Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Linius Technologies Limited (‘LNU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LNU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 8 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Linius Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

XReality Group

Operator XR – Sales Update June 24

xReality Group Limited (“XRG” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following sales update for Operator XR, a wholly owned subsidiary of xReality Group Ltd. Operator XR provides Military and Law Enforcement agencies around the world with a unique, integrated Mission Planning & Rehearsal System, which is portable, secure, and highly immersive.

XReality Group

Operator XR –Awarded $800,000 Government Contract

xReality Group Limited (“XRG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the sale of multiple systems of its Operator XR Virtual Reality Training System to a new Australian State Government customer.
XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group


Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Now Live with First Deployment in American Football

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce that the deployment of its sports solution, Whizzard, is now live with its customer Lone Star Conference.

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that a detailed biomarker analysis of the recently reported pre-clinical melanoma study conducted at Dalhousie University (the "Study") indicates that, beyond shrinking tumors on its own, Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") also stimulates the innate immune system to target and eliminate untreated (contralateral) tumors when combined with a standard immunotherapeutic drug, IL-2. (See figure #1, below.) On the basis of efficacy data achieved in two different murine cancer models (triple negative breast cancer and malignant melanoma), the Company is now proceeding with safety and biocompatibility testing that will be required by regulating agencies to enter into human studies.

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

Commencement of the Tetepisca Exploration Program for 2024

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has mobilized its exploration crew to the Tetepisca Graphite Project and the 2024 exploration program is underway.

