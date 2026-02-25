Lightbridge Provides Business Update and Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Lightbridge Corporation ("Lightbridge" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and provided an update on the Company's continued progress.

Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, commented, "2025 was an important year for Lightbridge and the nuclear power industry. Governments, utilities, and leading tech companies agree with our conclusion that reliable, clean nuclear power is necessary to meet the growing demand for electricity from AI and data centers, address rising energy costs, and help achieve energy independence."

"In 2025, we reached key milestones in our fuel development program. Our team, in collaboration with Idaho National Laboratory, successfully co-extruded samples of depleted and enriched uranium-zirconium alloy and began testing them in the Advanced Test Reactor. These are important steps in demonstrating the performance of Lightbridge Fuel material and its potential use in both light-water reactors and future small modular reactors."

"The policy environment for nuclear energy has never been better. President Trump's nuclear executive orders in May 2025 show that the U.S. is making nuclear power expansion a national priority. The directives aim to add 300 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2050 (the equivalent of 300 large reactors), make regulations easier to follow, and deploy advanced reactors for national security. At the same time, major technology companies are demonstrating unprecedented commitment to nuclear energy."

"We expect 2026 to be an exciting year for Lightbridge," concluded Mr. Grae.

Financial Highlights

Working capital was approximately $201.7 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $39.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Cash Flows Summary

At December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $201.9 million, as compared to $40.0 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $161.9 million, consisting of the following:

  • Cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $14.3 million, an increase of $4.8 million compared to $9.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to elevated spending on research and development (R&D) and general and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher interest income, reflecting increased average cash balances following equity financings and higher short-term interest rates during the period.
  • Cash provided by financing activities for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $176.2 million, an increase of $155.3 million compared to $20.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was due to a $154.5 million increase in net proceeds received from the issuance of common stock under our at-the-market ("ATM") equity offering program and a $2.3 million increase in net proceeds from the exercise of stock options, partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in the payment of withholding taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards.
    • Net cash provided by our ATM facility was $176.0 million from the sale of approximately 12.6 million common shares and $21.4 million from the sale of approximately 4.5 million common shares in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets were $203.8 million and total liabilities were $0.8 million at December 31, 2025.

  • Stockholders' equity was $203.0 million at December 31, 2025, as compared to $40.5 million at December 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Operations Summary

  • General and administrative expenses amounted to $14.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $8.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The $5.5 million increase was primarily due to higher stock-based compensation, professional fees, and employee compensation.
  • Lightbridge's total R&D expenses amounted to $9.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $4.6 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.6 million. This increase reflected increased activities related to the development of Lightbridge Fuel, including project labor costs at Idaho National Laboratory, increases in IT expenses related to the purchase of computer hardware and software to support advanced nuclear modeling and simulation of Lightbridge Fuel, and allocated employee compensation and stock-based compensation.
  • Total other income was $3.6 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Other income consisted of interest income earned from treasury bills and our bank savings account, driven by higher average cash balances.
  • Net loss was $19.6 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $11.8 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL & AUDIO WEBCAST

Lightbridge will host a conference call on Thursday, February 26, at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an update on its fuel development activities. The conference call will be led by Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive Officer, with other Lightbridge executives available to answer questions.

To access the call by phone, please register using this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial in to the conference call 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast can be accessed at the following link (webcast).

A webcast replay will also be available for a limited time at the following link (webcast replay).

About Lightbridge Corporation 

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential to delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light-water and pressurized heavy-water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors to deliver the same benefits, plus load-following with renewables, on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC, the United States Department of Energy's operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE's Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts  

Lightbridge is on YouTube. Subscribe to access past demonstrations, interviews, and other video content at https://www.youtube.com/@Lightbridgecorporation

Lightbridge is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp. 

Forward Looking Statements 

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge's ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge's product and service offerings; Lightbridge's ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge's fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge's nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge's business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge's intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements," all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.  

