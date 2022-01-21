Life Science News Investing News

Levitee Labs Inc., an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Jenkins and Amin Lahijani to the Board.

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Jenkins and Amin Lahijani to the Board. Mr. Jenkins is a global financier who works with high-net-worth individuals. He has extensive experience in public markets and has helped secure millions of dollars in capital in private and public sectors. He is a highly regarded expert in negotiating, marketing, and advertising. Mr. Jenkins has completed hundreds of multimillion-dollar deals throughout his career, demanding top price for assets in all market conditions. Mr. Jenkins brings in-depth market knowledge and experience to the company.

Mr. Lahijani has a bachelor's from the University of Simon Fraser in Kinesiology. Mr. Lahijani has worked for multiple years as a kinesiologist specializing in injuries and recovery specifically focusing on the lower lumbar. Recently Mr. Lahijani has ventured into entrepreneurship. Mr. Lahijani Holding executive roles for 15 years with a variety of businesses with significant revenues.

"We look forward to bringing new expertise to the Levitee Labs board of directors with the ability and expertise to support our future growth," states Pouya Farmand, CEO. In addition, the company announces the resignation of Yarrow Willard and Justin Chorbajian as directors of the board. The board would like to thank Mr. Willard and Mr. Chorbajian for their time serving as directors and wishes them well on their future endeavors.

About Levitee Labs Inc.

Levitee is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through integrating evidence-based complementary medicines into the traditional infrastructure of mental health and addiction services, Levitee aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments.

The company's current portfolio of assets includes: Levitee Clinics, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Levitee Pharmacies, three pharmacies operating in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions and chronic pain; BlockMD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for electronic-prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180-plus SKUs in its product lineup across three brands.

Further information about Levitee is available on its website.

Investor and Corporate Communications:

Pouya Farmand, CEO & Co-Founder
+1 833-381-8660
ir@leviteelabs.com

Media Contact:
Olivia Belcher-Coward, Marketing & Communications Manager
+1 604-789-9973
media@leviteelabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance, or achievements that Levitee anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements respecting Levitee's business plans and proposed products, and the benefits derived from mushroom-infused products; the acquisitive growth potential of Levitee once acquisitions are completed; the expectation that Levitee will continue to execute its accretive acquisition program, and the contribution of such program to Levitee's future growth potential; and Levitee's objective to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. These statements and other forward-looking information are based on assumptions made by Levitee based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release as well as management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. These assumptions may also be based on information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Levitee as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks associated with the following: Levitee's limited history of operations; ability to secure additional financing; negative cash flow from operating activities since inception; regulatory requirements; changes in consumer preferences; supply of raw materials; reliance on a limited number of products; brand awareness; the ability to develop, market and produce new products; dependence on certain key senior managers; reliance on third parties for manufacturing and packaging; potential product liability claims and product recalls; and significant competition. For additional information regarding these risks, please see the risk factors identified and reported in Levitee's public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and Levitee assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


Source

Overview

Shifting legal frameworks and regulatory changes have made psychedelic medicine one of the most promising solutions to mental health and addiction treatment in the modern age. Strong demand from therapists and patients for treatments involving psychedelic drugs like psilocybin has pushed the market to new heights, including a projected market size of over US$10.75 billion by 2027.

Globally, the market for functional mushrooms was US$5.8 billion in 2018 and could grow to a CAGR of 8.0 percent by 2024. Early-movers in the space can expect exceptional growth and economic success as the psychedelic space continues to gain traction as an increasingly positive remedy to limited responses to mental health, substance use and chronic pain crises around the world.

Levitee Labs (CSE:LVT,OTCPK:LVTTF) is an emerging leader in the integrative wellness space. The company will be the world's first psychedelic company with significant revenue and cash flow by year end 2021. Levitee Labs revealed that its M&A team has been tremendously successful in structuring transactions that will define the future of the company. Its acquisition pipeline is deep with a focus on pain & addiction clinics, specialized pharmacies, regulated telehealth, therapeutic psychedelic compound accessibility, and novel nutraceuticals.

Levitee Labs has established a profitable platform of integrative wellness assets through internal development and a regimented acquisition strategy. It operates a robust portfolio of revenue streams, including platform acquisition verticals of addiction and pain clinics, pharmacies and supplement & nutraceutical brands. The company also operates its divisional Sporeo Supply, which offers the gold standard of picks & shovels for mushroom cultivation.

