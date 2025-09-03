Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Canopy Growth Shareholders Vote FOR All Resolutions

- Shareholders are reminded to submit their vote as soon as possible, and well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET to avoid Canopy incurring additional costs
- Questions or need voting assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group toll free at 1-877-452-7184, or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com
Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") has recommended Canopy Growth shareholders ("Shareholders") vote "FOR" each of the resolutions to be approved at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
As an independent proxy advisory firm, ISS has approximately 3,400 clients including many of the world's leading institutional investors who rely on ISS' objective and impartial analysis to make important voting decisions.
VOTING IS IMPORTANT, FAST, AND EASY VOTE TODAY!
Shareholders are reminded that the proxy deadline to vote is fast approaching. Shareholders must submit their proxies before 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.
Even if you plan to attend the virtual Meeting, shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting and as soon as possible to ensure your vote is submitted.
As a requirement of the Company's NASDAQ listing, a quorum at the Meeting consists of the presence, in person, by remote communication or by proxy duly authorized, of the holders of 33 1/3% of the outstanding shares entitled to vote at the Meeting.
Due to the nature of Canopy Growth's shareholder base, your presence in person (including by remote communication) or by proxy at the Meeting is critical to help the Company achieve a quorum. If quorum is not achieved, the Company will be required to adjourn the Meeting which would result in the Company incurring additional costs.
Shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2025 are eligible to vote at the Meeting.
The Board of Directors of Canopy Growth recommends that Shareholders vote FOR All Resolutions
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY
Annual General and Special Meeting Details
The Meeting will be a virtual meeting, held via live audio webcast at:
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WEED2025 .
Visit the Company's Investor Relations website at https://www.canopygrowth.com/investors/investor-events/annual-general-and-special-meeting-2025 to access materials and information related to the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting.
How to Vote
For the majority of Canopy Growth shareholders, voting will be facilitated by Broadridge Financial Solutions ("Broadridge"). These shareholders will receive a form of proxy or voting instruction form from Broadridge with a 16-digit control number, which can be used to vote:
Online : http://proxyvote.com
By Phone : 1-800-474-7493
Canopy Growth shareholders who hold their shares at Interactive Brokers LLC can vote online at http://proxypush.com using the provided control number.
Clients of Robinhood Securities, LLC who are eligible to vote will receive a voting notice by email from noreply@robinhood.com . Voting is hosted by Say Technologies, with voting and materials available directly from the email.
Many shareholders are also eligible to vote quickly and conveniently over the phone by contacting the Company's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group ("Laurel Hill"), at 1‑877‑452‑7184 (1-416-304-0211 for collect calls outside North America). Shareholders with questions about the Meeting or voting their shares can also contact Laurel Hill at the above phone numbers, or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com .
Shareholder Questions
If you have any questions relating to the Meeting or require voting assistance, please contact:
Laurel Hill Advisory Group
North American Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184
Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211 (outside of North America)
Email: assistance@laurelhill.com .
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.
Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.
Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi‑state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC (collectively, doing business as Wana), a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc.(doing business as Jetty), a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.
At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com . References to information included on, or accessible through, our website do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through our website, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903377602/en/
Alex Thomas
Sr. Director, Communications
alex.thomas@canopygrowth.com
Tyler Burns
Director, Investor Relations
Tyler.Burns@canopygrowth.com