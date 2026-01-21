LAURION Strengthens its Technical Leadership at Ishkoday with Appointment of Pierre-Jean Lafleur, P.Eng., as Qualified Person
Toronto, Ontario January 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME | OTCQB: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Pierre-Jean Lafleur, P.Eng., as the Company's new Qualified Person, effective immediately.
Pierre-Jean is a highly experienced geological engineer and consultant who has authored numerous National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical reports for gold and mineral resource projects, including Duparquet (Québec), Balabag (Philippines) and Lac Lamêlée (iron ore, Québec), demonstrating deep expertise in gold, base metals, and international resource evaluation. He specializes in property evaluation, mineral resource estimation and various aspects of exploration and mining project management.
"Pierre-Jean brings exactly the combination of geological insight, Qualified Person leadership, and technical discipline that aligns with our execution priorities," said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION. "His experience strengthens our ability to advance Ishkōday through disciplined interpretation, integrated modelling, and technically grounded decision-making as the project continues to evolve."
The Company also extends its sincerest thanks to Jean-Philippe Paiement, P.Geo., for his contributions and efforts during his tenure as the Company's Qualified Person. LAURION wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.
Strengthened Technical Team to Advance Ishkōday
LAURION has strategically strengthened its technical leadership to support disciplined advancement at the Ishkōday Gold-Polymetallic Project. Pierre-Jean Lafleur and Ali Ben Ayad (Structural-Geophysicist) will lead the integration and synthesis of LAURION's geological, geophysical, and drilling datasets to refine the A-Zone geological envelope, develop robust 3D wireframes, and establish the technical foundation required for future resource-definition work under NI 43-101.
In parallel, Rogerio Monteiro of Vektore will contribute advanced structural interpretation and grade-vectoring analysis to support the prioritization of step-out targets with potential to extend known mineralization, with initial emphasis on the Sturgeon River Mine area and broader Ishkōday corridor. Vektore's proprietary spatial-analytic framework transforms grade information into directionally weighted vector fields, supporting early-stage identification of structural trends and high-probability concentration zones.
This work will be closely coordinated with Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience (RMG) and LAURION's internal exploration team to ensure disciplined execution, continuity of interpretation, and alignment across technical workstreams.
Guidance on Timing of NI 43-101 Technical Reports
While LAURION is working toward the technical foundation required to support an eventual NI 43-101 compliant technical report expressing a mineral resource estimate ("MRE"), potentially followed by a subsequent technical report disclosing a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), the Company is not providing guidance on timing of either of these technical objectives. Progress toward an MRE and PEA will depend on multiple factors, including ongoing refinement of geological and structural models, the definition of mineralized continuity through further work and drilling where required, and access to financing to execute the necessary programs. Accordingly, references to NI 43-101 technical reports should be regarded as an ongoing technical objective of the Company, not an indication that the completion dates for an MRE and PEA can be accurately predicted at this stage.
LAURION believes the appointment of Pierre-Jean as its new Qualified Person further strengthens the Company's technical leadership as it continues developing Ishkōday.
Qualified Person
The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Pierre-Jean Lafleur, P.Eng, a consultant to LAURION and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTC Pink market under the symbol LMEFF. The Company currently has 278,716,413 common shares outstanding, with approximately 73.6% held by insiders and long-term "Friends and Family" investors, reflecting strong alignment between management, the Board, and shareholders.
LAURION's primary focus is the 100%-owned, district-scale Ishkōday Project, a 57 km² land package hosting gold-rich polymetallic mineralization. The Company is advancing Ishkōday through a disciplined, milestone-driven exploration strategy focused on strengthening geological confidence, defining structural continuity.
LAURION's strategy is centered on deliberate value creation. The Company is prioritizing systematic technical advancement, integrated geological and structural modeling, and the evaluation of optional, non-dilutive pathways, including historical surface stockpile processing, that may support flexibility in LAURION's exploration plans without diverting the Company's focus from its core exploration objectives.
The Company's overarching objective is to build project value before monetization, ensuring that any future strategic outcomes are supported by technical clarity, reduced execution risk, and demonstrated scale. While the Board remains attentive to strategic interest that may arise, LAURION is not driven by transaction timing. Instead, the Company is focused on advancing the Ishkōday Project in a manner that strengthens long-term shareholder value.
LAURION will continue to communicate updates through timely disclosure and will issue press releases in accordance with applicable securities laws should any material information arise.
