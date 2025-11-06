Lilly announces two new Executive Committee members and expansion of leadership roles to prepare for next wave of growth

Lilly announces two new Executive Committee members and expansion of leadership roles to prepare for next wave of growth

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the appointment of two new Executive Committee members and the expansion of other senior leaders' roles designed to accelerate one of the industry's most ambitious pipelines, generate new portfolio opportunities, and strengthen patient access to its medicines.

Carole Ho, M.D., will join Lilly as executive vice president and president, Lilly Neuroscience, and will serve on the Executive Committee. Ho brings more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience leading therapeutic development across neurology, rare diseases, immunology, and other areas. Most recently, she served as chief medical officer and head of development at Denali Therapeutics, where she built and led the company's translational medicine and clinical development strategy.

Adrienne Brown, currently group vice president of corporate business development at Lilly, has been promoted to executive vice president and president, Lilly Immunology, and will join the Executive Committee. Throughout her more than 20 years at Lilly, Brown has held leadership positions with expanding responsibilities across U.S. and Japan operations, business development, sales, marketing and commercial strategy, including leading the U.S. launch of Mounjaro.

Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., will assume an expanded role as chief scientific and product officer, and president, Lilly Research Laboratories, overseeing research and development as well as global launches and product strategy for Cardiometabolic Health, Immunology and Neuroscience. He will continue to report directly to David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO, and remain on the Executive Committee. New Executive Committee members Ho and Brown and continuing Executive Committee member Kenneth Custer, Ph.D., executive vice president and president, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, will report to Skovronsky.

Jacob Van Naarden, executive vice president and president, Lilly Oncology, will also assume an expanded role with the corporate business development function moving under his leadership. Van Naarden will continue to report directly to Ricks and remain on the Executive Committee.

"In recent years, Lilly has transformed our research engine, sped development, and launched breakthrough medicines while dramatically expanding production capacity and improving access to care and affordability," said Ricks. "Looking ahead, we see an even greater opportunity to help people live better lives and grow our company and its impact. To enable this exciting future, we're adding two exceptional leaders in Carole and Adrienne to drive our expansion plans in neuroscience and immunology, and we're expanding the scope of responsibilities for Dan and Jake. I'm excited to continue working with my colleagues to convert Lilly's long-term potential into reality."

About Lilly
Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. C-LLY

Trademarks and Trade Names
All trademarks or trade names referred to in this press release are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are references in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including about Lilly's leadership and the company's strategic plans, reflecting Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, there can be no assurances of achieved objectives or strategy execution as planned. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Refer to:

Tarsis Lopez; tarsis.lopez@lilly.com; 317-519-5505 (Media)

Michael Czapar; czapar_michael_c@lilly.com; 317-617-0983 (Investors)

 

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-announces-two-new-executive-committee-members-and-expansion-of-leadership-roles-to-prepare-for-next-wave-of-growth-302606052.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Eli Lilly and CompanyLLYNYSE:LLY
LLY
The Conversation (0)
Lilly announces departure of Anat Ashkenazi, chief financial officer

Lilly announces departure of Anat Ashkenazi, chief financial officer

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Anat Ashkenazi has resigned as chief financial officer to pursue a career opportunity outside of the pharmaceutical industry. "On behalf of our board of directors, leadership team and employees, I would like to thank Anat for her 23 years of... Keep Reading...
Melissa Seymour to join Lilly as executive vice president of Global Quality

Melissa Seymour to join Lilly as executive vice president of Global Quality

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Melissa Seymour will join the company as executive vice president of Global Quality and member of the company's Executive Committee, effective July 22, 2024 . Seymour currently serves as the chief quality officer for Bristol Myers Squibb and... Keep Reading...
Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 Study of Olomorasib in KRAS G12C-Mutant Advanced Solid Tumors Presented at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting

Updated Data from the Phase 1/2 Study of Olomorasib in KRAS G12C-Mutant Advanced Solid Tumors Presented at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting

Data demonstrated promising monotherapy activity with olomorasib across a range of KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, and a tolerability profile in combination with pembrolizumab that is well-suited to first-line lung cancer development Eli Lilly and Company... Keep Reading...
Lilly, UNICEF expand support to help millions of young people at risk of noncommunicable diseases

Lilly, UNICEF expand support to help millions of young people at risk of noncommunicable diseases

New $6.5 million commitment will help strengthen systems to improve health outcomes across resource-limited areas in India During the World Health Assembly today, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced it will donate $6.5 million to the United States Fund for UNICEF to expand UNICEF's work... Keep Reading...
Lilly to Participate in Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Lilly to Participate in Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10 2024. Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president, president of Lilly Diabetes and Obesity, and president of Lilly USA will participate in a fireside chat at 4 p.m. Eastern... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

silver investing

Silver’s 2025 Rally Lifts Miners to Record Q3 Results

uranium investing

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Gold Investing

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

graphite investing

Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

Copper Investing

Proposed Sale of Asiamet's Interest in the KSK Project and Notice of General Meeting