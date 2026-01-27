Lisa Drake Appointed President, Ford Energy; Will Launch New Battery Energy Storage Business

Ford Motor Company today named Lisa Drake president, Ford Energy, effective immediately. She will report to John Lawler, vice chair. Drake will launch the company's battery energy storage systems (BESS) business, the formation of which was announced in December 2025 .

In this new role, Drake is responsible for the full scope of Ford Energy's end-to-end operations, spanning battery cell manufacturing, system assembly, and sales. She will be focused on building the future leadership team needed to capitalize on this high-growth market opportunity for Ford.

"Lisa has deep expertise in scaling complex industrial systems and securing critical supply chains," said Lawler. "Her leadership is essential as we stand up Ford Energy to capture the growing demand for reliable battery energy storage that supports grid stability and resilience for utilities and large energy users."

Drake most recently served as vice president, Technology Platform Programs and EV Systems, leading the industrial plan for batteries and electric propulsion engineering. Her background in industrialization and purchasing will be central to operationalizing the new business unit, which leverages Ford's battery expertise and U.S. manufacturing footprint.

"Ford Energy allows us to maximize the value of our battery manufacturing capabilities," said Drake. "We're building a business focused first on utility-scale battery energy storage systems for large customers while also offering battery cells for residential energy storage solutions."

Ford Energy is open for business; customers and partners can learn more and connect with the team at energy@ford.com .

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the Company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 170,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com .

Media
Inquiries
David Tovar
1.773.682.7954
dtovar9@ford.com

Equity Investment
Community
Lynn Antipas Tyson
1.203.616.5689
ltyson4@ford.com

Fixed Income
Investment Community
Sean Moore
1.313.248.1587
smoor192@ford.com

Shareholder
Inquiries
1.800.555.5259 or
1.313.845.8540
stockinf@ford.com

Ford Energy
Sales Inquires
Bill Crider
energy@ford.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ford-motorfnasdaq-f
F
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: 9O0), is pleased to announce terms to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Freedom & Prospector Mines Project consisting of 6 Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") unpatented Lode Mining Claims on 39.5 Ha... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Identifies Drill Targets On Block VIII Oil & Gas, Cambodia

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Identifies Drill Targets On Block VIII Oil & Gas, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (January 21, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its energy subsidiary, Enercam Resources Cambodia Co. Ltd. ("EnerCam") has identified four drill targets across Block VIII for exploratory oil... Keep Reading...
Cygnus Metals (TSXV:CYG)

Cygnus eyes two new mineralised gold prospects for resource growth

HIGHLIGHTS: Cygnus has identified two gold prospects with known mineralisation and plans a drilling campaign for Q2 (following standard permitting) as part of its push to continue growth of the Chibougamau Project resource base The Gwillim prospect, located just 12km from the Chibougamau... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (January 15, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces additional exploration to begin on its latest gold target, CZ Gold on the west side of the Canada Wall prospect on the Andong Meas... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright and SilverLine Mining Sarl Signs LOI in Morocco with Existing Mining License

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Transition Metals Drilling Returns Broad Intervals of Copper and 3E PGE Mineralization at the Saturday Night Project

Related News

base-metals-investing

Steadright and SilverLine Mining Sarl Signs LOI in Morocco with Existing Mining License

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

base-metals-investing

Transition Metals Drilling Returns Broad Intervals of Copper and 3E PGE Mineralization at the Saturday Night Project

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Drills More Shallow Oxide Gold at Slab: 69m Grading 0.45 g/t Au Eq Including 17m Grading 0.81 g/t Au Eq

precious-metals-investing

One Bullion Limited Announces High Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey to Advance Drill Targeting at Vumba and Maitengwe Projects

energy-investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Applauds Utah's Mission Critical Policy Framework for Critical Minerals Announced by Governor Cox