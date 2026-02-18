Lithium Chile Receives US $5 Million Deposit Toward Sale of Salar de Arizaro Project, Argentina

(TheNewswire)
OTC-QB: LTMCF
CALGARY, ALBERTA TheNewswire - February 18, 2026 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a US $5,000,000 deposit from China Union Holdings Limited ("CUH") in connection with the previously announced sale of its Arizaro project through the disposition of the Company's Argentinian subsidiary, Argentum Lithium S.A. (the "Transaction").
The deposit has been received in satisfaction of one of the closing conditions under the Transaction and is being held in trust, subject to the terms of the definitive share purchase agreement (the "Definitive Agreement"), until the remaining closing conditions are satisfied. Upon satisfaction of such conditions, the deposit will be released in accordance with the Transaction terms.
Steve Cochrane, President of Lithium Chile, commented: "The receipt of this deposit reflects China Union Holdings' clear commitment to completing the Transaction. Work across regulatory, technical and closing matters continues to progress as planned, with both parties moving efficiently toward satisfying the remaining conditions. We are encouraged by the pace of progress and remain focused on moving efficiently toward completing the transaction by mid-year, subject to customary approvals."
The Company is currently advancing procedural steps required to complete the Transaction, including the preparation and distribution of an information circular to shareholders in connection with the required shareholder meeting. As stipulated in the Definitie Agreement, closing is scheduled for June 2026. The Transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals under applicable foreign investment and securities laws.
CHILEAN DEVELOPMENTS
Lithium Chile also notes the upcoming installation of the new government in Chile on March 1, 2026. The Company is encouraged by indications that the new administration intends to prioritize regulatory efficiency, investment certainty, and responsible resource development. Having successfully obtained a Special Lithium Operating Contract (CEOL) for its Coipasa project in 2025, Lithium Chile has demonstrated its ability to advance projects within Chile's regulatory framework. Anticipated policy reforms and streamlined permitting processes are expected to further support the timely advancement and development of the Company's Chilean lithium portfolio. The Company continues to engage constructively with relevant authorities and will monitor developments closely as these reforms are implemented.
ABOUT Lithium Chile
Lithium Chile Inc. is an exploration company with a portfolio of 11 properties spanning 106,136 hectares in Chile and 29,245 hectares on the Salar de Arizaro in Argentina. The Company has successfully advanced its Arizaro project with the completion of NI 43-101 compliant Resource Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment and Prefeasibility Study which are all accessible on SedarPlus.ca under Lithium Chile's profile.
Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "LTMCF".
To find out more about Lithium Chile, please contact:
Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca
Or
Michelle DeCecco, COO via email: michelle@lithiumchile.ca or phone: 587-393-1990.