Levitee's acquisition strategy includes a focus on addiction clinics & pharmacies. Recent acquisition ACT Medical Centres serves as a base for future clinic acquisitions and already has a patient base of 35,000 visits yearly, positioning Levitee as the largest non-government provider of addiction services in Alberta with 70% percent currently conducted via telemedicine. It provides Levitee with a platform for future research opportunities and allows for the future delivery of psychedelic medicine to addiction and chronic pain patients. The LTM revenue of this vertical is approximately C$7.5 million.

Additionally, Levitee's nutraceutical rollup and strategy are focused on a significant acquisition pipeline with over $50 million in revenue, which includes Earth Circle Organics. This acquisition already involved an executed LOI with an omni channel superfoods brand.

The company's Project Outback seeks to acquire a late stage applicant for a Health Canada sanctioned Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License. This would allow Levitee Labs access to compounds such as psilocybin, MDMA, ketamine, LSD and DMT. The provisions surrounding the application would involve possession, production of base materials, delivery and import/export, which would widely expand the company's mission of traditional mental health and addictions treatment disruption and overall integrative wellness verticals.

Levitee Labs anticipates C$22.8 million in revenue in 2021. About C$13.2 million of the projected revenue comes from the company's ACT Medical Centres composed of five addiction clinics and three pharmacies. Levitee's major distribution partnership with My Green Planet is expected to have a year-end run-rate revenue of C$6 million while it expects C$3 million or 300% growth for its Earth Circle Organics acquisition.

The next steps for Levitee Labs include a psychedelic blueprint, which outlines an increased integration of alternative medicines and psychedelic therapies across its wellness platforms as regulations and shifting legal frameworks develop. Additionally, the company's R&D strategy is progressing sustainably, focusing on a rollout of alternative medicines to underserved patients.

The Levitee Labs management team comprises a diverse and complementary group of professionals across related fields in clinical research, public venture capital, M&A and operations. Together, they prime the company for exceptional growth potential, established key partnerships and positive financial valuations.

Levitee Labs' Company Highlights

  • Levitee Labs is a multidisciplinary company dedicated to redefining traditional mental health and addiction treatments through integrating evidence-based complementary medicines and novel psychedelic therapies into the traditional infrastructure of mental health treatment
  • The company's current major assets include addiction clinics, specialized pharmacies, a proprietary addiction-focused platform, an omnichannel nutraceuticals company as well as having internally developed a mushroom feedstock manufacturing facility
  • The company acquires and operates healthcare and nutraceutical assets through a vertically integrated M&A model, leveraging medical expertise, technology and resources
  • The company's nutraceutical and superfoods acquisition pipeline could bring over $50 million in revenue through Earth Circle Organics and others
  • Its Sporeo Supply mushroom cultivation asset offers exceptional internally developed picks & shovels and involves a major distribution partnership with My Green Planet.
  • Its Superfoods and Nutraceuticals vertical involves brands like Earth Circle Organics, OJIO, Earth Shift Products, Project Buddha and MONKE Nutraceuticals.
  • Levitee Labs has a market cap of approximately C$37.5 million, an enterprise value of C$26 million, and a tight capital structure.
  • Levitee Labs completed the acquisition of BlockMD Telemedicine Platform, three specialised pharmacies and five addiction clinics in Alberta.
  • The company's management team is a strategically diverse and robust group of professionals with experience across an array of related fields including psychedelics, clinical research and strategic alliance.
  • Levitee Labs added superfoods to its portfolio by completing the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Earth Circle Organics Chain Inc.

Levitee Labs' Integrated Wellness Portfolio

Clinic and Pharmacy Acquisition Strategy

Levitee's acquisition strategy focused on addiction clinics, pharmacies and pain management clinics serves as a platform for addressing the burden of inefficiencies prevalent within current clinical treatments, particularly those available to underserved patient populations. Levitee has acquired five clinics, three specialized pharmacies and a telemedicine platform, which the company intends to add additional services to treat underserved patients through innovative digital drug delivery avenues as the market expands.

The ACT Medical Centres acquisition has an estimated enterprise value hovering around C$5.9 million with a C$7.5 million LTM revenue and C$1.1 million EBITDA. The roll-up strategy would also include research into psychedelic medicine and trials of novel psychedelic compounds.

