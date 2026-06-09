Lexston Announces Engagement Of Dentons Delany

Lexston Announces Engagement Of Dentons Delany

(TheNewswire)

Lexston Mining Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 9, 2026 TheNewswire Lexston Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Deutsche Börse Frankfurt: L75) is pleased to announce the engagement of Dentons Delany Inc., law firm, in Guyana.

 

Dentons Delany will provide the following services to Lexston.

1. Incorporation of local company in Guyana.

2. Obtaining Tax Identification Number for local company.

3. Registration with National Insurance Scheme.

4. General advice on the laws and practices of the mining sector in Guyana.

"As Lexston continues to assess mineral exploration opportunities worldwide, we are excited to explore potential opportunities in Guyana," said Jag Bal, CEO of Lexston. "Engaging Dentons Delany, a highly regarded firm, marks an important step in our evaluation of potential mineral assets in Guyana, particularly as management prepares to travel there on June 15 to review and visit prospective mining projects."

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders.  The Company has a mineral exploration project in British Columbia and Nevada.

The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION

Jagdip Bal

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

Email: info@lexston.ca

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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