Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chairman & CEO

Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjiv Lamba, currently serving as Chief Executive Officer, to the additional role of Chairman of the Board, effective January 31, 2026.

Lamba will succeed Steve Angel, who plans to retire from Linde's Board effective January 31, 2026.

Angel will retire from Linde after 25 years of distinguished service, having served as Chairman since 2022, Chief Executive Officer from 2018 to 2022, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Praxair, Inc., Linde's predecessor company, from 2007 to 2018.

Reflecting on his tenure at Linde, Steve Angel said, "It has been a privilege to serve Linde over the past 25 years. I've especially enjoyed working alongside our talented employees and fellow Directors. While I am excited to pursue a new leadership opportunity and give it my full commitment, I am confident Linde is in excellent hands with Sanjiv, the Board, and the leadership team. Together, they've built a strong foundation to continue driving sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value. I look forward to staying connected as a proud, long-term shareholder of Linde."

"I am honored that the Board of Directors has asked me to serve as Chairman of the company," said Lamba. "I'd like to thank Steve for exceptional contributions and leadership over his distinguished career with Linde. I appreciate the invaluable mentorship and insights that I have gained from Steve over the years."

"The Board believes this leadership structure, with Sanjiv serving as both CEO and Chair, reflects the most effective model for the company at this time," said Bob Wood, Linde's Lead Independent Director. "As always, the Board will continue to regularly review these roles to ensure alignment with the company's needs and the interests of its stakeholders."

In conjunction with these Board-level changes, Linde is appointing Sean Durbin as Chief Operating Officer effective October 1, 2025, to accelerate growth initiatives and continue driving operational excellence.

Durbin has been with Linde for more than 30 years, holding various senior leadership positions in the US and Europe, including most recently as Executive Vice President of Linde North America since September 2023.

"Sean brings a wealth of operational expertise, leadership experience and strategic insight across our global markets," said Lamba. "I'm confident in Sean's ability to support Linde in delivering additional shareholder value."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com .

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Linde GroupLIN:USNYSE:LINCleantech Investing
LIN:US
The Conversation (0)
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Completion of 2025 Summer Field Program and Progress at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report the completion of its planned 2025 summer field exploration program and provide a progress update at its 100% owned high-purity silica Table Mountain Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"), located (Figure 1) near Golden, British Columbia, Canada.

For context, last month Troy announced the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report ("NI 43101" or "Technical Report") on the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 56,945,602 tonnes Inferred at an average grade of 98.91% SiO₂, with very low levels of impurities. The Technical Report's Effective Date is June 30, 2025 and it can be found on SEDAR+ and on corporate web site www.troyminerals.com.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced an update on the Detailed Design phase of its Dallas-Fort Worth rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing hub. The engineering, procurement and construction management work is being led by PegasusTSI Inc. and BBA USA Inc.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Marketing Update Extends Closing of $3M Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce that to further support investor understanding and broaden market awareness, Homerun has engaged Dig Media Inc (INN) and Rockstone Research. These partnerships will help deliver Bmely updates, accessible investor educaBon, and expert insights that clarify Homerun's value proposiBon and growth potenBal. At a Bme when the company's story may appear complex to average investors, these plaGorms will play a key role in translaBng Homerun's progress into clear, engaging content that supports the next phase of growth.

The Company announces that it entered into an agreement with Rockstone Research to provide markeBng services to the Company. Rockstone Research is a Switzerland-based capital markets research firm specializing in the resource, technology, and energy transiBon sectors. With a strong focus on idenBfying growth opportuniBes in emerging markets and strategic commodiBes, Rockstone publishes in-depth reports that are distributed through internaBonal financial media plaGorms and made available directly at www.rockstone-research.com. All reports are released in both English and German and circulated worldwide via free email newslePer to insBtuBonal and retail investors. Rockstone was founded in 2011 by Stephan Bogner, who studied economics in Dortmund, Germany, graduaBng in 2004 as Diplom- Kaufmann. He has been acBve in the precious metals and junior mining industry since 2002, bringing more than two decades of experience and industry knowledge to Rockstone's research and analysis.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Press Release Regarding Capacity Expansion Concept Study

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced the commissioning of a Concept Study to evaluate the expansion of its operations into Nevada and South Carolina in collaboration with Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS")[i]. The Concept Study will be completed by PegasusTSI Inc. and BBA USA Inc. and will define design and capital requirements for additional Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS")[ii] capacity and up to four new magnet production lines. The expansions are planned to complement the phased build-out of the first Texas Hub to optimize HyProMag USA's hub-and-spoke configuration in the United States.[iii]

Keep reading...Show less
Westport (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport


Keep reading...Show less
Solar power plant panels.

Silica Investing: How Processing Bottlenecks Create Breakthrough Opportunities

As one of its most abundant minerals, the world has no shortage of silica. The challenge — and more importantly, the value — lies in making it pure enough for the technologies that will define the global energy transition.

Innovations in cleaner and more efficient high-purity (HPQ) silica processing are emerging as one of the most powerful levers of value creation in the energy transition. While quartz is abundant in nature, producing HPQ silica has historically depended on energy-intensive, chemical-heavy methods — until recently.

Breakthroughs in cleaner, more efficient refining are reshaping how HPQ silica is produced, cutting costs, shrinking carbon footprints and creating a technology-driven industry from what was once viewed as a commodity.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King