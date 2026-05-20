Lexston announces cancellation of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 20, 2026. Lexston Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 1,430,000 incentive stock options (the "Cancelled Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The Cancelled Options were comprised of the following:
|
Number of Cancelled
Options
|
Original Date of
Grant
|
Expiry Date
|
Exercise Price
|
700,000
|
July 22, 2025
|
July 22, 2030
|
$0.155
|
730,000
|
June 27, 2025
|
June 27, 2030
|
$0.14
As of the date of this news release Lexston has 1,025,000 stock options granted and 1,484,330 options available for future grants.
About Lexston Mining Corporation
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has a mineral exploration project in British Columbia and Nevada.
The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION
Jagdip Bal
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 928-8913
Email: info@lexston.ca
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
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