Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Corporate Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Aldoro Resources

Latest Kameelburg Assays Up To 10.38% Nb2o5 and 9.89% TREO

Aldoro Resources Ltd (“Aldoro”, “The Company”) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an update on the large-scale geological mapping campaign at the Kameelburg Carbonatite Project, targeting priority areas across the southern and eastern margins of the large carbonatite plug.

Highlights

  • A total of 74 highly prospective rock samples recently collected from various beforsite and mafic dykes
  • Most notable assays reveal up to 10.38% Nb2O5 and 9.89% TREO
  • Large scale geological mapping of Kameelberg carbonatite is nearing completion
  • Track access clearance & preparation for underground water supplies underway for upcoming maiden diamond drilling programme

Results from recently collected seventy-four (74) samples were received and highlighted the REE rich nature of the carbonatite with TREO(+Y) assays ranging from 1.16 to 9.89%, refer to Figure 1 for samples locations and Table 1 for results.

Figure 1: Southern Carbonatite Margin Geological mapping area with rock chip samples

Niobium Results Along Mafic Dykes

In addition to sampling the carbonatite plug, a further four (4) samples were collected across the Nb dyke zone on the southwest flank of the carbonatite. Results for these samples ranged from 5.44% to 10.38% Nb2O5. This provides additional confidence to previous niobium findings (see announcements dated 28 February 2024 and 27 December 2023). Table 2 compiles the Nb results with Figure 2 depicting recent sample locations in relation to the previous Nb2O5 results.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aldoro Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

ARN:AU
Firetail Resources

Firetail Resources

ABX

Aura Energy

Aura Increases Tiris’ Mineral Resources by 55% to 91.3 Mlbs U3O8

Resource growth adds confidence in future expansion and scale opportunities

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Tiris Uranium Project (“Tiris” or the “Project”) in Mauritania.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Latest Assays Demonstrate Significant Increase in Murga Scandium Grades

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that re-assaying of aircore drill samples from the Murga Scandium Prospect has demonstrated a significant increase in scandium grade for the prospect, which is located on Rimfire’s Fifield Project 70kms NW of Parkes NSW (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Resources

Investor Presentation - West Musgrave Copper Project

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
Large truck at mine site with worker looking up at it.

Mineral Resources vs. Mineral Reserves: Key Mining Terms for Investors to Know

Resource investors have access to huge amounts of information when evaluating junior mining stocks, but understanding exactly what a company has in the ground is one of the most crucial steps.

Mineral resources and mineral reserves are key to the due diligence process. While these terms may at first sound interchangeable, they carry distinct meanings and implications within the mining industry.

Mineral resources break down into the measured, indicated and inferred categories, while mineral reserves are divided into the proven and probable segments. Each of these terms provides a different level of insight into a company's deposit. So what do they all mean? Below are definitions that can help investors make informed decisions.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Update - Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting

Augustus Minerals Limited (the Company) refers to the announcement dated 7 June 2024 titled “Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting” (Announcement).

The Company wishes to update the Announcement adding information in respect to Figure 1. Enclosed with this cover page is the updated announcement.

Authorised by the Board of Augustus Minerals Limited.

Keep reading...Show less

Drilling Confirms Discovery of Large Platreef-Style Copper-PGE Sulphide Reefs at Dante

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX: RAD) – Trading Halt

Apple The Exchange TRX to welcome its first customers this Saturday, June 22, in Kuala Lumpur

×