Larimar Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Larimar) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that members of the company's management team will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences taking place in Miami Beach, FL.

Presentation details can be found below.

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Time: 8:40 AM ET
Webcast Link:
https://event.summitcast.com/view/mT9poctHDNthc6b89WqVjf/FAcSQYGbUgaSReiyPwMwXA

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM ET
Webcast Link:
https://event.summitcast.com/view/BuMiPNPtyHKimMF6k4AFMd/U4zRP6eBjWF5GAvrtX3HAZ

Following the conclusion of the presentations, a replay will be available for 30 days on the "Events and Presentations" page of Larimar's website.

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar's lead compound, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
mcelano@larimartx.com
(484) 414-2715


