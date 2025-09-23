Lilly plans to build a new $6.5 billion facility to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients in Texas

Lilly plans to build a new $6.5 billion facility to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients in Texas

The new Houston site, Lilly's eighth U.S. manufacturing facility announced since 2020, will focus on domestic production of small molecule synthetic medicines

Company plans to create 4,615 manufacturing and construction jobs

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that it plans to build a new $6.5 billion manufacturing facility at Generation Park in Houston, Texas . This planned next-generation synthetic medicine active pharmaceutical product (API) facility, the second of four new U.S. sites Lilly will announce this year, will focus on manufacturing the company's pipeline of small molecule medicines across therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic health, oncology, immunology and neuroscience. It is expected to be operational within five years.

Lilly will bring 615 new high-wage jobs to the Greater Houston area, including highly skilled engineers, scientists, operations personnel, and lab technicians. The company also expects to generate 4,000 construction jobs as the site is being built and brought online.

Importantly, the site will be among those that will manufacture orforglipron, Lilly's first oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, which the company expects to submit to global regulatory agencies for obesity by the end of this year.

"Our new Houston site will enhance Lilly's ability to manufacture orforglipron at scale and, if approved, help fulfill the medicine's potential as a metabolic health treatment for tens of millions of people worldwide who prefer the ease of a pill that can be taken without food and water restrictions," said David A. Ricks , Lilly chair and CEO. "This significant U.S. investment and onshoring of our API production capabilities will ensure faster, more secure access to orforglipron and to other life-changing medicines of the future."

Earlier this year, at a press conference in Washington, D.C. , Lilly announced plans to bolster its domestic medicine production across therapeutic areas by building four new pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in the United States. The company recently announced its intended site in Virginia and plans to announce two remaining locations this year.

Expanding Lilly's U.S. manufacturing footprint in Texas will boost the Houston economy. For every dollar Lilly spends in the area, Lilly estimates up to an additional four dollars in local economic stimulation. Additionally, for every job created in manufacturing, several more will be created in related sectors such as supply chain, logistics and retail.

" Texas is the economic engine of America because we foster innovation and empower businesses to succeed," said Governor Greg Abbott . " Texas is proud to welcome Lilly to Houston as they make one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing investments in our nation's history and provide good, high-paying jobs to hardworking Texans. With our highly skilled workforce, low taxes, and world-class, business-friendly climate, Texas is the best place for companies like Lilly to grow. This $6.5 billion facility will not only bolster Houston's economy, it will boost our life sciences sector and help cement Texas as a global leader in health care innovation."

Lilly plans to use state-of-the-art technologies including machine learning, AI, digitally integrated systems and advanced data analytics to drive right-first-time execution. Digital automation will be embedded throughout the site to streamline operations and ensure a reliable supply of safe, high-quality medicines. To achieve this, the company will collaborate with local universities and invest in educational initiatives across Texas to build a strong pipeline of talent.

"With this new chemical synthesis facility, we are expanding our vital advanced pharmaceutical capabilities in the U.S. and setting a new global benchmark for innovation and technical leadership in our industry," said Edgardo Hernandez , executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations.  "Additionally, we are committed to sustainability, being a responsible steward of natural resources, and strengthening the communities where our employees live and work."

Lilly selected Generation Park, a commercial development in the Lake Houston area northeast of the city, from more than 300 applications based on criteria including workforce potential, local incentives, access to utilities and transportation and a favorable business environment. The capital investment and job figures announced by Lilly today exceed the company's initial commitments in the Texas incentive process submission, highlighting the crucial role this new site will play in enhancing Lilly's capacity to deliver medicines to people in the U.S. and globally.

About Lilly
Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn . C-LLY

Trademarks and Trade Names
All trademarks or trade names referred to in this press release are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are references in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) including about planned capital investments in new manufacturing capacity, production of medicines, hiring and related initiatives and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any such undertaking, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the manufacturing process, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products any of which could impact the overall commercial success of our products, and as related to cost, completion timing, expected capacity, personnel, and other factors which could impact expected benefits of the capacity expansion and related initiatives. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Refer to:

Carla Cox; cox_carla@lilly.com ; 317-750-3923 (Media)


Michael Czapar; czapar_michael_c@lilly.com ; 317-617-0983 (Investors)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-plans-to-build-a-new-6-5-billion-facility-to-manufacture-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-in-texas-302563621.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Eli Lilly and CompanyLLYNYSE:LLY
LLY
The Conversation (0)
Lilly announces departure of Anat Ashkenazi, chief financial officer

Lilly announces departure of Anat Ashkenazi, chief financial officer

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Anat Ashkenazi has resigned as chief financial officer to pursue a career opportunity outside of the pharmaceutical industry.

"On behalf of our board of directors, leadership team and employees, I would like to thank Anat for her 23 years of outstanding service to our company," said David A. Ricks , Lilly's chair and CEO. "During her last three years as Lilly's CFO, we have experienced tremendous growth and laid the groundwork to help us reach even more patients with our medicines. I want to personally thank Anat for her partnership, friendship, and leadership of our financial organization and to wish her well in her new role."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melissa Seymour to join Lilly as executive vice president of Global Quality

Melissa Seymour to join Lilly as executive vice president of Global Quality

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Melissa Seymour will join the company as executive vice president of Global Quality and member of the company's Executive Committee, effective July 22, 2024 . Seymour currently serves as the chief quality officer for Bristol Myers Squibb and succeeds Johna Norton whose retirement after 34 years of service was announced earlier this year.

"As we expand global capacity to meet demand and support pipeline growth, we remain committed to ensuring our medicines are produced to the highest quality standards," said David A. Ricks , Lilly's chair and CEO. "With more than 25 years of experience and a proven track record of leading strategic quality initiatives across product lifecycles, Melissa will further advance our culture of quality, which has been integral to our success in bringing innovative medicines to people around the world."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 Study of Olomorasib in KRAS G12C-Mutant Advanced Solid Tumors Presented at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting

Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 Study of Olomorasib in KRAS G12C-Mutant Advanced Solid Tumors Presented at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting

Data demonstrated promising monotherapy activity with olomorasib across a range of KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, and a tolerability profile in combination with pembrolizumab that is well-suited to first-line lung cancer development

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced updated data from the Phase 12 clinical trial evaluating olomorasib as a monotherapy in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant advanced solid tumors and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Olomorasib is an investigational, oral, potent, and highly selective second-generation inhibitor of the KRAS G12C protein. These data will be shared in oral presentations at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lilly, UNICEF expand support to help millions of young people at risk of noncommunicable diseases

Lilly, UNICEF expand support to help millions of young people at risk of noncommunicable diseases

New $6.5 million commitment will help strengthen systems to improve health outcomes across resource-limited areas in India

During the World Health Assembly today, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced it will donate $6.5 million to the United States Fund for UNICEF to expand UNICEF's work to improve the health outcomes of millions of children and youth at risk of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) living in resource-limited settings in India . This will bring the company's total commitment since 2022 to more than $20 million .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lilly to Participate in Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Lilly to Participate in Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10 2024. Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president, president of Lilly Diabetes and Obesity, and president of Lilly USA will participate in a fireside chat at 4 p.m. Eastern time .

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations . A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

Battery Metals Investing

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Announces Favourable Amendment and Closing of the Melba Asset Purchase Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 16.7 g/t Au over 2.1 m at Contact ; Strengthens Shallow High-Grade Gold Potential; Supports Expansion Drilling

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC select the Advocate Nickel Property in Newfoundland to be advanced as a Designated Project