Nutraceutical Acquisition Rollup

Levitee's division of nutraceutical strategy focuses on acquiring brands that are established but lack an e-commerce presence with little to no marketing expenditure. These brands offer the company a first-mover advantage with early-stage positioning in growth, high search volume and limited established competitors. These companies also have proprietary products with exceptional economic volume but high barriers to entry. Levitee's main brands include MONKE Nutraceuticals and executed LOI involving Project Buddha and Earth Circle Organics.

  • MONKE Nutraceuticals is an internally developed, premium functional mushroom company, which offers expansive distribution opportunities across Levitee's larger acquisitions.
  • Earth Circle Organics is an omnichannel superfoods and supplements brand with a 300 percent growth rate in the last two years and contains over 180 SKUs across three encompassed brands.

Sporeo Supply – Mushroom Cultivation

Sporeo Supply centralizes all sterilization operations and offers cultivators high yield growth formulas for mushroom spawn and substrate. The company is currently building a production facility near Vancouver, British Columbia that will address the market fragmentation for mushroom cultivators, increase standardization of manufacturing practices for future psilocybin production and advance its production of ready-to-grow mushroom kits for consumers.

Its products will be available through retail, wholesale and e-commerce channels and aim to defragment the mushroom cultivation ecosystem. The company has secured a strategic partnership with My Green Planet to expand its reach and provide cultivators with the full range of growing materials required for the cultivation of all mushrooms.

Levitee Labs' Management Team

Pouya Farmand – CEO & Co-Founder

Pouya Farmand is an experienced financier and entrepreneur with over ten years in the financial markets, primarily in investment banking and venture capital. He has been involved in over 35 transactions ranging from C$1 million to C$50 million.

Kelly Abbott – COO & Director

Kelly Abbott has over ten years of experience in entrepreneurship and software development. He was the former founder and CEO of ParcelPal Technologies, overseeing over 400 employees at its peak.

Mason M. Darabi – CFO

Mason M. Darabi is an experienced CPA with a long history of working in various accounting roles in Canadian accounting firms including MNP, Imperial Oil, RSM Canada and PwC. In his most recent role, he led Ag Data from an idea to a thriving initiative, at the national level for MNP LLP.

Ken Osborne – CFA, Head of M&A, Co-Founder

Ken Osborne is a capital markets professional with diverse experience in both public and private markets covering over 20 capital raises and C$500 million in M&A activity.

Dr. Mohammed Mosli – Chief People Officer (Levitee Clinics, Alberta)

Dr. Mosli is a multilingual Public Health and Preventive Medicine physician specialized in Addictions Health, health services improvement, health promotion, environmental public health, and health policy. Throughout his career, Dr. Mosli served, or currently serves as a director, educator, or senior level manager for an array of organizations, including those in provincial, institutional, and private segments. He is a valuable physician member of the Opioid Addictions Medicine team for Levitee Clinics™ and Levitee Pharmacies™ in Alberta.

Marc Momeni – Executive VP

Marc is a finance professional with over 10 years of experience in financial services and banking. With a key competency in building and managing teams, Marc has been able to scale multiple businesses from start-up to over 7 figures.

Fady Hannah-Shmouni – Chief Medical & Scientific Officer

Dr. Hannah-Shmouni was a clinician scientist in neuroendocrinology, hypertension, and biochemical genetics at NIH (Maryland, USA) since 2015. He served as Director of the Office of Education's Graduate Medical Education (GME) with the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development; Chief of the Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, and Genetics Inpatient Ward; Associate Program Director of NIH's Inter-Institutes Endocrinology & Metabolism Fellowship Program; and Principal Investigator of neuroendocrine genetic and hypertension disorders.

Dr. Hannah-Shmouni specializes in neurohormonal dysregulation of the stress system, with a clinical focus on studying the effects of psychedelic therapies on endocrine conditions and different hormone axes. This specialization in stress hormones uniquely positions Dr. Hannah-Shmouni to provide clinical insights on the prolonged effects of stress that can lead to mental health disorders.

Azim Qazi – Head of Ecommerce and Consumer Packaged Goods

Azim Qazi has over 20 years of experience with broad expertise in dynamic retail marketplaces, business development and supply chain management to oversee Company-wide CPG operations, beginning with the recently launched product lineups of MONKE Nutraceuticals, and Earth Circle Organics. Prior to Levitee Labs,he has worked with Cymax Stores and Cymax Group in multiple leadership positions including Category Manager at Cymax Stores during which he developed objectives and key results for key categories representing 50 percent of total revenue, managed 32 separate $1 million vendors, negotiated marketing promotions, analyzed PPC campaigns and grew category revenue by 39 percent.