Investor Relations Contact: 
Matthew Abenante, IRC 
Director of Investor Relations  
Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093  
ir@ltbridge.com

 
*** tables follow ***


 
Lightbridge CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2025     2024  
ASSETS  
Current Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 201,862,421     $ 39,990,827  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     712,983       324,378  
Total Current Assets     202,575,404       40,315,205  
Other Assets                
Prepaid project costs and other long-term assets     1,140,000       528,805  
Trademarks     119,391       108,865  
Total Assets   $ 203,834,795     $ 40,952,875  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 847,451     $ 424,585  
Total Current Liabilities     847,451       424,585  
                 
Stockholders' Equity                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized shares, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024     -       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized shares, 33,407,495 shares and 18,783,912 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively     33,407       18,784  
Additional paid-in capital     386,719,120       204,694,348  
Accumulated deficit     (183,765,183 )     (164,184,842 )
Total Stockholders' Equity     202,987,344       40,528,290  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 203,834,795     $ 40,952,875  


 
Lightbridge CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
    Year Ended December 31,  
    2025     2024  
Revenue   $ -     $ -  
                 
Operating Expenses                
General and administrative     14,016,573       8,460,519  
Research and development     9,210,499       4,598,978  
Total Operating Expenses     23,227,072       13,059,497  
                 
Operating Loss     (23,227,072 )     (13,059,497 )
                 
Other Income                
Interest income     3,646,731       1,272,431  
Total Other Income     3,646,731       1,272,431  
                 
Net Loss Before Income Taxes     (19,580,341 )     (11,787,066 )
Income taxes     -       -  
Net Loss   $ (19,580,341 )   $ (11,787,066 )
                 
Net Loss Per Common Share                
Basic and diluted   $ (0.80 )   $ (0.81 )
                 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding     24,517,972       14,487,834  


 
Lightbridge CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
    Year Ended  
    December 31,  
    2025     2024  
Operating Activities            
Net loss   $ (19,580,341 )   $ (11,787,066 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Stock-based compensation     5,789,991       2,149,037  
                 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (302,799 )     (3,121 )
Prepaid project costs and other long-term assets     (611,195 )     (45,805 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     422,866       193,259  
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities     (14,281,478 )     (9,493,696 )
                 
Investing Activities                
Trademarks     (10,526 )     -  
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities     (10,526 )     -  
                 
Financing Activities                
Proceeds from sale of common stock in public offerings     181,968,400       22,540,789  
Issuance costs paid related to sale of common stock in public offerings     (6,015,819 )     (1,128,284 )
Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options     2,369,838       41,921  
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards     (2,158,821 )     (568,348 )
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities     176,163,598       20,886,078  
                 
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents     161,871,594       11,392,382  
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year     39,990,827       28,598,445  
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year   $ 201,862,421     $ 39,990,827  
                 
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information                
Cash paid during the year:                
    Interest paid   $ -     $ -  
    Income taxes paid   $ -     $ -  
Non-Cash Financing Activities:                
Payment of accrued liabilities with common stock   $ 15,000     $ 15,000  
Common stock issued for consulting services   $ 300,000     $ 180,000  



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

lightbridgeltbrnasdaq-ltbrenergy-investing
LTBR
The Conversation (0)
Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces 2025 Year End Reserves Including a 79% Increase in 1P Reserves, 2P Production Replacement Ratio of 530% and 2026 Capital Plan

Alvopetro Announces 2025 Year End Reserves Including a 79% Increase in 1P Reserves, 2P Production Replacement Ratio of 530% and 2026 Capital Plan

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV:ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces our reserves as at December 31, 2025 with total proved ("1P") reserves of 8.1 MMboe and total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves of 13.1 MMboe, increases of 79% and 43%, respectively, from... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us. The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward... Keep Reading...
Board Changes

Board Changes

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Board ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Extension Survey over Coyote Corridor

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Extension Survey over Coyote Corridor

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) is pleased to announce the completion of an extension to its previous ground gravity survey along the Coyote Corridor, located within the Southwestern Athabasca Basin Joint Venture ("JV") Project in... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Reports Uranium Mineralization in Initial Drilling at Ivana Gateway Target

Blue Sky Reports Uranium Mineralization in Initial Drilling at Ivana Gateway Target

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first set of results from diamond drilling at the Ivana Gateway target within its 100%-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling to Commence at Music Well

Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

Flow Metals: Advancing Gold-Copper Projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada

1911 Gold Announces Option Grant

Related News

base metals investing

Drilling to Commence at Music Well

gold investing

Flow Metals: Advancing Gold-Copper Projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada

precious metals investing

1911 Gold Announces Option Grant

silver investing

Clem Chambers: I Sold My Gold and Silver, What I'm Buying Next

base metals investing

Heritage Survey underway PoW Approved for Maiden Drilling

precious metals investing

Share Purchase Plan

copper investing

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies