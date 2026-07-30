Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 6, 2026

Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 6, 2026

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, allogeneic, "off the shelf", cell therapies for serious medical conditions, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results on August 6, 2026, following the close of the U.S. financial markets. Lineage management will also host a conference call and webcast on August 6, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results and to provide a business update.

Conference Call and Webcast

Interested parties may access the conference call on August 6, 2026, by dialing (800) 715-9871 from the U.S. and Canada and should request the "Lineage Cell Therapeutics Call" (Conference ID: 2355043). A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors section of Lineage's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Lineage's website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be available through August 13, 2026, by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S. and Canada and entering conference ID number 2355043.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel allogeneic, or "off the shelf", cell therapies for serious medical conditions. Lineage's programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform, AlloSCOPE™ (Allogeneic, Scalable, Consistent, Off-the-shelf, Pluripotent Cell Engineering), and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this proprietary AlloSCOPE platform, Lineage develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or substantially identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages, and in some instances may be designed to have additional beneficial properties. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient's functional activity. Lineage's pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen ® cell therapy, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ReSonance TM (ANP1), an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy in preclinical development under a collaboration with William Demant Invest A/S for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy research initiative being evaluated for development for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being evaluated for development under a gene editing partnership; (vi) ILT1, a cell therapy manufacturing initiative focused on the issue of large-scale production of undifferentiated pluripotent cells, which if successful could be evaluated for the production of islet cells to support a potential treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; and (vii) COR1, a corneal endothelial disease cell therapy in preclinical development for the potential treatment of corneal endothelial disease. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell .

Forward-Looking Statements

Lineage cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe," "aim," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "can," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "goal," "suggest," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our ability to develop new cell lines into potential differentiated cell transplant product candidates and the potential indications thereof. Forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Lineage's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks that: investigational allogeneic cell therapies represent a novel approach to the treatment of serious medical conditions, which gives rise to significant challenges; clinical development of product candidates is a lengthy and expensive process with a high level of uncertainty as to timing and ultimate outcome; we may not be successful in developing new product candidates and neither we nor our collaborators may be successful in obtaining regulatory approval to market and sell any product candidates; that the ongoing Israeli regional conflict may materially and adversely impact our manufacturing processes, including cell banking and product manufacturing for our cell therapy product candidates, all of which are conducted by our subsidiary in Jerusalem, Israel; that Lineage may not be able to manufacture sufficient clinical quantities of its product candidates in accordance with current good manufacturing practice; and those risks and uncertainties inherent in Lineage's business and other risks discussed in Lineage's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in Lineage's periodic reports with the SEC, including Lineage's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and its other subsequent reports, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Lineage undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made except as required by law.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. IR
Ioana C. Hone
( ir@lineagecell.com )
(442) 287-8963

Russo Partners – Media Relations
Nic Johnson or David Schull
( Nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com )
( David.schull@russopartnersllc.com )
(212) 845-4242

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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