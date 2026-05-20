Lexston announces cancellation of Stock Options

Lexston announces cancellation of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Lexston Mining Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 20, 2026.  Lexston Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 1,430,000 incentive stock options (the "Cancelled Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company.  The Cancelled Options were comprised of the following:

Number of Cancelled

Options

Original Date of

Grant

Expiry Date

Exercise Price

700,000

July 22, 2025

July 22, 2030

$0.155

730,000

June 27, 2025

June 27, 2030

$0.14

As of the date of this news release Lexston has 1,025,000 stock options granted and 1,484,330 options available for future grants.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders.  The Company has a mineral exploration project in British Columbia and Nevada.

The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION

Jagdip Bal

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

Email: info@lexston.ca

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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