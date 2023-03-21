SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Showcases R&D and Innovative Solutions in Game Development at GDC 2023

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will also reveal the development details of its upcoming open-world mobile survival game, UNDAWN , and its existing global hit, PUBG MOBILE .

- Today, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, a leading global game developer, announced that it will be featured at the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC). With its upgraded brand and vision, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will present ten sessions at the event, sharing its latest best practices in game development, unveiling behind-the-scenes details from its existing and upcoming titles as well as releasing its strategies for global expansion and talent acquisition.

MEET LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS AT GDC 2023

At GDC 2023, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS sessions will cover topics including open virtual world creation, AI-powered technology utilization, technical art development, and mobile gaming optimization. LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will also unveil details of its upcoming mobile survival game, UNDAWN , discussing its technical arts and programming skills to bring creative concepts to life. It will also highlight its success in optimizing the performance of the global hit, PUBG MOBILE (co-developed with KRAFTON, Inc.), for mobile devices and platforms.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is seeking global game development talent at GDC 2023 to join its multi-faceted team and propel its vision for a worldwide gaming ecosystem, the LIGHTSPEED UNIVERSE, over the next decade. GDC 2023 will feature a dedicated session where LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will share its business growth and talent acquisition strategies.

"Our commitment to crafting next-generation games, coupled with our persistent passion, is what sets us apart from all other game developers. We're excited to showcase our full-fledged and cutting-edge exploration in game development and innovation in front of gaming professionals from around the world," said Jerry Chen , president of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS. "As we are driving our global growth and development forward with continuous investments in talent, R&D, and global platforms, we welcome passionate developers and artists to join us as we advance the art and science of gaming."

To address some of the most challenging technical barriers in the industry, at GDC 2023, experts from LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will present a range of tools and technologies that have been developed in-house. Among these solutions, XPR Model addresses the scalability issues associated with creating an open-world game due to the increasing number of players or entities as well as the rising cost of computing and synchronization. Additionally, as an alternative to the existing pre-generated approaches, Photon Water System enables both pre-computing and simultaneous updating of water data, which will be converted into an adaptive water mesh for real-time rendering for open-world game creation.

AI-powered technology is increasingly used for more realistic visual simulation, optimizing the player experience and content digitization. LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will showcase a major breakthrough in the deployment of AI-based solutions for the gaming industry. It will introduce 'Wobbledoll', a self-developed, machine-learning-based method that generates high-fidelity motions with less engineering complexity, addressing the long-standing challenge of executing realistic full-body physical interactions.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will reveal an exclusive look at the upcoming open-world mobile survival game, UNDAWN, supported by a discussion with studio experts in technical arts and engines. The presentation will show how the development team is able to simulate the buoyancy and transparency of billowy ocean on mobile devices and PCs, while also maintaining limited performance budgets. This session will highlight LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS' expertise in bringing imagination to life with its in-depth understanding of the physical world and advanced development capabilities.

For a global blockbuster like PUBG MOBILE , the issue of continuing to enable it to support a range of global phone models - from those released ten years ago to the most current models - remains a challenging. Experts from LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will disclose their multi-level performance optimization strategy, which provides an optimal and satisfactory gaming experience to all users, regardless which phone they use.

Presentations from LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS are available to GDC 2023 attendees with All Access and Summit Passes. To get more information about the LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS presentations and where to watch them, please visit:

About LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is a leading global game developer with teams across China , United States , Singapore , Canada , United Kingdom , France , Japan , South Korea , New Zealand , and United Arab Emirates .
LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS has created over 50 games across multiple platforms and genres for over 4 billion registered users. It is the co-developer of worldwide hit PUBG MOBILE (co-developed with KRAFTON, Inc.).
LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is made up of passionate players who advance the art & science of game development through great stories, great gameplay, and advanced technology. We are focused on bringing next generation experiences to gamers who want to enjoy them anywhere, anytime, across multiple genres and devices.
More information about LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS please visit www.lightspeed-studios.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightspeed-studios-showcases-rd-and-innovative-solutions-in-game-development-at-gdc-2023-301777143.html

SOURCE LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Explore Virtual Reality Worlds at Home: Virtuix Launches Omni One, a Unique Omni-Directional Treadmill for Consumers That Lets You Step into VR Without Boundaries

Austin -based Virtuix is shipping beta units of Omni One, a complete entertainment system whose 360-degree experience delivers the immersive feeling of physically moving in VR

Traveling through the virtual reality worlds of your favorite games at home is becoming a reality as Virtuix ( https:www.virtuix.com ) launches Omni One, a unique omni-directional treadmill that enables players to walk or run in any direction through video games and other virtual environments.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group celebrates recent award nominations and worldwide releases

Recent award nominations following the worldwide releases of Star Trek: Lower Decks The Badgey Directive, Milk Farm Tycoon and Doctor Who: Lost in Time have set East Side Games Group up for success

VANCOUVER, BC , March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group ( ESGG ) is thrilled to announce their studio, East Side Games (ESG) as well as one of their recent releases, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive , have both been shortlisted for Mobile Game Awards.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ariel Manzur, the Co-Founder of Godot, Joins The Mirror as a Technical Advisor

Ariel Manzur the co-founder of Godot, the most popular open-source game engine, has joined The Mirror Game Development Platform as an advisor. Manzur is a well-respected engineer in the industry with over two decades of experience in game and engine development. Manzur will provide valuable guidance and insights to The Mirror team as they continue to build out their game development platform.

Left to right: Jared McCluskey (Founder/CEO), Ariel Manzur (Co-Founder, Godot Game Engine), Maria Derchi (Florida Funders, Angel Investor), Jason Traeder (Senior Engineer)

The Mirror is a "game used for developing games," bringing real-time collaboration to development and providing out-of-the-box features such as visual scripting and in-world coding, multiplayer networking, co-building, publishing, analytics, and a marketplace for builders to share their creations and monetize games. Manzur's knowledge and expertise of the Godot engine will help The Mirror's team push the engine to its limits and develop cutting-edge functionality.

"We are thrilled to have Ariel on board as an advisor," said Jared McCluskey , Founder of The Mirror. "The Mirror wouldn't exist if it weren't for Godot. When choosing an engine, starting with open-source was a no-brainer. However, Godot isn't only good because it's open-source: it's a remarkably well-architected game engine. We owe much appreciation to Ariel Manzur , Juan Linietsky , and the Godot community for their stellar work."

Manzur is equally excited to be joining The Mirror. "I have always been a fan of The Mirror's vision to create a Roblox-style platform built in Godot," he said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the team as an advisor and help in any way possible."

The Mirror is currently in closed alpha, with an open alpha release planned for later this year. The Mirror is continuing to grow its community, recently focusing on Reddit , Discord , and YouTube , where The Mirror posts devlogs and discusses new ideas with its creator community.

For more information about The Mirror and to apply for the closed alpha, visit
www.themirror.space

Media Contact:
Jared McCluskey
817-602-4900
355844@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ariel-manzur-the-co-founder-of-godot-joins-the-mirror-as-a-technical-advisor-301776561.html

SOURCE The Mirror Game Development Platform

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CasinoWebScripts Launches New Promotional Packages and Casino Games

The online casino development company unveils its new promotions of up to 56% off for turnkey online
casino solutions and its most recent slot games with highly improved quality.

CasinoWebScripts, a leading provider of casino software and casino games, has announced the release of a series of promotional packages for their casino games and software. These promotional packages offer discounts of up to 56% and are designed to help casino operators save money while providing their players with the best possible gaming experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Plarium Celebrates "RAID: Shadow Legends" 4th Anniversary by Releasing Legendary Versions of Its Four Original Champions

Month-long Celebration Provides Special Events and Free Gifts for New and Existing Players

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 450 million registered gamers worldwide, announces the 4th anniversary of its acclaimed dark fantasy collections RPG RAID: Shadow Legends . The celebration will take place through April 8 and offer exclusive community challenges, events, and free gifts for both existing and new players using the 4YEARSRAID promo code in-game. As a special addition to this year's anniversary, Plarium is paying homage to the four iconic Champions who started it all with new legendary versions of Kael, Athel, Elhain and Galek.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

iMerit Launches AI Data Solution for Content Moderation and Community Management in Video Game Industry

IMerit a leading artificial intelligence (AI) data solutions company, today announced a data intelligence solution purpose built to help video game industry creators build more effective AI-based content moderation and community management systems. iMerit's data intelligence solution for video game creators enables studios to better serve their communities by building sophisticated automated speech recognition (ASR) models that conduct sentiment analysis to improve player safety and experience.

iMerit Technology https://imerit.net/ (PRNewsfoto/iMerit Technology)

iMerit's data intelligence solution for the video game industry delivers custom developed tooling for AI and ML teams to build more effective ASR and player behavior classification models. iMerit's highly-trained team of skilled annotation experts deliver human-in-the-loop model verification workflows, enabling AI teams to build sophisticated systems that fine tune content moderation models on contextual nuances. This highly scalable solution enables studios to better understand nuanced gaming language, player intent, and terminology, giving them greater player oversight for maintaining positive gaming environments.

"Having robust community and communication within video games is a major factor in helping game studios achieve rapid growth and retention. However, fostering a healthy community at scale can be a challenge. As studios turn to AI to better understand and flag gamer behavior, they require better data to ensure the models work as intended. iMerit provides the rich data that enables game studios' AI models to perform more effectively and deliver a superior experience for players and better growth for studios," said Radha Basu , co-founder and CEO, iMerit.

For more information on how iMerit leverages technology, talent, and technique to help AI and machine learning teams around the world manage and annotate data to ensure faster time to market and stronger ROI, please visit www.imerit.net .

Additional Resources:
Case Study
Data Annotation Best Practices for In-Game Behavior Moderation
3 Ways Gaming Companies Can Use AI/ML for Safety and Inclusivity
Gaming Behavior Moderation: AI-based vs. Human-Moderated

About iMerit
iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing, and content services that power machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling services to Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries including agricultural AI, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, medical AI, and technology. iMerit employs more than 5,500 full-time data annotation experts in Bhutan , Europe , India , and the United States . Raising $23.5 million in funding to date, iMerit investors are British International Investment, Khosla Impact, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, and Omidyar Network. For more information, visit imerit.net .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imerit-launches-ai-data-solution-for-content-moderation-and-community-management-in-video-game-industry-301776835.html

SOURCE iMerit

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

