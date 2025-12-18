Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Larimar) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that members of the company's management team will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place in San Francisco, CA from January 12 15, 2026.

Details on the presentation can be found below.

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Time: 9:00 – 9:40 AM PST

Webcast Link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare26/sessions/317563-larimar-therapeutics-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

Following the conclusion of the presentation, a replay will be available for 30 days on the "Events and Presentations" page of Larimar's website.

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar's lead compound, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
mcelano@larimartx.com
(484) 414-2715