Noha ElSayed - Executive Director Levitee Clinics & Levitee Pharmacies, Alberta Region

Mrs. ElSayed brings a wealth of expertise gained through a variety of clinical and managerial positions held in retail pharmacies, hospitals, and primary care settings while working as a pharmacist for the last 20 years, including 11 years as a pharmacy manager. Mrs. ElSayed earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy and obtained her Additional Prescribing Authorities from The Alberta College of Pharmacists. She is an active member of several specialized health care networks as the International Society of Travel Medicine and The Canadian Obesity Network. Mrs. ElSayed has a passion for mental health care, addiction treatment, custom compounding, and travel health, as well as diabetes and chronic disease management education. She prides herself on staying up-to-date with the latest pharmacy practices and procedures and is an expert in custom compounding techniques and knowledge.

Levitee Labs Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3,000,000

Levitee Labs Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3,000,000

  • Offering is priced at $0.20 per offered unit, with a full warrant at $0.40 for 24 months
  • Proceeds to be used for organic and inorganic growth initiatives and refocusing the company on clinical healthcare with a focus on addiction services

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the " Company " or " Levitee "), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that it is proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of up to 15,000,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,000,000. The Private Placement is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Each Offered Unit will be composed of one common share of the Corporation (a " Unit Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable at $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company will pay a finder's fee of 8% on the gross proceeds of the Private Placement from subscribers introduced by certain finders, and will issue such number of finder's warrants (" Finder's Warrants ") as is equal to 8% of the Units sold to subscribers introduced by certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Finder's Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.40 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period. The Offered Units are expected to be eligible for registered accounts.

Levitee Labs Signs Retail Distribution Agreement with Body Energy Club for MONKE Nutraceuticals

Levitee Labs Signs Retail Distribution Agreement with Body Energy Club for MONKE Nutraceuticals

  • In business for 20 years, Body Energy Club is the leading health supplement and vitamin retailer in Western Canada, with additional locations established in Hollywood, California in 2017
  • Levitee Nutraceuticals, a division of Levitee Labs , brand MONKE Nutraceuticals ™ currently has two health supplements, MONKE Mind and MONKE Body with line extensions launching 2022
  • The premium functional mushroom supplements can retail in up to all 17 Body Energy Club retail locations and on its ecommerce platform, www.BodyEnergyClub.com

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce the execution of a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Body Energy Club, the leading health supplement and vitamin store in Canada.

Per the Agreement, Body Energy Club will begin offering the Company's MONKE Mind and MONKE Body product line at select brick-and-mortar locations in Vancouver with expansion potential to all 17 retail locations in the Lower Mainland in Canada and Hollywood, California, plus the Body Energy Club ecommerce site . MONKE Mind and MONKE Body are premium, 100% organic functional mushroom supplements specifically formulated for focus, energy, and strength and immunity, vitality, and longevity, respectively.

Levitee Labs Partners with Canntab Therapeutics to Provide Alternatives to Opioids

Levitee Labs Partners with Canntab Therapeutics to Provide Alternatives to Opioids

  • The agreement is anticipated to contribute to correcting the opioid crisis in Canada and serve as a foundation for both companies to potentially expand into new verticals in the future
  • Levitee Labs and Canntab Therapeutics have executed a services agreement resulting in Levitee Labs informing patients about the Canntab portfolio of therapeutics
  • Levitee Labs will offer the entire Canntab product lineup throughout all its clinics and pharmacies in Western Canada

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic partnership via a services agreement (the "Agreement") with Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) ("Canntab"), the leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications available in multiple doses and timed-release combinations.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Levitee will, where applicable, inform customers throughout its ecosystem of specialized clinics and pharmacies in Alberta and British Columbia about Canntab products as alternative solutions for pain management, addiction, and other disorders. Levitee currently owns five addiction clinics and three specialized pharmacies which have conducted more than 35,000 patient visits in the last 12 months. The partnership is anticipated to enhance patient care and drive additional revenue.

