Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Canopy Growth Shareholders Vote FOR All Resolutions

  • Shareholders are reminded to submit their vote as soon as possible, and well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET to avoid Canopy incurring additional costs
  • Questions or need voting assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group toll free at 1-877-452-7184, or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") has recommended Canopy Growth shareholders ("Shareholders") vote "FOR" each of the resolutions to be approved at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

As an independent proxy advisory firm, ISS has approximately 3,400 clients including many of the world's leading institutional investors who rely on ISS' objective and impartial analysis to make important voting decisions.

VOTING IS IMPORTANT, FAST, AND EASY VOTE TODAY!

Shareholders are reminded that the proxy deadline to vote is fast approaching. Shareholders must submit their proxies before 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

Even if you plan to attend the virtual Meeting, shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting and as soon as possible to ensure your vote is submitted.

As a requirement of the Company's NASDAQ listing, a quorum at the Meeting consists of the presence, in person, by remote communication or by proxy duly authorized, of the holders of 33 1/3% of the outstanding shares entitled to vote at the Meeting.

Due to the nature of Canopy Growth's shareholder base, your presence in person (including by remote communication) or by proxy at the Meeting is critical to help the Company achieve a quorum. If quorum is not achieved, the Company will be required to adjourn the Meeting which would result in the Company incurring additional costs.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2025 are eligible to vote at the Meeting.

The Board of Directors of Canopy Growth recommends that Shareholders vote FOR All Resolutions

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

Annual General and Special Meeting Details

The Meeting will be a virtual meeting, held via live audio webcast at:

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WEED2025 .

Visit the Company's Investor Relations website at https://www.canopygrowth.com/investors/investor-events/annual-general-and-special-meeting-2025 to access materials and information related to the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting.

How to Vote

For the majority of Canopy Growth shareholders, voting will be facilitated by Broadridge Financial Solutions ("Broadridge"). These shareholders will receive a form of proxy or voting instruction form from Broadridge with a 16-digit control number, which can be used to vote:

Online : http://proxyvote.com

By Phone : 1-800-474-7493

Canopy Growth shareholders who hold their shares at Interactive Brokers LLC can vote online at http://proxypush.com using the provided control number.

Clients of Robinhood Securities, LLC who are eligible to vote will receive a voting notice by email from noreply@robinhood.com . Voting is hosted by Say Technologies, with voting and materials available directly from the email.

Many shareholders are also eligible to vote quickly and conveniently over the phone by contacting the Company's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group ("Laurel Hill"), at 1‑877‑452‑7184 (1-416-304-0211 for collect calls outside North America). Shareholders with questions about the Meeting or voting their shares can also contact Laurel Hill at the above phone numbers, or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com .

Shareholder Questions

If you have any questions relating to the Meeting or require voting assistance, please contact:
Laurel Hill Advisory Group
North American Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184
Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211 (outside of North America)
Email: assistance@laurelhill.com .

About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi‑state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC (collectively, doing business as Wana), a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc.(doing business as Jetty), a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.

At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com . References to information included on, or accessible through, our website do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through our website, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Alex Thomas
Sr. Director, Communications
alex.thomas@canopygrowth.com

Tyler Burns
Director, Investor Relations
Tyler.Burns@canopygrowth.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CCTSX:WEED
WEED:CC
The Conversation (0)
STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

CannaTrade marks the brand's third trade show this month, follows exhibits at Cannabis Europa in London and Hall of Flowers in California

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), will participate in the upcoming CannaTrade 2023 in Zurich May 12-14 . At the trade show, STORZ & BICKEL will exhibit its industry-leading vaporizers, including the CRAFTY+, MIGHTY+, PLENTY and the iconic VOLCANO, in Hall 622.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Gold Mountain Project, Nevada

New mineralised pegmatites identified at Lithium Ridge as exploration drilling commences with SQM

Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces the Commencement of Drilling by Coeur Silvertip Holdings on its Silverknife Property, British Columbia

Related News

Gold Investing

Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term

Copper Investing

Low-impact, High-reward ISR Copper Extraction Gains Investment Momentum

Gold Investing

Asra Minerals’ Recent Assays Confirm “Economic and Mineable” Mineralisation, Exec Says

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Gold Mountain Project, Nevada

Lithium Investing

New mineralised pegmatites identified at Lithium Ridge as exploration drilling commences with SQM

Gold Investing

Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

Gold Investing

Three Nations Control Nearly Half of Global Mining Footprint, ICMM Data Shows

×