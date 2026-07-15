Liberty Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference July 22, 2026

Liberty Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference July 22, 2026

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD,OTC:LGDTF; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jon Gilligan, President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 22, 2026.

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold development company advancing the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project ("Black Pine") in southern Idaho through feasibility and permitting, with a clear focus on disciplined execution, project readiness, and value creation.

DATE: July 22, 2026
TIME: 11:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

The presentation will be a live, interactive online event where investors may ask questions in real time. A webcast replay will be available following the event.

RECENT COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

  • FAST-41 Schedule Visibility: Black Pine is advancing under the U.S. federal FAST-41 framework, with a coordinated federal and Idaho state permitting schedule published on the Federal Permitting Dashboard, providing investors with clear milestone visibility through to a targeted Record of Decision in early 2028.

  • Formal NEPA Process Underway: The U.S. Forest Service has issued a Notice of Intent initiating the Environmental Impact Statement process, moving Black Pine into a structured and fully coordinated federal permitting phase.

  • Large-Scale Oxide Gold Development Asset: The most recent mineral resource includes approximately 4.9 million ounces of indicated gold and approximately 1.0 million ounces of inferred gold, reinforcing the scale of the Black Pine system and supporting ongoing feasibility work.

  • Advancing Toward Feasibility Study: Engineering, metallurgical optimization, mine planning and baseline environmental workstreams continue to advance in coordination with permitting, positioning the Company toward a Feasibility Study targeted for Q4 2026.

  • Strengthened Execution Capability: Liberty Gold continues to build the internal leadership, systems and project delivery capability required to advance Black Pine through feasibility, permitting and execution planning.

  • Focused Corporate Strategy: Following portfolio rationalization and completion of the Goldstrike transaction, Liberty Gold remains focused on advancing Black Pine as a cornerstone U.S. gold development asset while maintaining capital discipline.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD
Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing Black Pine, its 100% owned oxide gold project in Idaho, located within the Great Basin, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly gold regions. Black Pine is a large-scale, past-producing, run-of-mine heap leachable gold deposit progressing through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. The Company's strategy is centered on advancing high-quality, long-life gold assets, with a clear focus on technical simplicity, strong environmental performance, project executability, collaborative permitting processes, and value creation. This reflects Liberty Gold's commitment to the discipline of delivery. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development, and delivering sustained long-term value.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:
Susie Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677
info@libertygold.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Liberty Gold Corp. LGD:CC tsx:lgd gold investing
LGD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Liberty Gold Corp.

Liberty Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold's Top Driver Now, Plus Bullish Stock Setup

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, breaks down gold's key price headwinds and what could spark a turnaround. "The most important thing is the war. When that ends, one way or the other, the oil price retreats, CPI expectations come down, the dollar comes down and then it's... Keep Reading...
Nick Hodge, gold bars.

Nick Hodge: Gold's Next Leg Higher, Copper "Wild Card" to Watch

Nick Hodge, publisher at BizarroWorld.com, explains where gold and silver are in the cycle right now, and what could kick off their next leg up. "I think that Kevin Warsh will start to soften his stance," he said."I think you'll see the Fed doing nothing, or in fact cutting, getting more priced... Keep Reading...
Triple One Metals Identifies Drill Targets in Emerging Newfoundland Copper-Gold Belt

Triple One Metals Identifies Drill Targets in Emerging Newfoundland Copper-Gold Belt

Triple One Produces a Map of the Gold and Multiple Metal Zones at Caledonia Brook

Triple One Metals Inc. (“Triple One” or the “Company”) (CSE: TONE) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an expanded technical review and target-ranking program for its 100%-owned Caledonia Brook gold and copper-gold property in central Newfoundland.The program is designed to move... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on a hundred-dollar bill with a fluctuating stock chart background.

WGC: Global Gold ETF Flows Remain Positive in H1 2026

Gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows totaled US$8.9 billion in June, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) Gold ETF Flows report. However, global gold ETF flows for H1 2026 remained in the green at US$8 billion despite the unprecedented volatility experienced by the gold market during... Keep Reading...
Lobo Tiggre, gold bars.

Lobo Tiggre: My Oil Stock Buy, Plus Bullish Gold, Silver Scenario

Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com shares why he bought one oil stock after months of waiting, but left the rest of his shopping list untouched. "There was one stock that dropped more than others, or more sharply, more unreasonably, and got to what I saw as an oversold condition, and so I... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton, mine site.

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — What I'm Buying Now

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares support and resistance levels for gold and silver prices, also explaining his current stock strategy. "I really like the risk/reward right now on gold," he said during the interview. "I think it's probably one of the best bets we have at this... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Q3 2026 Corporate Presentation

StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu

Sandstone Mineral Resource Grows to 2.9Moz

Related News

base metals investing

Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Q3 2026 Corporate Presentation

base metals investing

StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu

precious metals investing

Sandstone Mineral Resource Grows to 2.9Moz

precious metals investing

Chalice Data Review Identifies further Gold Mineralisation

nickel investing

ASX Nickel Stocks: 5 Biggest Nickel-mining Companies in 2026

battery metals investing

Ridgeline files Early Warning Report in Respect of Spartan Metals Corp.