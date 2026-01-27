Lisa Drake Appointed President, Ford Energy; Will Launch New Battery Energy Storage Business

Ford Motor Company today named Lisa Drake president, Ford Energy, effective immediately. She will report to John Lawler, vice chair. Drake will launch the company's battery energy storage systems (BESS) business, the formation of which was announced in December 2025 .
In this new role, Drake is responsible for the full scope of Ford Energy's end-to-end operations, spanning battery cell manufacturing, system assembly, and sales. She will be focused on building the future leadership team needed to capitalize on this high-growth market opportunity for Ford.
"Lisa has deep expertise in scaling complex industrial systems and securing critical supply chains," said Lawler. "Her leadership is essential as we stand up Ford Energy to capture the growing demand for reliable battery energy storage that supports grid stability and resilience for utilities and large energy users."
Drake most recently served as vice president, Technology Platform Programs and EV Systems, leading the industrial plan for batteries and electric propulsion engineering. Her background in industrialization and purchasing will be central to operationalizing the new business unit, which leverages Ford's battery expertise and U.S. manufacturing footprint.
"Ford Energy allows us to maximize the value of our battery manufacturing capabilities," said Drake. "We're building a business focused first on utility-scale battery energy storage systems for large customers while also offering battery cells for residential energy storage solutions."
Ford Energy is open for business; customers and partners can learn more and connect with the team at energy@ford.com .
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the Company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 170,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260127343132/en/
Media
Inquiries
David Tovar
1.773.682.7954
dtovar9@ford.com
Equity Investment
Community
Lynn Antipas Tyson
1.203.616.5689
ltyson4@ford.com
Fixed Income
Investment Community
Sean Moore
1.313.248.1587
smoor192@ford.com
Shareholder
Inquiries
1.800.555.5259 or
1.313.845.8540
stockinf@ford.com
Ford Energy
Sales Inquires
Bill Crider
energy@ford.com