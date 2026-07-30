Leading Oncology Journal Accepts For Publication New CEL-SCI Multikine Phase 3 Data Demonstrating Overall Survival Benefit in Underserved Head and Neck Cancer Patients

Leading Oncology Journal Accepts For Publication New CEL-SCI Multikine Phase 3 Data Demonstrating Overall Survival Benefit in Underserved Head and Neck Cancer Patients

Peer-reviewed publication highlights Multikine's overall survival benefit in low PD-L1 oral cancer patients and expands scientific awareness as CEL-SCI is preparing to enroll patients in Confirmatory Registration Study

Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced that a manuscript highlighting the latest findings from its Phase 3 study titled "A Novel Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy Confers Improved Overall Survival in Oral Cancer Patients with Low Tumor PD-L1 Expression: The IT-MATTERS Clinical Trial Prognostic Role of Tumor PD-L1 Expression," has been accepted for publication in Oral Oncology one of the world's leading peer-reviewed journals dedicated to head and neck cancer research and treatment.

The manuscript, authored by Eyal Talor, Ph.D. (CEL-SCI Chief Scientific Officer, the developer of Multikine) and colleagues, is based on data from CEL-SCI's landmark Phase 3 IT-MATTERS clinical trial evaluating Multikine® (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection)* in the treatment of newly diagnosed treatment naïve, resectable, locally advanced head and neck cancer patients. In accordance with the journal's publication policies, CEL-SCI will disclose the scientific findings following publication in Oral Oncology .

"The acceptance of this manuscript by Oral Oncology represents another important validation of the quality and significance of our clinical data," said Geert Kersten, CEO of CEL-SCI. "Publication in leading peer-reviewed journals expands awareness of Multikine among oncologists, head and neck surgeons and cancer researchers around the world. As we prepare to begin patient enrollment in our Confirmatory Registration Study, we believe growing recognition within the scientific community will further strengthen the foundation supporting Multikine's potential to become an important new treatment option for patients with low PD-L1 head and neck cancer."

In CEL-SCI's Phase 3 study, a well-defined population of newly diagnosed, previously untreated, locally advanced resectable head and neck cancer patients with low tumor PD-L1 expression and no lymph node involvement treated with Multkine before receiving standard of care had a 73% five-year overall survival rate compared to 45% in patients receiving standard of care alone.

Unlike currently available immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies that primarily target patients with higher PD-L1 expression, Multikine is being developed specifically for patients with low PD-L1 tumor expression—an underserved patient population with limited treatment options and a recognized unmet medical need.

CEL-SCI is preparing to commence enrollment in its global 212-patient Confirmatory Registration Study, which is designed to confirm the previously observed overall survival benefit in this predefined target patient population. The registration study aims to enroll patients globally at clinical centers across the United States, Europe and Asia and is designed based on the approximately 97% statistical power to detect the previously observed overall survival hazard ratio of 0.34 in the same selected population of the completed Phase 3 study.

About Multikine

Multikine is a novel cancer immunotherapy administered before surgery as a treatment for newly diagnosed previously untreated locally advanced head and neck cancer. Its goal is to activate a person's immune system to fight cancer before the ravages of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy have weakened the immune system. In the world's largest head and neck cancer Phase 3 study in the same selected population, Multikine increased the 5-year survival rate of the target patient population to 73% vs 45% in patients treated with standard of care alone and halved the risk of death from 55% to 27%.

About Cel-Sci Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient's immune system before surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy have damaged it, should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Multikine is designed to help the immune system "target" the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to be better able to mount an attack on the tumor.

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), given right after diagnosis and before surgery, has been dosed in over 740 patients and received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes," "anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include an inability to duplicate the clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital, inability to finalize a partnering agreement and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy. This proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Gavin de Windt
Cel-Sci Corporation
(703) 506-9460

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