CORRECTION - Levitee Labs Announces Medical Advisory Board

CORRECTION - Levitee Labs Announces Medical Advisory Board

In a press release issued earlier today under the same headline by Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7), please be advised that the Levitee Labs Medical Advisory Board does not include Dr. Pamela J. Simms-Mackey, MD, FAAP, as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

  • Newly appointed Medical Advisory Board brings decades of relevant experience in addiction, mental health, drug development, compounding, chronic pain, policy, neurology, and psychedelic medicine to Levitee Labs
  • Team of respected experts and key opinion leaders to support Levitee Labs' industry-leading integrative wellness model and mission to improve treatments for those suffering from mental health and addiction disorders
  • The formation of a Medical Advisory Board aligns with Levitee Labs signing agreements to acquire addiction focused clinics and pharmacies in Alberta and British Columbia

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, today announces the formation of a Medical Advisory Board consisting of experts across a diverse group of fields, including addiction, mental health, drug development, compounding, chronic pain, policy, neurology, and psychedelics. The assembly of these forward-thinking pioneers and health professionals is another milestone for Levitee Labs establishing itself as the leading national provider in comprehensive mental health and addiction treatments.

Levitee Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with LiveRx Research Group to Provide Equitable Access to Hepatitis C Care throughout Alberta, Canada

Levitee Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with LiveRx Research Group to Provide Equitable Access to Hepatitis C Care throughout Alberta, Canada

  • Treatment for Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) is effective in over 95% of infected patients, yet remains disproportionately unavailable to certain patient groups across Canada.

  • Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies will work collaboratively with LiveRx to create easily accessible patient-centric HCV care, impacting currently under-served patient groups, including those with mental health conditions such as substance use disorders.

  • The partnership involves Levitee Labs promoting and implementing the LiveRx test and treat program, providing HCV screening and treatment, in addition to communications on optimal care strategies through the Levitee Labs' portfolio of companies.

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, today announces a new strategic collaboration with the LiveRx Research Group ("LiveRx") for testing, treating, and curing HCV in Alberta.

LiveRx is a project led by Dr. Mark G. Swain, Head of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of Calgary and funded by The Alberta Innovates Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Health System (PRIHS) funding program. LiveRx is dedicated to addressing inequities in the current specialist referral-based HCV care model.

Awakn Life Sciences Signs MOU with Maps

Awakn Life Sciences Signs MOU with Maps

Agreement to Explore a Partnership for MDMA-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder in Europe

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat Addiction, announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) to explore a partnership to utilize MDMA-assisted therapy to treat Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in Europe.

Two thirds of physicians surveyed believe psilocybin therapy has potential benefit for patients with treatment-resistant depression

London, UK and New York, US, 19 January 2022

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and Sermo, a global leader in physician insights, today announced findings from a survey of Sermo physician members that showed two thirds (66%) of doctors surveyed believe psilocybin therapy has potential therapeutic benefit for patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

More than 320 million people globally suffer with major depressive disorder (MDD) i the leading cause of disability worldwide and one of the fastest growing mental health illnesses ii . About a third of these patients 100 million people aren't helped by existing therapies and suffer with TRD iii .

Psilocybin therapy is an approach being investigated for the treatment of mental health challenges, including TRD. It combines the pharmacological effects of a synthesised version of psilocybin, a psychoactive substance that is an active ingredient in some species of mushrooms, with psychological support iv .

The survey of 259 Sermo member physicians, sponsored by COMPASS, was conducted in November 2021 and completed by participants from the US, the UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands. Doctors were asked their views on the future of psychiatric therapy and the potential role of psilocybin therapy.

Key survey findings:

  • 66% of doctors surveyed believe psilocybin therapy has potential benefit for patients with TRD
  • 50% would prescribe psilocybin therapy, if it was approved; 32% are undecided
  • The greatest potential advantages to psilocybin treatment are believed to be: improved efficacy in treatment-resistant conditions (30%), rapid onset of action (26%), and different mechanism of action from existing therapies (19%)
  • The greatest potential barriers to treatment were cited as: needing a dedicated space for six to eight hours (28%), lack of trained therapists in a new model of psychological support (21%), and office infrastructure (15%)
  • Opinions on the optimal setting for psilocybin administration varied by region: 50% of European respondents said hospital; 42% of US respondents said specialised network of centres
  • Physicians also noted the need to educate healthcare professionals on the potential benefits of psilocybin therapy and on how to incorporate the therapy into their practice, if approved

"Severe mental illnesses, such as treatment-resistant depression, have affected too many people in society for too long. Physicians are looking for new approaches to accelerate the healing process, particularly for patients for whom current therapies have failed," said Murali Doraiswamy MBBS, FRCP, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine, and an advisor to Sermo.

