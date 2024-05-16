Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Limekiln Wind Farm: Boralex achieves major milestone, closes its first project financing in the UK

Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the long-term financing of its largest project in Europe, the 106MW Limekiln Wind Farm, based in the United Kingdom. The site is located near Thurso in Caithness, Scotland.

The financing has been secured from National Westminster Bank PLC (NatWest) and Export Development Canada (EDC), for an aggregate amount of up to £130M ($222M CAD). NatWest and EDC will act as co-mandated lead arrangers and co-lenders. NatWest will also act as facility agent, security agent, hedge counterparty and account bank.

Finance Director for the United Kingdom Tjiwolt Wierda said: "We are delighted to have achieved another vital milestone in the development of Limekiln Wind Farm, and we are in an excellent position to have the project commissioned by the end of 2024. We believe that Limekiln brings substantial value to Caithness and the wider Highlands and we look forward to bringing it to fruition."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bruno Guilmette commented: "We are very pleased to have obtained this high-quality loan for Limekiln Wind Farm, Boralex's flagship project in the United Kingdom. I would like to congratulate our teams on both sides of the Atlantic for closing this loan on optimal terms, which give us even more financial flexibility. This first project financing for Boralex in the UK is an important step in our development in this promising market, which remains key to achieving the growth and diversification objectives of our 2025 Strategic Plan."

Limekiln Wind Farm will consist of 24 Vestas V136-4.5MW wind turbines, measuring 150m to the tip of the blade. In the 2023 AR5, the project secured a 15-year Contract for Difference of £52.29/MWh from the UK Government (the amount is in 2012 prices; it is equivalent to £73.33/MWh in 2024 prices). The project is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2024.

Elgar Middleton Infrastructure & Energy Finance LLP acted as financial advisors to Boralex.

A host of local benefits

Apart from zero-carbon electricity, Limekiln will also deliver a full package of social, economic and environmental benefits, including biodiversity enhancements such as a native species planting scheme and a peat restoration programme, as well as a Community Benefit Fund of over £500,000 per annum for the life of the project. In addition, the project offers local employment opportunities: the site's construction phase could directly support more than 100 jobs, and its operation, more than 90. Lastly, the wind farm will provide sufficient electricity to meet the needs of around 100,000 British homes based on the average generation mix of UK power sources. For more information, please visit www.limekilnwindfarm.co.uk .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release, including those regarding future events and milestones in the project, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations, within the meaning of securities legislation. Boralex would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results or the measure it adopts could differ materially from those indicated by or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular forward-looking statement. Unless otherwise specified by the Company, the forward-looking statements do not take into account the possible impact on its activities, transactions, non-recurring items or other exceptional items announced or occurring after the statements are made. There can be no assurance as to the materialization of the results, performance or achievements as expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless required to do so under applicable securities legislation, Boralex management does not assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or other changes.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of over 6.7 GW in wind, solar projects and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

For more information

MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS
Camille Laventure
Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications
Boralex Inc.

438-883-8580
camille.laventure@boralex.com 		Stéphane Milot
Vice President, Investor Relations
Boralex Inc.

514-213-1045
stephane.milot@boralex.com
MEDIA – UK
Fiona Milligan
Communications and Stakeholder Management
Boralex UK

07825 744712
info@limekilnwindfarm.co.uk

Source: Boralex Inc.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Boralex Inc. Class A SharesBLX:CATSX:BLX
BLX:CA
The Conversation (0)

Boralex announces the election of its directors and highlights of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) held its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today. During the online meeting chaired by Alain Rhéaume, Chairman of the Board, shareholders elected directors and adopted the resolutions proposed.

Mr. Rhéaume opened the meeting by outlining Boralex's highlights for the year 2023, a year of strong, disciplined and profitable growth despite challenging economic conditions. He highlighted the increase in the Company's project portfolio, while operating assets continued to deliver high returns and increased diversification in terms of technology, customer base and partnerships. Boralex also made substantial strides in corporate social responsibility, including the adoption of a new integrated risk management framework under the direct supervision of the Board of Directors. Finally, Mr. Rhéaume underlined the arrival of Mr. Dominique Minière on the Board at the beginning of 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Boralex announces a substantial 62% increase in net earnings and continued disciplined development of highly promising projects

Highlights

Financial results

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

REMINDER - Boralex to hold virtual annual meeting of shareholders on May 15

Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) announces that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The Annual Meeting will be broadcast online in audio only. Simultaneous interpretation will also be available for English-speaking participants. The online access to the event will start at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

REMINDER -- Boralex will release its 2024 first quarter financial results on May 15

Boralex inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) announces that the release of the 2024 first quarter results will take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 9 a.m.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

125 MW Awarded in Ontario LT1 RFP: Boralex consolidates its position as a leading battery storage developer in Canada

Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) has announced the selection of the Oxford Battery Energy Storage project totalling 125 MW of nameplate capacity. This project was selected by Ontario's Independent Electricity Systems Operator (IESO) further to its Long-Term Request for Proposals (LT1 RFP). This project adds to Boralex's existing battery energy storage project portfolio which includes the 300 MW Hagersville and the 80 MW Tilbury projects, which were selected by the IESO in last year's solicitation.

"With the selection of Oxford, Boralex consolidates its position as a leading developer in the battery storage technology in Ontario and across Canada," said Hugues Girardin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America . "I'm very proud of our team, who worked hand in hand with our long-standing partners to submit this high-quality project."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Appointment of Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

Silver Investing

Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Resources Announces Board Changes

Platinum Investing

Arizona Metals Announces Management Transition; Welcomes Duncan Middlemiss as President and CEO and Jacques Perron as Chair of the Board

×