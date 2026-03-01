Li Auto Inc. February 2026 Delivery Update

Li Auto Inc. February 2026 Delivery Update

Li Auto Inc. ("LI Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 26,421 vehicles in February 2026. As of February 28, 2026, LI Auto's cumulative deliveries reached 1,594,304.

Li Auto officially rolled out OTA update version 8.3 ahead of the Chinese Spring Festival, featuring comprehensive upgrades in three key areas: VLA Driver large model, smart cockpit and smart electric functionality. During the Spring Festival travel peak, the Company provided users with a stable and convenient energy replenishment experience through its nationwide network of more than 4,000 super charging stations. From February 14 to February 23, 2026, the Company powered over 1.45 million charging sessions, with total charging volume exceeding 42 million kWh. The Company plans to launch the all-new Li L9 in the second quarter.

As of February 28, 2026, the Company had 539 retail stores in 160 cities, 548 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized servicing shops operating in 223 cities. The Company also had 4,054 super charging stations in operation equipped with 22,447 charging stalls in China.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Be Proactive, Change the World (主动积极,改变世界). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes a high-tech flagship family MPV, four Li L series extended-range electric SUVs, and two Li i series battery electric SUVs. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.

