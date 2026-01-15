Lithium Chile Provides Clarification on the Timing of the Special Meeting to Approve Arizaro Transaction

(TheNewswire)
TSX Venture Exchange: LITH
Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") wishes to clarify the timing of its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting (the "Special Meeting"), referenced in its press release dated January 14, 2026
The Company confirms that May 15, 2026, is the intended date for Lithium Chile's Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting to address routine matters which is also intended to provide details pertaining to the substantial issuer bid referred to in the January 14, 2026, press release.
However, Lithium Chile wishes to clarify that immediately upon receipt of required regulatory approvals, a Special Meeting of Lithium Chile's shareholders will be called to seek approval for the transaction involving the sale of the Arizaro asset.
All required regulatory filings have been submitted by Lithium Chile in Canada and by China Union Holdings in China. Both parties are advancing the closing process diligently toward closing the US$175 million (approximately C$248 million) transaction. Lithium Chile will continue to provide regular updates to shareholders as the process progresses.
In addition, Lithium Chile is pleased to announce that it has received repayment in full of the US$1,000,000 principal loan previously advanced to San Lorenzo Gold. This repayment has been added to the Company's cash balance, which now exceeds US$5 million, further strengthening Lithium Chile's financial position as it advances toward closing the transaction.
ABOUT Lithium Chile
Lithium Chile Inc. is an exploration company with a portfolio of 11 properties spanning 106,136 hectares in Chile and 29,245 hectares on the Salar de Arizaro in Argentina. The Company has successfully advanced its Arizaro project with the completion of NI 43-101 compliant Resource Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment and Prefeasibility Study which are all accessible on SedarPlus.ca under Lithium Chile's profile.
Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "LTMCF".
To find out more about Lithium Chile, please contact:
Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca
Or
Michelle DeCecco, COO via email: michelle@lithiumchile.ca or phone: 403-393-1990.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND RISK FACTORS:
This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "anticipated", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and completion of the Transaction; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions, including completion of pre-closing steps; the receipt of all necessary governmental, regulatory and stock exchange approvals, acceptances and clearances (including TSXV acceptance) and any required shareholder approvals; the anticipated release and application of escrowed funds and the guarantee deposit; the expected timing of closing; the intended date of the Special Meeting; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated transaction value; the Company's plans, including potential SIB and continued advancement of its Chilean portfolio; and the belief of management and Board of Directors that the common shares have recently traded in a price range that represents a discount to the Company's net asset value and does not reflect the underlying value of the Company.
Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to closing in a timely manner; the completion of the pre-closing acquisition of additional equity in ARLI and the carve-out of the Arizaro 4 property and certain water rights; the timing and receipt of required approvals, acceptances and clearances, including TSXV acceptance, any required approvals and clearances from applicable governments, regulators and bodies in Canada, the People's Republic of China, Argentina and other relevant jurisdictions, and any required shareholder approvals; the absence of legal or regulatory impediments; the continued validity and enforceability of the underlying mining concessions and water rights; the accuracy of title opinions and due diligence; the Purchaser's ability to obtain necessary financing and regulatory clearances; the stability of the legal and regulatory framework in Argentina; the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Arizaro Project or ARLI; the accuracy of management's estimates and expectations; general business and economic conditions; commodity prices; geopolitical stability between relevant jurisdictions; foreign exchange rates; and the timing and terms of the escrow and deposit arrangements.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Actual results may vary from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including, but not limited to: the risk that the Transaction will not be completed on the terms or timing currently contemplated, or at all; the risk that required approvals, acceptances or clearances (including governmental approvals, TSXV acceptance and any required shareholder approvals) are not obtained, are delayed or are obtained subject to conditions; the risk that required regulatory or governmental approvals, acceptances and clearances, including from Argentinian, Canadian, Chinese or other authorities, may not be obtained, may be delayed, or may be obtained subject to conditions or undertakings that materially alter the terms or anticipated benefits of the Transaction; the possibility that ministries or regulators, in connection with the ownership or transfer of critical mineral interests, may prohibit the Transaction or impose restrictions, additional conditions, or new regulatory requirements; the risk that changing governmental policies or geopolitical considerations relating to critical minerals, foreign investment, or national security may adversely impact the completion or terms of the Transaction; risks related to foreign investment review processes and potential national security assessments in multiple jurisdictions; the risk of trade restrictions or other measures affecting cross-border transactions between Canadian, Chinese, and Argentine entities; the risk of legal proceedings, disputes, or challenges to the Transaction by third parties, regulatory bodies, or other stakeholders; risks related to the validity, enforceability and scope of mining concessions and water rights underlying the Arizaro Project; the risk of title defects, encumbrances or third-party claims affecting the project assets; risks related to environmental liabilities, permits and compliance obligations; the Purchaser's ability to secure necessary financing to complete the Transaction; counterparty credit risk and the Purchaser's financial capacity; risks related to escrow arrangements and the potential forfeiture or delayed release of deposits; the inability to complete pre-closing steps in the manner and on the timelines contemplated; changes in laws, regulations, policies or enforcement priorities; political and regulatory risks in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; legal proceedings; counterparty and escrow risks; currency exchange fluctuations; operational risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; commodity price volatility; and general business, economic, competitive, market and geopolitical conditions.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risk factors are not exhaustive. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Lithium Chile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits Lithium Chile will derive therefrom. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes to be immaterial may also adversely affect the Company. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Lithium Chile does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.