Dr Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer, COMPASS Pathways, said: "These findings underline the fact that physicians need more options in helping patients suffering with treatment-resistant depression. COMPASS is developing COMP360 psilocybin therapy through a rigorous programme of research in the hope that we can offer just such an option. It's very encouraging to see that so many doctors see the potential that psilocybin could have and these insights will help us to understand how to introduce COMP360 psilocybin, with psychological support, into medical systems, if approved."

-Ends-

Survey methodology

The survey was designed to assess attitudes towards the use of psilocybin therapy in general, in psychiatry. The survey was conducted online via Sermo's RealTime platform and the random sample of physicians received compensation for their time and expertise. Survey limitations include sampling bias, inability to deduce causality from opinion polls, confounding variables not measured, and other factors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com


Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.


Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety or efficacy of psilocybin therapy, including COMP360, as a treatment for depression, COMPASS's business strategy and goals, including its ability to launch and commercialise products, COMPASS's expectations for the timing of its pivotal phase III programme and the potential for that or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals, COMPASS's ability to continue to advance its research or develop plans to bring its product candidates to patients, including COMP360, clinicians' perceptions of the potential advantages and efficacy of COMP360 in relation to other available therapies, including any new therapies that may be approved for the indications we are investigating, and COMPASS's expectations regarding the benefits of psilocybin therapy and the effectiveness of its executive team. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical research and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 9 March 2021 and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

About Sermo

Sermo turns physician experience, expertise, and observations into actionable insights for the global healthcare community. Engaging with more than 1.3 million HCPs across 150 countries, the company provides physicians with a social platform and unique community that fosters impactful peer-to-peer collaboration & discussions about issues that are important to them and their patients. Sermo offers on demand access to physicians via a suite of proprietary technology to provide business intelligence that benefits pharmaceutical, healthcare partners, and the medical community at large. To learn more, visit www.sermo.com .


Enquiries

Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Awakn Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Awakn Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn"), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announces that it has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about certain promotional activity concerning its common stock.

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, specifically the distribution of promotional emails on January 12, 2022, by third-parties discussing the growing ketamine revolution, citing the Company's potential growth in the space. Upon review, the Company determined that a third party, which was not engaged by the Company or any of its officers, directors, controlling shareholders or any third-party service providers distributed promotional emails. The Company had no editorial oversight of the promotional material or any opportunity to review in advance of the distribution; however, the Company has subsequently reviewed the specific details related to the Company that were included in such promotional emails, and has confirmed these details to be factual. The Company wishes to caution readers that the statements made in such promotional emails are speculative in nature. For more complete and specific information regarding the Company, its prospects and the risks associated with those prospects, readers should review the Company's public filings on SEDAR, its website and other reliable sources. The Company encourages investors to contact their investment advisors prior to making any investment.

NeonMind Appoints Canadian Medical Leader in Anesthesiology, Dr. Daniel Bainbridge, MD, FRCPC to Its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board

NeonMind Appoints Canadian Medical Leader in Anesthesiology, Dr. Daniel Bainbridge, MD, FRCPC to Its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board

Dr. Bainbridge's Expertise and Network Provides Safety Best-Practices for Administration of Intravenous Ketamine (IV-Ketamine) at NeonMind Clinics

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company, announced today the appointment of Dr. Daniel Bainbridge, MD, FRCPC, past President of the Canadian Anesthesiologists Society, Professor from the Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at the University of Western Ontario, and Anesthesia Consultant at London Health Sciences Centre, to its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board

Special Access to Psychedelics in Canada a "Huge Plus" for Industry​

Canada has approved some psychedelic substances for medical use, kicking off a potentially busy 2022.

Last Wednesday (January 5), the psychedelics industry was encouraged to see changes to Canada's Special Access Program confirmed in the latest edition of the Canada Gazette, the government's official newspaper.

Under special circumstances, patients will now be able to receive psilocybin and MDMA in medical environments.

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Positive Results from Phase II A/B Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder Trial

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Positive Results from Phase II A/B Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder Trial

Primary and Secondary Endpoints Achieved, Including 86% Abstinence Over 6 Months Post Treatment and No Serious Adverse Events

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, is delighted to announce ground-breaking positive data from their Phase II AB trial. It was the first controlled trial in the world to investigate Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), the results have been published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. The trial was conducted by University of Exeter (UoE) and led by Professor Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Addiction and Professor of Psychopharmacology at UoE. Awakn acquired the intellectual property (IP) to the therapy under license for use in further research, its clinics in Europe, and its partnerships globally.

