.1m zone of very high-grade lithium mineralisation averaging 2,050ppm Li. The identification of substantially higher-grade lithium mineralisation in this hole, as well as that in the previously announced diamond drill hole RMDD001, indicates strong potential for further high-grade zones to be discovered at Red Mountain.

With all results for the recent diamond drilling now received, the Company is finalising geological mapping ahead of planning and permitting for the next round of drilling at the Project, which will be conducted at the earliest opportunity in the 2025 field season.

Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:

“Like all great discoveries, Red Mountain continues to grow and improve the more we drill. The manifest scale and high tenor of mineralisation are testament to Red Mountain being one of the most important recent US lithium discoveries. This drill hole is the latest in a succession of thirteen, all of which intersected strong lithium mineralisation, establishing a solid foundation for a maiden mineral resource estimate to be advanced rapidly in 2025.”

Background

Located in central-eastern Nevada (Figure 5), the Red Mountain Project was staked by Astute in August 2023.

The Project area has broad mapped tertiary lacustrine (lake) sedimentary rocks known locally as the Horse Camp Formation2. Elsewhere in the state of Nevada, equivalent rocks host large lithium deposits (see Figure 5) such as Lithium Americas’ (NYSE: LAC) 62.1Mt LCE Thacker Pass Project3, American Battery Technology Corporation’s (OTCMKTS: ABML) 15.8Mt LCE Tonopah Flats deposit4 and American Lithium (TSX.V: LI) 9.79Mt LCE TLC Lithium Project5.

Astute has completed substantial surface sampling campaigns at Red Mountain, which indicate widespread lithium anomalism in soils and confirmed lithium mineralisation in bedrock with some exceptional grades of up to 4,150ppm Li2,8 (Figure 4).

The Company’s maiden drill campaign at Red Mountain comprised 11 RC drill holes for 1,518m over a 4.6km strike length. This campaign was highly successful with strong lithium mineralisation intersected in every hole drilled9. Two diamond drill holes have been drilled at the project.

Scoping leachability testwork on mineralised material from Red Mountain indicates high leachability of lithium of up to 98%, varying with temperature, acid strength and leaching duration10.

Other attractive Project characteristics include the presence of outcropping claystone host-rocks and close proximity to infrastructure, including the Project being immediately adjacent to the Grand Army of the Republic Highway (Route 6), which links the regional mining towns of Ely and Tonopah.

Results

Hole RMDD002 successfully intersected an 86.9m thick zone of lithium mineralised clay-bearing mudstone, sandstone, tuff and limestone, from 18.3m to 105.2m down-hole. The best grades were developed in the most clay-rich zones, which exhibit a desiccated and cracked appearance in drill core once dry (Figure 2). An internal very high-grade zone of 32.1m graded 2,050ppm Li, with a maximum single sample grade of 3,850ppm Li from 59.4-61.5m (195-201.7ft), which is the drill sample with the highest lithium grade achieved to date at the project.

Figure 1. RMDD002 interpretative cross section, lithium geochemistry and (50-110m off-section) rock chip samples

Interpretation

The two northernmost holes drilled as part of the maiden Red Mountain RC drilling campaign, RMRC002 and RMRC003, intersected thin zones of near-surface lithium mineralisation. It was interpreted at the time that these two holes ‘clipped’ the edge of a zone of lithium bearing clay-rich rocks that was likely to thicken towards the east (see ‘open’ arrow in Figure 3)9. RMDD002 was designed to test this interpretation and, in addition, extend the mineralisation 375m further north beneath an extrapolated zone of strong rock chip sample results (Figure 1).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:aselithium investing
The Conversation (0)
European Lithium Limited

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

After consultation with ASX, European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is now releasing the 1st drill results from the Tanbreez Project (7.5% owned by EUR), that was previously announced by Critical Metals Corp on the NASDAQ on the 26th of November 2024 and the 9th of December 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Gold Mountain Limited

Extensive Lithium Anomalies defined at Salinas South Project, Lithium Valley, Brazil

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is excited to announce it has received 38 stream sediment samples from the Salinas South Project in the Lithium Valley and has defined anomalies over 5 km along regional structural strike direction.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

CleanTech Lithium PLC Submits Application for a Special Lithium Operating Contract (CEOL) for its Laguna Verde Project in Chile


Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Land Use Permit issued for Rae Copper Project

Drilling Activities for Rae on Target to Commence in March 2025

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the permitting and operations at its Rae Copper Project, Nunavut (the “Project”). This milestone positions the Company to soon commence maiden drilling activities at the Project, building on the exceptional results of its 2024 maiden campaign, where copper rock chips returned exceptional assays exceeding 60%.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Mountain Limited

Drilling Targets Defined – Bananal Valley tenement, Lithium Valley, Brazil

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is excited to announce it has received 224 soil samples from the southern section of the Salinas II Project in the Bananal Valley in Brazil. This new data has helped the team define a 14-hole drill program to test 10 high-priority lithium anomalies, some of which are coincident with outcrops of weathered pegmatite. The potential of this emerging Lithium district is highlighted by Latin Resources Collina Lithium Deposit (70.9Mt @ 1.25% Li2O), which lies along regional structural strike from GMN’s Salinas II Project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Vital’s optimized MRE delivers 56% increase in Measured + Indicated resources for Tardiff rare earth deposit

Cerro Leon drill results

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

PEP-11 Update

Related News

rare earth investing

Vital’s optimized MRE delivers 56% increase in Measured + Indicated resources for Tardiff rare earth deposit

silver investing

Cerro Leon drill results

oil and gas investing

PEP-11 Update

Base Metals Investing

Gold Ore Commission Underway

Base Metals Investing

Murga Diamond Drilling Update

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Wide Zones of Strong Gold Mineralisation at Theia Deeps

×