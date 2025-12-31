Lincoln Gold Announces CEO Transition

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSX.V: LMG) ("Lincoln Gold" or the "Company") announces that Ian Rogers, the Company's current Chair, has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company following Paul Saxton stepping down as CEO and President, effective today.

Mr. Saxton will continue to contribute to the direction and progress of the Company as a member of the board of directors.

The Company has full confidence in Mr. Rogers to serve Lincoln Gold as interim CEO, given his extensive leadership experience in resource project development.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:
Lincoln Gold is a Canadian precious metals development and exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds interest in the Bell Mountain gold-silver property that is fully permitted and moving to production and a second larger project, the Pine Grove gold property which is in the final stages of permitting. The two gold projects are within 61 air miles of each other, located in the highly prospective Walker Lane mineral belt, known for its numerous gold and silver deposits. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to "U.S. Persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or in compliance with applicable exemptions therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/31/c2129.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lincoln Gold MiningLMG:CCTSXV:LMGPrecious Metals Investing
LMG:CC
The Conversation (0)

Lincoln Gold Mining

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc is a precious metal exploration and development company.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc is a precious metal exploration and development company. Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated December 15, 2025, and December 16, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(T130:Frankfurt) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that its ongoing reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program has encountered favourable alteration in... Keep Reading...
Radisson Reflects on a Successful 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook

Radisson Reflects on a Successful 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") achieved significant progress during 2025 in the exploration and development of its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The 2026... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1,000,000

LaFleur Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1,000,000

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") announces that, due to additional demand to participate in the LIFE Offering, the Company announces a non-brokered hard dollar private placement offering of up to 2,000,000 units of the... Keep Reading...
Harvest Gold Announces Share Issuances/Cash Payment Pursuant To Its Mosseau And Urban Barry Mineral Option Agreements

Harvest Gold Announces Share Issuances/Cash Payment Pursuant To Its Mosseau And Urban Barry Mineral Option Agreements

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia/ December 29, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has issued 2,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share pursuant to a mineral property... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Corp. Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market

Sranan Gold Corp. Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "SRANF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

Gold Investing

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

Gold Investing

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Blockchain Investing

Top 5 Australian Government News Stories of 2025

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update