Releasing on game consoles today, the multiplayer brawler full of brick-bashing fun takes the platform fighter genre to the next level with unique build-and-brawl customization mechanics

September 2, 2022 : The new brick-based, team action brawler, LEGO ® Brawls, releases today on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation ® 5, PlayStation ® 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and GeForce NOW. The multiplayer platformer is a first for the genre, combining near-infinite brawler customization, unlockable content, and action-packed, competitive gameplay set in the LEGO universe. With cross-platform play (cross-play) and multiple game modes, LEGO Brawls is a family-friendly video game for players of all ages, skill levels, and play preferences. LEGO Brawls is developed and published by the LEGO Group in partnership with Red Games Co., and is being distributed in physical format for consoles by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

"LEGO Brawls showcases LEGO play in a brand new way with its awesome family friendly fun. Customize your minifigure and team up with your friends for some supercharged action, across all your most loved LEGO themes," said Murray Andrews , Head of Publishing at LEGO Games.

The game's build-and-brawl mechanics are an unprecedented evolution of the traditional platform fighter genre. Players build and compete with custom, one-of-a-kind LEGO minifigure brawlers tailored to their personality, strategy, and play style. With more than 77 trillion customization possibilities, players can choose any combination of minifigure parts, accessories, melee weapons, power-ups, emotes, and names to build their winning brawler. Seasonal events and content create even more possibilities.

"In a uniquely LEGO approach to the genre, imagination, self-expression, and zany humor set the stage for the game's true-to-form, light-hearted competition style," said Brian Lovell , CEO of Red Games Co. "LEGO Brawls breaks into new territory that encourages individuality, team collaboration, and pure competitive fun."

The game features iconic LEGO themed levels, from beloved classic themes like Space and Castle, to fan-favorites such as LEGO Jurassic World™, LEGO NINJAGO ® , and LEGO Monkie Kid™. Each level offers different game modes, unique challenges, and win conditions. During multiplayer online play, players can compete 4v4 to control the point, gather collectibles in Collect Mode levels, play a battle royale-style game where it's "every-player-for-themself," or have a free-for-brawl where the last player standing wins. In Party Mode, players can play private games with friends locally or online. With cross-platform support, players everywhere can team up and compete, regardless of their game system.

"LEGO Brawls is a distinct spin on the competitive brawler genre and a game the whole family can enjoy," said Savannah Ho , Associate Brand Manager, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "The game provides an amazing range of customizable options and game play features, giving players a platform for endless fun as they compete for bragging rights with friends or go for global glory on online leaderboards."

LEGO Brawls is now available via retailers , Nintendo eShop , PlayStation Store , Microsoft Store for Xbox , Steam , Apple Arcade , and GeForce NOW . For more information, please visit www.legobrawlsgame.com .

About Red Games Co.

Red Games Co. is a game development studio based in Salt Lake City, Utah , and Los Angeles, California , focused on creating fun, competitive, and family-friendly games. The studio creates original games that players of all ages and abilities can enjoy based on its own internal IP as well as collaborations with longtime partners (including LEGO ® , Hasbro, and Crayola). Red Games Co.'s hit games and apps include LEGO Brawls, Crayola Create and Play, Transformers Tactical Arena, Solitaire Stories, Super Mega Mini Party, and Bold Moves. "Our mission is to create games that multigenerational audiences love to play, friends and families can enjoy together, and parents can endorse," says Red Games Co. CEO Brian Lovell . www.redgames.co .

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen , its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, meaning "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.LEGO.com .

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California . More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com .

LEGO® BRAWLS SOFTWARE ©2022 Red Games Co. Produced by Red Games Co. under license from the LEGO Group. LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2022 The LEGO Group. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Red Games Co.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Streamers unite to fundraise for Starlight Children's Foundation

The fourth annual fundraising campaign brings over 300 content creators on Twitch and YouTube in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Starlight Children's Foundation a nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness to seriously ill kids and their families, today announced the start of its fourth annual Stream For Starlight (S4S).

Carrieverse Partners With Polygon to Scale Up "Carrie and Friends" Metaverse

Metaverse platform, Carrieverse (CEO David Yoon ), today announces a partnership with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to web3, to build and market its upcoming Carrieverse metaverse platform on the Polygon network.

Carrieverse x Polygon

"Carrieverse" is built for Generation Z and Alpha, mirroring real-world social content, including games, education, and commerce. Users can build their own world and NFTs while enjoying creative digital experience and content ownership.

In addition, Carrieverse is planning to publish a P2E strategy game, "SuperKola," as well as the upcoming release of NFT collection in collaboration with Kim Bo -tong, the creator of Netflix's hit show, D.P.

Urvit Goel, Head of Global Games Business Development at Polygon, said: "Carrieverse is an all-encompassing metaverse experience that reaches out into gaming, commerce, NFTs, and comes out the gate with global IP recognition in Carrie and Friends. We're eager to do our part in furthering the expansion of Carrieverse by providing Polygon blockchain tools to make the project a success."

Polygon is designed to work alongside Ethereum, reducing prohibitive network fees and speeding up transaction times — all without compromising security. Being a carbon-neutral network, Polygon also ensures that each transaction's carbon footprints are entirely offset.

"Using the sophisticated technology and economic ecosystem of Carrieverse, we can build the Web3 platform and applications powered by Polygon," says David Yoon , CEO of Carrieverse. "We will implement the Web3 metaverse with cutting-edge tech and Polygon's sustainable ecosystem."

Carrieverse is scheduled for worldwide release in Q1 of 2023.

About Carrieverse

Carrieverse is content-based social metaverse platform, mirroring real world content including Web3 games, education, social, and commerce. Carrieverse promotes brands onboarding and tools for creators to build their own.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups & Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone & enterprise chains & data availability. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 37,000+ decentralized applications hosted,1.94B+ total transactions processed, 164M+ unique user addresses & $5B+ in assets secured. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea & well-known enterprises including Stripe & Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

Media Contact:
T Kim
(512) 545-9159
343700@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrieverse-partners-with-polygon-to-scale-up-carrie-and-friends-metaverse-301616574.html

SOURCE Carrieverse

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Teams Up with Next Level Esports

Partnership Brings XP League Exclusive Coaching Program to Further Enrich Player Experience

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has partnered with Next Level Esports to develop an exclusive training and certification program for XP League coaches. The new XP League coaching certification program is the only one of its kind in the gaming industry by its emphasis on positive reinforcement for school-age players.

Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 1 - 31 August, 2022

During the period 1 August to 31 August 2022 Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 852,205 sharesSDRs as part of the share buy-back programme initiated on 1 August 2022 . The buy-back programme was initiated by the Board of Directors with the purpose to return excess cash to the company's shareholders. The programme is carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 5962014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. The acquisitions during the period have been made at a volume weighted average price of 91.02 SEK per share. Following the acquisitions and as of 31 August 2022 , Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 10,818,679. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

AdQuick.com Debuts Billboardle, Launches Out-of-Home Awareness Campaign Ahead of Holiday 2022

The billboard guessing game was developed to shine light on impactful OOH ads

AdQuick.com the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announces the launch of Billboardle a free game that features a new billboard every day and gives players five chances to guess which state the billboard is located in. The game is one part of AdQuick's new social media awareness campaign, #BillboardleChallenge, that aims to place OOH top of mind among brands and agencies ahead of the holiday shopping season.

GUARDIAN HUNTERS - A MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE DEFENSE GAME GENRE

Game Garden and Playground have collaborated to launch the Guardian Hunters project, after the success of the Creature Hunters, which was released in July, drew a lot of attention and achieved good results. As previously announced, a game of defense against an onslaught of various creatures is in the works for release later this year. Similar to Creature Hunters, this version will be a P2E game, called Guardian Hunters .

(PRNewsfoto/GUARDIAN HUNTERS)

Play-to-Earn (P2E) games are the gaming industry's future, allowing players to invest in games without spending money on them. This new trend has upended the traditional gaming model by making it possible for gamers to earn money while playing games. Guardian Hunters is expected to be the most popular P2E defense game in which players can play, trade, and meet new people.

The Creature Hunters community is rapidly expanding

Creature Hunters is a simple game in which players move and match blocks to create as many combos as possible and defeat Creatures, allowing them to be rewarded for their efforts and earn profits. The game is constantly improving its features in order to increase user engagement, represent the true value of effort and game profit, and provide users with a high level of pleasure.

Many events have attracted hundreds of thousands of participants

The Creature Hunters community currently has over 300,000 active members. The massive prize pool is the most appealing aspect of Creature Hunters events. Participants have the opportunity to win substantial awards.

Creature Hunters has hosted several well-attended fan events, demonstrating the game's popularity. There was also a lot of interest in new robots, animals, and music. The Creature Hunters theme music is available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

Over 200,000 people attended the NFT Music Airdrop event in July. This event had 10,000 participants who had to complete tasks in order to win NFT Music. Following this, the game will evolve into online idol robots where you can meet and engage in a variety of related activities such as music and games. This must be great news for Hunter's community.

What are the Guardian Hunters' expectations?

Guardian Hunters game is a defense game that blocks enemies from coming by summoning robots with unique abilities that differ from the earth, water, fire, wind, etc. It is expected to be able to redesign existing robots and creatures in SD versions to provide more appealing user experiences.

Users can use a variety of tactics by combining different characteristics and skills. PVP and cooperative modes will be supported, and users will receive numerous rewards such as attendance rewards, daily rewards, and quest rewards.

There is no doubt that the gaming industry is growing. The rise of Play-to-Earn will lead to a transformation in gaming trends, which will almost certainly revolutionize existing large projects. So, Guardian Hunters is promised to become the market leader in the NFT defense game market. More information about Guardian Hunters will be announced soon. You can check out Creature Hunter's official channels for the most recent news and updates.

Website | Twitter | Facebook | Telegram | Youtube | Discord | Instagram

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardian-hunters---a-major-step-forward-in-the-defense-game-genre-301616100.html

SOURCE GUARDIAN HUNTERS

