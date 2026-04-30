Liberty Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 6, 2026

Liberty Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 6, 2026

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD,OTC:LGDTF; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jon Gilligan, President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 6, 2026.

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold development company advancing the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project ("Black Pine") in southern Idaho through feasibility and permitting, with a clear focus on disciplined execution, technical simplicity, and value creation.

DATE: May 6th
TIME: 11:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: Wednesday, May 6. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

The presentation will be a live, interactive online event where investors may ask questions in real time. A webcast replay will be available following the event.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

RECENT COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

  • FAST-41 Permitting Milestone Achieved: Black Pine is advancing under the U.S. federal FAST-41 framework, with a coordinated federal and Idaho state permitting schedule now published on the Federal Permitting Dashboard, providing investors with clear milestone visibility through to a targeted Record of Decision in early 2028.

  • Transition to Formal NEPA Process: The U.S. Forest Service has issued a Notice of Intent initiating the Environmental Impact Statement process, marking the transition into a structured and fully coordinated federal permitting phase.

  • Significant Resource Growth: Updated mineral resource increased indicated gold ounces to approximately 4.9 million ounces, with an additional ~1.0 million ounces inferred, reinforcing the scale of the Black Pine system and supporting ongoing feasibility work.

  • Advancing Toward Feasibility Study: Engineering, metallurgical optimization, and baseline environmental workstreams continue to progress, in coordination with permitting, positioning the Company toward a Feasibility Study targeted for release in Q4, 2026.

  • Strengthened Treasury and Non-Dilutive Capital Strategy: Completion of the Goldstrike transaction provides staged cash payments and additional financial flexibility, supporting advancement of Black Pine while maintaining capital discipline.

  • Focused Corporate Strategy: Liberty Gold has streamlined its portfolio to prioritize Black Pine as a cornerstone U.S. gold development asset, reinforcing a clear pathway to construction decision and long-term value creation.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing Black Pine, its 100% owned oxide gold project in Idaho, located within the Great Basin, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly gold regions. Black Pine is a large-scale, past-producing, run-of-mine heap leachable gold deposit progressing through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. The Company's strategy is centered on advancing high-quality, long-life gold assets, with a clear focus on technical simplicity, strong environmental performance, project executability, collaborative permitting processes, and value creation. This reflects Liberty Gold's commitment to the discipline of delivery. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development, and delivering sustained long-term value.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:
Susie Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677
info@libertygold.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Liberty Gold Corp.LGD:CCtsx:lgdgold investing
LGD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Liberty Gold Corp.

Liberty Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Holds Above US$4,500 as Fed Holds Rates for Third Time

The US Federal Reserve held its third meeting of 2026 from Tuesday (April 28) to Wednesday (April 29) as elevated energy prices sparked a resurgence in inflation concerns.As overwhelmingly expected, the central bank held the federal funds rate steady in the 3.5 to 3.75 percent range.The Fed is... Keep Reading...
Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Oil — Price Targets, What's Next

Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shares his latest price calls for gold and silver, saying that while he remains bullish in the long term, he doesn't think precious metals have bottomed yet. He also weighs in on what's coming for oil and how he's playing the... Keep Reading...
Gold Runner Exploration

Gold Runner Exploration Completes 2026 Option Payment For Falcon Property Near Elko Nevada And Provides Update On Exploration Plans

Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN, Frankfurt: CE70) (“Gold Runner” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to the its news release dated January 15, 2026, the Company has paid the USD $100,000 option payment, due on or before April 30, 2026, to the Falcon Mine Group (“FMG”),... Keep Reading...
Excalibur Metals

Excalibur Metals: Precious Metals Discovery Potential in Underexplored Walker Lane of Western Nevada

Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Stocks — 7 Weeks of Pain, What Comes Next?

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, weighs in on recent precious metals activity and how it's impacting gold and silver stocks.He emphasized that while company shares may be down, the long-term backdrop remains bullish. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Three 2 ounce gold bullion bars on top of US dollar bills with gold-colored price chart on top.

4 Ways to Invest in Gold for Retirement

If you’ve been watching the gold space in recent years, you may know that the precious metal has significantly appreciated in value since 2000, now sitting above US$4,500 per ounce. The gold price has increased 1,400 percent since the turn of the millennium, when it was under US$300. Even when... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Related News

copper investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

base metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

oil and gas investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities Report

uranium investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report