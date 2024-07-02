Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Keith Weiner: US$2,700 Gold, US$36 Silver? Modeling Fundamental Prices

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Blackstone Receives A$1 Million R&D Refund Advance

Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX: BMM) – Trading Halt

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Osisko Metals

OM:CA
2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here: Investing in Tech

Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Now Live with First Deployment in American Football

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce that the deployment of its sports solution, Whizzard, is now live with its customer Lone Star Conference.

Highlights:

  • Linius Whizzard is now live with users at Lone Star Conference (LSC) for their American Football content from the 2023 season onwards
  • LSC, Linius’ second customer in the US college sports market, signed a 3-year agreement in April 2024 covering football and basketball
  • LSC using Whizzard to curate highlights and for automated highlights of all games
  • Deployment marks the first use of Linius solutions in American football, one of the most highly monetized sports globally
  • Reduced deployment time driving cost efficiencies for future growth in this market
  • Significant opportunity for Linius in US college sport as NCAA has 150 conferences and 1,100 schools
LSC signed a 3-year agreement with Linius in April 2024 (as announced to ASX on 5 April 2024) which included variable fees for which Linius will have a revenue share component. Whizzard was first deployed for their men’s and women’s basketball within a few weeks of the agreement and the service is now live with matches from their 2023 American football season. Whizzard is producing multiple automated highlight packages for every game and enabling highly specialised recap videos for football like all pass completions >40 yards, tackles for loss of >10 yards, all plays in drives >80 yards, fourth down conversion, game winning field goals, and more.

Linius Whizzard and Whizzard Highlights will be used initially by internal media and marketing teams at the conference to curate and publish content to The Lone Star Conference Digital Network1, conference website, and social media. Individual schools will then have the option to access the services to search, curate, and publish their own content. The agreement covers men’s football (American Football) plus men’s and women’s basketball competitions with capacity to expand to other sports in the future.

Linius Chief Executive Officer (CEO), James Brennan, said“The deployment of Whizzard at LSC for American football is a significant milestone for Linius. Football is a highly data driven sport and highlights the power of Whizzard very effectively. American football is one of the most highly monetised sports in the world and having our first live example creates tremendous opportunity across college, professional, and even youth/amateur sport. In the pros, the NFL generates over $25 billion USD, roughly 80% higher than any other sport2, while in college sports, football generates more revenue than the next 35 sports combined!3 Unleashing the value of football archives is a top priority for Linius.

The deployment of Whizzard at LSC was very efficient, as it was nearly identical to the deployment at Peach Belt Conference. Basketball was completed in just over two weeks, and our first deployment in football was completed in a month, with future deployments expected to reduce significantly from there. As we continue to focus on growth in the US college sport market, this will allow us to scale in support of the 150 conferences and 1,100 universities in the NCAA.”

It is significant, being the first for American Football, and further validates Linius’ technology and business model within the large US collegiate sports market. It also provides a platform for further expansion into the existing lucrative market for automated highlights solutions.

LSC will immediately use Whizzard to prepare content for its annual Media Day later this month, where it will promote the partnership with Linius and show content from Whizzard to their media and advertising partners. Further, they will begin preparing pre-season promotional content in advance of the upcoming 2024 football season in September.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Linius Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that a detailed biomarker analysis of the recently reported pre-clinical melanoma study conducted at Dalhousie University (the "Study") indicates that, beyond shrinking tumors on its own, Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") also stimulates the innate immune system to target and eliminate untreated (contralateral) tumors when combined with a standard immunotherapeutic drug, IL-2. (See figure #1, below.) On the basis of efficacy data achieved in two different murine cancer models (triple negative breast cancer and malignant melanoma), the Company is now proceeding with safety and biocompatibility testing that will be required by regulating agencies to enter into human studies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

Commencement of the Tetepisca Exploration Program for 2024

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has mobilized its exploration crew to the Tetepisca Graphite Project and the 2024 exploration program is underway.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") with one investor, MRPT Invest UG (" MRPT "), a company owned and controlled by Markus Mair . The Company issued a total of 4,000,000 units at $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 . Each unit (a " Unit ") will consist of one common share (a ' Share ") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at $0.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. The Warrants are subject to a blocker term that prohibits exercise of the Warrants to the extent the holder would as a result of any exercise exceed 19.99% of then issued Shares.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona's Therapy Shows Significant Preclinical Efficacy in Second Cancer

Sona's Therapy Shows Significant Preclinical Efficacy in Second Cancer

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that its targeted hyperthermia therapy ("THT") demonstrated positive results in a second preclinical cancer model. Findings just presented at the 2024 STING & TLR Targeted Therapies Summit for immunotherapies in San Diego, California, show that Sona's THT achieved responses in a preclinical melanoma model equal to that which was recently reported from its triple negative breast cancer study. THT effectively treated melanoma tumors in all animals when administered on its own. Further, when THT was combined with doses of interleukin-2 ("IL-2"), a standard immunotherapy, a synergistic effect was shown whereby greater treatment response, measured by tumor volume reduction, was achieved in comparison to either approach alone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apple The Exchange TRX to welcome its first customers this Saturday, June 22, in Kuala Lumpur

Apple The Exchange TRX to welcome its first customers this Saturday, June 22, in Kuala Lumpur

Apple's first retail location in Malaysia will offer its full lineup of products and services, unparalleled support from over 160 team members, and sessions with local creatives

Apple® today previewed Apple The Exchange TRX, the first Apple Store® in Malaysia. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur's new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) central business district, the new store will deliver the magic of Apple in the country like never before. Customers can discover and buy Apple's innovative lineup of products and services, receive exceptional service from knowledgeable team members, and learn how to get the most out of their devices through free Today at Apple® sessions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

Additional Working Capital Secured

xReality Group Limited (“XRG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured an additional $500,000 in working capital through its senior debt holder, Causeway Financial. The additional working capital will be utilised to provide inventory for the increasing demand in the United States markets.

Keep reading...Show less

Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project – Feasibility Study

Unconformity Uranium Drill Targets Identified from 2024 Geophysical Data

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project – Feasibility Study

Unconformity Uranium Drill Targets Identified from 2024 Geophysical Data

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Anvil Drilling Intersects New Mineralisation Increasing Sams Creek Resource Potential

Nomgon Operations Update

Alberta Refinery Site Option for NICO Project Has Expired

