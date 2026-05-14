Life Flight Network to Expand Bell Fleet with Three New Bell 407GXis

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced the order of three additional Bell 407GXis by Life Flight Network, the largest not-for-profit air medical program in the country with the largest Bell HEMS fleet, operating 35 Bell aircraft. These new mission-ready Bell 407GXis will join their fleet to continue offering rapid response and exceptional emergency medical care across their extensive service area.
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Photo by: Bell
"For nearly five decades, Life Flight Network has provided air medical care and transport throughout the western states, and Bell is honored to take part in supporting their lifesaving operations," said Lane Evans, managing director, Bell. "These new Bell 407GXis highlight the reliability and capability our products provide to supporting life-saving operations when minutes matter the most."
Operating a combined helicopter and fixed-wing fleet of roughly 60 aircraft throughout the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain West, and Hawaii, Life Flight Network provides 24/7 ICU-level care and support to hospitals, emergency responders, police, EMS and fire departments.
"At Life Flight Network, every aircraft decision comes down to one thing: our ability to reach patients faster and deliver the best possible care," said Ben Clayton, CEO of Life Flight Network. "These three Bell 407GXis bring proven reliability and exceptional performance to our fleet, and we're proud to expand our longstanding relationship with Bell in support of that mission."
The Bell 407GXi is engineered to meet the demanding requirements of HEMS operations, offering speed, reliability and advanced avionics that enhance safety in critical missions. The Garmin G1000H NXi flight deck improves situational awareness and reduces pilot workload. The aircraft's powerful engine performance and smooth handling support rapid response times, while the spacious, configurable cabin provides medical teams room and access needed to deliver patient care in flight.
Backed by over 290,000 flight hours and Bell's proven sustainment network, the Bell 407GXi gives air medical providers like Life Flight Network a platform capable of completing lifesaving transports in challenging environments in a safe, reliable and effective way. Life Flight Network also utilizes other Bell platforms like the Bell 429, totaling over 17,000 flight hours across their Bell fleet.
For an inside look into how Bell products support Life Flight Network's operations, check out these episodes of "Life Flight Network | The Call".
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ABOUT BELL
Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 90 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us.
We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of advanced air mobility.
Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.
Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.
ABOUT Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.
ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK
Life Flight Network exists to fulfill its mission of saving lives through industry leading care and transport. It is the largest not-for-profit air medical service in the United States and is accredited by national and international accrediting bodies for safety, operations, and clinical excellence. Life Flight Network maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate, offering ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain West, and Hawaii. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information or to become a member visit www.lifeflight.org .
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