Toronto's NBA 2K team plays with innovative gaming tech on the virtual court

Today, LG Electronics Canada (LG) is proud to announce that the LG UltraGear™ monitor (27GP950-B) has been named the official monitor for Raptors Uprising Gaming Club, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. The announcement further extends the longstanding partnership between LG and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) within the esports domain.

LG ULTRAGEAR NAMED THE OFFICIAL GAMING MONITOR OF RAPTORS UPRISING GAMING CLUB (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

To celebrate the vibrant and lively community of esports fans and players, LG is continuing to create moments that bring fans together. Having the right technology is a top priority for gamers, and for an inspiring team like Raptors Uprising, the LG UltraGear™ monitor has the capabilities and features to meet those needs.

"Raptors Uprising are committed to continually growing our competitive edge and giving our fans an immersive experience," said Sumit Arora , Vice President, Strategy, Analytics & Esports. "With its innovative technology and features, the LG UltraGear™ monitor is an important tool in accomplishing this goal and ensuring our players are performing at their best for our fans."

The LG UltraGear™ monitor is built for the gamer. With an ultra-fast speed of 144Hz, it generates smooth image transitions and rapid response times. The FreeSync™ premium technology enables gamers to experience fluid movement, which is ideal for Raptors Uprising players, as it allows for a more life-like experience.

For gamers who want to immerse themselves in the experience, one of the most impactful features of the LG UltraGear™ monitor is that it supports Nano IPS technology to express high-fidelity colour to provide realistic and vivid visuals. These details make the virtual experience of shooting hoops feel true to life.

Raptors Uprising's new gaming facility, Bell Gaming Centre, located on Toronto's Exhibition Grounds has been decked out with LG UltraGear™ monitors to give players the ultimate gaming experience, whether they are competing for a spot in the playoffs or practicing.

The LG UltraGear™ monitor (27GP950-B) is available at Staples and Canada Computers, starting at $949.99* . *Not including applicable taxes and fees

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea . LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver , is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

TOHO INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND STERN PINBALL ANNOUNCE: THE GODZILLA STERN HEADS-UP PINBALL INVITATIONAL

Watch Competitors Navigate Chaos and Destruction Through the Eyes of Godzilla! Only the King of Monsters Will Win!

Stern Pinball, Inc ., Everyone's favorite monster, Godzilla has been demolishing cities for over sixty-eight years. On August 10 tune in to watch eight players destroy each other in an action-packed, single-elimination bracket all in hopes of bringing home a brand-new Godzilla pinball machine!

Americas Cardroom Continues $25 Million OSS Cub3d with Online Super Series

- After catering to low stakes players for the last week, US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom is continuing its $25 Million OSS Cub3d with the Online Super Series . The flagship series runs from today through August 21st .

The Online Super Series (OSS) runs from August 8 th to 21 st . This series appeals to all player types from beginner to pro, with small, medium and large buy-ins. The OSS Cub3d then concludes with the high roller focused Bigger Online Super Series (BOSS) from August 22 nd to 29 th .

Veteran Game Developer, Ric Neil, Joins Streamline Studios as Managing Director for New US Development Hub

Ric Neil will oversee partnerships, platform, and product development for Streamline Studios USA

Today, Streamline, a global video game and Metaverse development studio, announced that Ric Neil has joined the company as the Managing Director of Streamline Studios USA . Neil brings his 30-year successful and varied career in video game development with experience at Unity, Amazon, EA, Konami, Glu, Microsoft, and more to the Streamline roster of global production studios.

FaZe Clan Sets Second Quarter 2022 Business Update Webcast for Monday, August 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced that it will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time ) to review its business strategy and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Second Quarter Business Update
Date: Monday, August 15, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/243466355
Toll Free Dial-In: 1 (888) 440-6928
Toll Dial-In: 1 (646) 960-0328
Dial-In Conference ID: 1341513

Management will also respond to pre-submitted investor questions on the webcast. To submit a question, please email ir@fazeclan.com .

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on FaZe Holdings Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat," Offset aka "FaZe Offset," and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication.

CONTACTS
Investors:
ir@fazeclan.com
Media:
chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-sets-second-quarter-2022-business-update-webcast-for-monday-august-15-2022-at-200-pm-pt-301602064.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

SportNation Honored for Best UK Football Odds at Bookmaker Awards by Better Collective

Esports Entertainment Group's betting site named top iGaming operator ahead of Premier League season launch

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) ("EEG" or the "Company") announced today that its iGaming platform SportNation was recognized for having the best UK football odds at the 2022 Bookmaker Awards.

Jai-Alai's Greatest Talents Face Off at the U.S. National Jai-Alai Championship

The third annual United States National Jai-Alai Championship will take place Aug. 19 to 21 in an action-packed three-day tournament from the fronton at Magic City Jai-Alai the premier destination for professional jai-alai in the United States.The event brings together more than 60 jai-alai players from around the U.S. to compete in Singles and Doubles matches with more than $25,000 in prize money at stake. The live action from Magic City's state-of-the-art glass-walled court will stream on www.watchjaialai.com .

"This is one of my favorite events of the year, to see participants from all over the country compete in this high-stakes championship," said Scott Savin , Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "I'm especially excited to see the thrilling matchup against defending doubles team champions known courtside as Douglas and Benny and opposing doubles brother team, Goixerri and Aratz. Both sets of brothers are residents on the Magic City roster and will showcase among the best playing in the world," said Savin.

