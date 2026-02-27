Li Auto Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 12, 2026

Li Auto Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 12, 2026

Li Auto Inc. ("LI Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day.

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10053202-045ws9.html

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 19, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031
Mainland, China: +86-400-1209-216
Hong Kong, China: +852-800-930-639
International: +61-7-3107-6325
Replay PIN: 10053202
   

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.lixiang.com.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Be Proactive, Change the World (主动积极,改变世界). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes a high-tech flagship family MPV, four Li L series extended-range electric SUVs, and two Li i series battery electric SUVs. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.lixiang.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com

Christensen Advisory
Roger Hu
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: Li@christensencomms.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

li-auto-inclinasdaq-li
LI
The Conversation (0)
Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc.

Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Files Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report for Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Files Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report for Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mirage Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada", with an effective date of... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals to Advance Hot Breccia Toward Drilling Through Strategic Transaction

Prismo Metals to Advance Hot Breccia Toward Drilling Through Strategic Transaction

(TheNewswire) Secures Equity, Cash, and Ongoing Upside Exposure Vancouver, British Columbia, February 26th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive assignment agreement... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hammerdown Gold Project

New Found Gold Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hammerdown Gold Project

Hub and Spoke Mine Plan in Central Newfoundland: Three deposits, Hammerdown, Orion and Stog'er Tight, centered around the Company's Pine Cove Mill Robust Economics: After-tax NPV5%[1] of $199.2 M[2] using a base case scenario (variable price deck: long-term price of US$3,475/oz averaging... Keep Reading...
Earthwise Announces Planning Underway for 1,000 Meter Drill Program at Talon Zone, Iron Range Gold Project, BC

Earthwise Announces Planning Underway for 1,000 Meter Drill Program at Talon Zone, Iron Range Gold Project, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE,OTC:HWKRF)(FSE:966) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that planning is underway for a 1,000 meter diamond drill program at the Talon Zone within its Iron Range Gold Project in... Keep Reading...
Critical Mineral Resources

Agadir Melloul Mining Licence

Critical Mineral Resources is pleased to announce that a Mining Licence has been awarded for Agadir Melloul, marking an important step forward as the Company accelerates development towards production.The Mining License is 14.6km 2 and covers Zone 1 North and Zone 2, which remain the focus of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

Brunswick Exploration Announces Appointment of Vice President - International Projects

RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

Related News

base metals investing

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

gold investing

RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Appointment of Vice President - International Projects

gold investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

aluminum investing

2025 Financial Results

gold investing

Pause in Trading

aluminum investing

Appendix 4E