LAURION Strengthens its Technical Leadership at Ishkoday with Appointment of Pierre-Jean Lafleur, P.Eng., as Qualified Person

Toronto, Ontario January 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. announces the appointment of Pierre-Jean Lafleur, P.Eng., as the Company’s new Qualified Person, effective immediately. Pierre-Jean is a highly experienced geological engineer and consultant who has authored numerous National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects technical reports for gold and mineral ...

LME:CC