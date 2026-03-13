Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that presentations from the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum, held March 11th 12th, are now available for on-demand viewing.
The forum featured CEO chats and company presentations from leadership teams representing innovative companies across the biotechnology, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors, offering investors insights into emerging technologies, strategic initiatives, and growth opportunities within the life sciences industry.
REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE
The presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through March 17th.
Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here
| March 11th & 12th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
|(NASDAQ: ICU)
|Nasus Pharma Ltd.
|(NYSE: NSRX)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|(NASDAQ: TNXP)
|Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: JUNS)
|Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
|(OTCQX: BORAY | TWSE: 6472)
|MetaVia Inc.
|(NASDAQ: MTVA)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|(NASDAQ: PHIO)
|Avicanna Inc.
|(OTCQX: AVCNF | TSX: AVCN,OTC:AVCNF)
|EMVision Medical Devices Ltd.
|(OTC: EMVDF | ASX: EMV)
|Aethlon Medical, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: AEMD)
|Dyadic International, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: DYAI)
|Jaguar Health, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: JAGX)
|Beyond Air, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: XAIR)
|Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.
|(NASDAQ: CVKD)
|Amplia Therapeutics Ltd.
|(OTCQB: INNMF | ASX: ATX)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com