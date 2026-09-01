Lightbridge Receives Notice of Allowance on New Japanese Patent Covering Multi-Zone Fuel Element and 3D Printing Method

Lightbridge Corporation ("Lightbridge" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Japan Patent Office ("JPO") for Japanese Patent Application No. 2024-513980, titled "Multi-Zone Fuel Element." The allowed claims cover the fuel element design itself, a fuel assembly incorporating that design, and a method of producing the element through additive manufacturing (3D printing), extending protection for a core element of Lightbridge Fuel into a market with one of the world's largest nuclear power markets.
The patent covers a fuel rod composed of three layers of different materials, with each layer varying in thickness along the rod's length. That shape can be designed to control how the fuel behaves at different points inside the reactor, improving performance and safety margins. The claims also cover the fuel assembly into which these rods go and the 3D printing method used to build them.
Japan has 32 reactors classified as operable, of which 15 have received clearance from the country's Nuclear Regulation Authority and returned to service, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Japan's national energy plan targets nuclear power at approximately 20% of electricity generation by fiscal year 2040, which would require up to 30 reactors in operation.
"Japan operates a significant nuclear fleet and has made nuclear power central to its energy security and decarbonization policy, which makes it an important market for us," said Seth Grae, Chairman & CEO of Lightbridge Corporation. "This decision covers the fuel rod and the assembly that holds it, and the additive manufacturing method that produces it. That three-way coverage matters commercially because it protects the fuel product, which a utility will actually load into a reactor, and the process we intend to use to produce it."
Lightbridge's fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio spanning jurisdictions representing the majority of global nuclear generating capacity.
About Lightbridge Corporation
Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential to delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light-water and pressurized heavy-water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors to deliver the same benefits, when combined with load-following with renewables, on a zero-carbon electric grid.
Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC, the United States Department of Energy's operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE's Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Indexes. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.
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Forward Looking Statements
With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge's ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology, including risks related to the design and testing of nuclear fuel incorporating its technology and the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge's product and service offerings; dependence on strategic partners; any adverse changes to Lightbridge's agreements or relationship with the U.S. government and its national laboratories; Lightbridge's ability to fund its future operations, including general corporate overhead and outside research and development expenses, and continue as a going concern; the future market and demand for Lightbridge's fuel for nuclear reactors and its ability to attract customers; Lightbridge's ability to manage the business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; Lightbridge's ability to employ and retain qualified employees and consultants that have experience in the nuclear industry; competition and competitive factors in the markets in which Lightbridge competes, including from accident-tolerant fuels; access to and availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge's nuclear fuel development timeline; access to and availability of adequate resources and manufacturing capabilities at national laboratories that affect our nuclear fuel development timeline and project costs; the impact that Launch Pad INL will have on Lightbridge's nuclear fuel development timeline; Lightbridge's ability to deploy and operate a dedicated nuclear fuel fabrication facility; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge's nuclear fuel; uncertainties related to conducting business in foreign countries; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in applicable laws, regulations, governmental policies, or regulatory interpretations, including those affecting the licensing, testing, manufacture, and commercialization of Lightbridge Fuel; changes in the political environment; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge's intellectual property domestically and abroad; the volatility of the trading price of Lightbridge's securities and the potential for purchasers of its securities to incur substantial losses; and other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements," all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093
ir@ltbridge.com