Libra Energy to Participate in CEM's Muskoka Capital Event

Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR,OTC:LIBRF) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Muskoka Capital Event, hosted by CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.), taking place September 25-27, 2026 at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa in Muskoka, Ontario.

The Muskoka Capital Event brings together companies from a diverse range of sectors and stages of development with a select group of institutional investors, portfolio managers, investment advisors, family offices, and high-net-worth investors from across North America. The event is structured around a series of pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings designed to facilitate direct dialogue and support the development of long-term capital relationships.

Libra will participate in 18 scheduled, 20-minute meetings throughout the event, joining approximately 47 companies and over 55 investors for CEM's final Capital Event of 2026.

At the event, Libra will introduce investors to its growing critical minerals portfolio, including the recently optioned flagship Cisco West and Obamska lithium projects in Québec, located adjacent to Q2 Metals' Cisco deposit. The Company looks forward to building new relationships within the investment community and discussing upcoming exploration catalysts across its portfolio.

About CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.)

Capital Event Management Ltd. connects high-quality public companies with a curated network of institutional and high-conviction investors through weekend events and structured one-to-one virtual meetings. Founded in 2010 and based in Vancouver, CEM supports more efficient capital formation and helps companies build meaningful, long-term relationships.

CEM also provides strategic advisory services and invests through its Partners' Fund, backing select opportunities emerging from its network.

For more information, visit cem.ca.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR,OTC:LIBRF) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's flagship Canadian projects include the recently optioned Cisco West and Obamska lithium projects in Québec, located adjacent to Q2 Metals' Cisco deposit, the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Western Hemisphere. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC lithium projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra holds a broader portfolio of battery metals projects across Canada and Brazil. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

For more information, please contact Libra Energy Materials Inc.:

Koby Kushner, P.Eng., CFA
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Email: kkushner@libraenergymaterials.com
Telephone: 416-846-6164
Website: libraenergymaterials.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/libra-energy-materials
Instagram: @libraenergymaterials
X: @LibraEnergyMats

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to future events and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Option Agreement and the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions thereunder, exploration programs on the Projects, prospecting and exploration activities, geological interpretations, permitting and licensing, community engagement, timing of exploration activities, reliance on third parties, and other risks associated with the natural resources industry. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations considered reasonable by management at the time they were made; however, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315977

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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