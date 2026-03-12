Leviathan Metals Announces Sale of Timor Gold Project

Leviathan Metals Corp. ("Leviathan", the "Company") (LVX TSXV, LVXFF OTC, 0GP FSE) is pleased to announce the sale of the Company's 100% interest in the 11,663 hectare Timor Gold Project (the "Project"), held by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Leviathan Gold Australia ("LVX AUS"), pursuant to a mineral property sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Au Gold Corp. (TSX: AUGC) ("AUGC"), dated January 12, 2026.

The consideration paid by AUGC in connection with the sale of the Project is composed of cash consideration of $75,000 and 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of AUGC, issued to LVX AUS.

The Agreement also provides for contingent consideration of $3.00 per ounce of JORC or NI 43-101 compliant resources disclosed in a JORC or NI 43-101 technical report, with such amount payable in cash no later than 90 days following public disclosure of the technical report.

About Leviathan Metals Corp.

Leviathan Metals Corp., previously known as Leviathan Gold Ltd., is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV (LVX), OTC (LVXFF), and Germany (0GP).

On behalf of the Company,
Luke Norman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please visit the Company website www.leviathanmetals.com, the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at info@leviathanmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management`s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Leviathan cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond Leviathan's control. Such factors include, among other things: the receipt of all required conditions and approvals to complete the purchase and sale transaction and the likelihood of the payment of the contingent payments. Although Leviathan has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof. Leviathan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Leviathan Gold Ltd. LVX:CC tsxv:lvx gold investing
LVX:CC
The Conversation (0)

Leviathan Gold Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Announces Private Placement

Peruvian Metals Announces Private Placement

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 which will be used to make improvements and additions for expansion to its Aguila Norte processing... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Additional Strong Assays Results Extend High-Grade Antimony Mineralisation at Oaky Creek

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”) a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that it has received continued strong assay results... Keep Reading...
Jeffrey Christian, gold bars.

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver Prices to Rise, Risk Highest Since WWII

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, sees gold and silver prices continuing to rise as global political and economic risks persist. "We look at the world right now and we see a world where the risks and uncertainties are greater now than at any time since Pearl Harbor. December... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels, gold coins and bars on a laptop keyboard.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Volatile on Oil Spike, Fed Rates

Precious metals prices are responding to the impact of the US-Iran war, as well as inflation data.The war has weighed on the precious metals market for much of this past week. An oil price surge past US$100 per barrel increased the threat of inflation and strengthened the US dollar, softening... Keep Reading...
White puzzle pieces with "M&A" on orange background.

Pan African To Acquire Emmerson Resources in US$218 Million Gold Deal

South African gold producer Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF) has agreed to acquire Australian explorer Emmerson (LSE:EML) in an all-share transaction valued at approximately US$218 million.The acquisition will be carried out through a scheme of arrangement under which Pan African will acquire 100... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Announces Exercise of Participation Rights by South32 and Teck, Updates Details of Recently Announced Financing

American Eagle Announces Exercise of Participation Rights by South32 and Teck, Updates Details of Recently Announced Financing

Highlights: South32 and Teck will maintain their equity ownership in American Eagle Gold.Including Eric Sprott's private placement, American Eagle Gold's cash balance will increase by $34 million to more than $55 million upon close of this financing.Eric Sprott, South32 and Teck are the sole... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

Cartier Cuts 7.1 g/t Au over 8.0 m at Portal ; New Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Discovered

NevGold Mobilizes Drill To Test Historical Leach Pads To Advance The Near-Term Antimony Production Scenario at Limo Butte

Related News

oil and gas investing

Beyond Oil, Middle East Crisis Ripples Across Global Commodities

precious metals investing

The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

precious metals investing

Cartier Cuts 7.1 g/t Au over 8.0 m at Portal ; New Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Discovered

precious metals investing

NevGold Mobilizes Drill To Test Historical Leach Pads To Advance The Near-Term Antimony Production Scenario at Limo Butte

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Taking Key Steps to Advance Position in Prolific Gold Belt

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 24.6 Metres of 0.71% Ni, 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 Metres of 1.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario