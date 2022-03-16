Vanadium Investing News

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Full Year 2021 Highlights Revenues of $198.3 million, a 65% increase over 2020; Revenues per pound sold 1 of $7.89, a 49% increase over 2020 Net income of $22.6 million vs. net income of $6.8 million in 2020; Basic earnings per share of $0.35 vs. $0.12 per share in 2020 Cash balance of $83.8 million exiting 2021 and a net ...

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Revenues of $198.3 million, a 65% increase over 2020; Revenues per pound sold 1 of $7.89, a 49% increase over 2020
  • Net income of $22.6 million vs. net income of $6.8 million in 2020; Basic earnings per share of $0.35 vs. $0.12 per share in 2020
  • Cash balance of $83.8 million exiting 2021 and a net working capital surplus of $118.3 million
  • Annual V 2 O 5 production 10,319 tonnes (22.7 million lbs) 3 vs. 11,825 tonnes (26.0 million lbs) 3 in 2020
  • Annual operating costs of $133.0 million vs. $88.4 million in 2020, and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound 1 of V 2 O 5 equivalent sold of $3.37 vs. $2.56 in 2020; 5% above 2021 annual guidance for cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound 1
  • Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 11,393 tonnes, an 11% increase over 2020
  • Issued 3 rd annual Sustainability Report covering the Company's new performance targets and disclosures and vanadium's role in the global green economy; The Company continued to improve its overall Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") strategy now reflected in improved ratings and scores
  • Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") entered into its first battery sales contract with Enel Green Power España. LCE will deliver a 5-hour 6.1 MWh VCHARGE System and it received a notice to proceed on July 30, 2021
  • Additional units of sustainably produced vanadium secured through offtake agreement with Gladieux Metals Recycling ("GMR"): In November 2021, the Company's subsidiary, Largo Resources USA Inc., signed a 10-year exclusive off-take agreement with GMR for the purchase of all standard and high purity grade vanadium products from GMR's recycling facility located in Freeport, Texas
  • The Company completed the construction and ramp up of its vanadium trioxide ("V 2 O 3 " ) plant on budget in Q4 2021 and provided samples to prospective clients for product specification analysis. The Company began the process of shipping V 2 O 3 to customers in Q1 2022

Q4 2021 Highlights

  • Revenues of $50.3 million, 19% above Q4 2020; Revenues per pound sold i,ii of $7.88, a 54% increase over Q4 2020
  • Net income of $0.8 million vs. net income of $6.9 million in Q4 2020; Basic earnings per share of $0.01 vs. $0.12 per share in Q4 2020
  • Operating costs of $37.7 million vs. $31.6 million in Q4 2020, and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound 1 of V 2 O 5 equivalent sold of $3.68 vs. $2.56 in Q4 2020

Vanadium Market Update 3

  • The average benchmark price per kg of ferrovanadium in Europe is up approximately 90% and, in the U.S., up approximately 100% since the start of 2022; The average benchmark price per pound of V 2 O 5 in Europe was $12.25 as of March 11, 2022, up approximately 40% since the start of 2022
  • Demand remains strong in all the Company's key markets and the Company expects additional pressure on overall vanadium supply as a result of ongoing global logistical challenges and geopolitical tensions
  • The average benchmark price per pound of V 2 O 5 in Europe was $8.30 in Q4 2021, a 57% increase from the average of $5.29 seen in Q4 2020; The average benchmark price for 2021 was $8.24, a 44% increase from the average of $5.71 for 2020
  • The average benchmark price per kg of ferrovanadium in Europe was $32.29 in Q4 2020, a 33% increase from the average of $24.36 seen in Q4 2020; The average benchmark price for 2021 was $34.31, a 37% increase from the average of $24.99 for 2020

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today released financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported annual vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent sales of 11,393 tonnes at a cash operating cost excluding royalties per pound 1 of $3.37. 2021 revenues increased 65% to $198.3 million compared to 2020 mainly due to a strengthening of vanadium prices and an increase in annual sales.

Paulo Misk, President and CEO of Largo, stated: "The Company generated net income of $22.6 million in 2021 versus $6.8 million last year, aided by a 44% in the average European V 2 O 5 price and a 37% increase ferrovanadium benchmark price 3 . The improvement in vanadium prices allowed Largo to end the year on a positive note despite some operational challenges experienced during the year, particularly in Q4 2021 with abnormally high rainfall at our vanadium production operations in Brazil."

He continued: "2021 was an important year for Largo as we continued to focus our efforts on maximizing value for the Company with our "two-pillar" strategy, which presents a very compelling value proposition for our shareholders. Firstly, investors should expect to benefit from the rising profitability of our established vanadium supplier business as we enter what we believe to be a bull market for vanadium. Secondly and over time, investors are expected to benefit from the incremental earnings from the manufacture and sale of our vanadium-based energy storage systems in the context of a remarkable growth projection for long-duration storage needs over the next five years. In support of this, our recently filed technical report outlines a significant growth and optimization plan for our Maracás Menchen Mine, supported by enhanced cash flows from the expected expansion of vanadium production and sale of titanium dioxide pigment. We also remain optimistic that the ongoing work to advance Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. could provide potential advantages for Largo and its energy storage business."

He concluded: "Largo remains a key global player in the vanadium sector through the production and supply of some of the world's highest quality vanadium. Looking ahead, the Company expects a structural vanadium supply deficit to persist as new economy use-cases emerge and vanadium redox flow batteries begin to play a bigger role in addressing the need for long duration energy storage. The Company plans to continue capitalizing on current trends in the vanadium market which should support the successful execution of its growth plans over the coming years."

Financial Results

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except for basic earnings (loss)
per share and diluted earnings (loss) per share)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Revenues

$50,326

$42,254

$198,280

119,987

Operating costs

(37,746)

(31,604)

(133,010)

(88,390)

Direct mine and production costs

(21,370)

(18,547)

(75,126)

(48,929)

Net income (loss) before tax

(337)

6,023

31,759

7,723

Income tax (expense) recovery

(402)

282

(5,430)

(139)

Deferred income tax recovery (expense)

1,528

576

(3,758)

(823)

Net income (loss)

789

6,881

22,571

6,761

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$0.01

$0.12

$0.35

$0.12

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.01

$0.11

$0.35

$0.11

Cash provided before non-cash working
capital items

$6,102

$7,539

$55,362

$12,065

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,427

4,741

39,777

(59,508)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(2)

2,589

(6,902)

30,232

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,985)

(5,070)

(27,399)

(18,106)

Net change in cash

(3,777)

4,250

4,645

(48,354)

As at

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Cash

$83,790

$79,145

Working capital 4

118,310

92,950

Maracás Menchen Mine Operational and Sales Results

2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year

Q4

Full Year

Total Ore Mined (tonnes)

263,966

340,734

366,484

277,783

1,248,967

338,226

1,087,518

Ore Grade Mined - Effective Grade 5 (%)

1.22

1.15

1.10

1.00

1.12

1.18

1.29

Concentrate Produced (tonnes)

100,467

98,372

113,879

86,129

398,847

108,609

412,661

Grade of Concentrate (%)

3.21

3.23

3.32

3.13

3.23

3.24

3.28

Global Recovery 6 (%)

77.4

79.9

83.7

76.0

79.7

80.6

81.4

V 2 O 5 Produced (Flake + Powder) (tonnes)

1,986

3,070

3,260

2,003

10,319

3,340

11,825

V 2 O 5 produced (equivalent pounds 3 )

4,378,375

6,768,184

7,187,061

4,415,854

22,749,473

7,363,431

26,069,631

V 2 O 5 Equivalent Sold (tonnes)

2,783

3,027

2,685

2,899

11,393

3,746

10,260

Produced V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

2,654

2,819

2,549

2,843

10,864

Purchased V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

129

208

136

56

529

Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties per pound ($/lb) 1

2.87

3.39

3.53

3.68

3.37

2.56

2.56

Revenues per pound sold ($/lb) 1

6.49

8.14

9.10

7.88

7.89

5.12

5.31

Annual 2021 Financial Highlights

  • During 2021, the Company recognized revenues of $198.3 million from sales of 11,393 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent (2020 – 10,260 tonnes). This represents a 65% increase in revenues over 2020 ($120.0 million) mainly due to higher vanadium prices and sales in 2021.
  • Operating costs of $133.0 million in 2021 (2020 – $88.4 million) include direct mine and production costs of $75.1 million (2020 – $48.9 million). The increase in direct mine and production costs is primarily attributable to an increase in sales, the impact of a lower global recoveries, the impact of abnormally elevated levels of rainfall experienced in Q4 2021, which negatively impacted the operational performance and increased costs for critical consumables, including heavy fuel oil ("HFO") and diesel.
  • Cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound 1 were $3.37 in 2021, compared with $2.56 in 2020. The increase seen in 2021 compared with 2020 is largely due to the reasons as noted above.
  • The Company recorded net income of $22.6 million in 2021, representing an 232% increase over net income of $6.8 million in 2020, primarily due to a 65% increase in revenues.
  • Professional, consulting and management fees were $17.9 million in 2021, compared with $8.3 million in 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to costs incurred during the year in connection with Largo Clean Energy ("LCE"). In addition, the Company's corporate segment continued to incur increased insurance, legal, regulatory and compliance costs in Q4 2021 as a result of the Nasdaq listing earlier in 2021, U.S. regulatory requirements and ongoing strategic initiatives.
  • Technology start-up costs relate to activities at LCE focused on supporting the future deployments of its VCHARGE vanadium redox flow battery system (Q4 2021 – $2.4 million and 2021 – $3.1 million) and costs related to initial activities for the Company's titanium project (Q4 2021 and 2021 – $0.7 million).
  • Other general and administrative expenses were $6.4 million in 2021, compared with $3.3 million in 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to costs incurred in connection with LCE that was not fully operational in 2020. This contributed to the increases seen in travel, occupancy, information technology, depreciation and amortization and office costs.

Additional Corporate Updates

  • Creation of Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. : On February 3, 2022, the Company announced the creation of Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. and a proposed qualifying transaction pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange with Column Capital Corp., a capital pool company, the terms of which are set out in a non-binding letter of intent dated February 1, 2022. Upon completion of the proposed qualifying transaction and subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, among other things, it is anticipated that the resulting issuer will be named Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. and will become a publicly-listed physical vanadium holding company that will purchase and hold physical vanadium, among other things, for use in the Company's VCHARGE batteries.
  • Growth and Optimization of the Maracás Menchen Mine Presented in Updated Technical Report Reflects Increased Value of Largo's Vanadium-Titanium Plans : On November 3, 2021, the Company announced the results of an updated mining plan for its Maracás Menchen Mine to provide enhanced access to the vanadium needed for the Company to continue to execute on its energy storage transition strategy. The updated technical report highlights a $2.0 billion after-tax NPV7 and $4.2 billion after-tax life of mine cash flow from the expected increase in V 2 O 5 production and future production and sale of titanium dioxide pigment. An independent technical report has been prepared and filed in respect of the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
  • ESG Progress in 2021 : The Company continues to improve its overall ESG performance and public disclosures, as described in Largo's 2020 Sustainability Report issued in August 2021. This is reflected in improved ratings and scores received in 2021 such as MSCI (improved from BBB to A) and EcoVadis (improved from 44/100 to 60/100 – top 83% percentile of mining respondents). Largo began its journey towards net zero by identifying the main sources of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions and reporting on Scope 1 and Scope 2 in its 2020 Sustainability Report. The Company continues to explore opportunities for the reduction of its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reductions and is reviewing the use of carbon offsets to reduce its Scope 3 emissions, in particular maritime transportation.
  • Ilmenite Concentration Plant and Titanium Dioxide Pigment Project Progress in 2022 : In Q1 2022, the Company purchased approximately 90% of the required equipment for its ilmenite concentration plant project, including flotation, desliming, filtration and thickening area equipment. The Company expects to begin construction in mid-March 2022 and begin producing ilmenite concentrate in early 2023.
  • Additional Units of Sustainably Produced Vanadium Secured through Offtake Agreement with GMR : The Company believes that its offtake agreement supports the expected growth plans and is aligned with Largo's continued focus on sustainability and integrated ESG principles.
  • Heavy Rainfall Impacts Operations in Maracás : The production of 2,003 tonnes of V 2 O 5 in Q4 2021 was 40% lower than the 3,340 tonnes of V 2 O 5 produced in Q4 2020. Lower quarterly production was due to the abnormally elevated levels of rainfall in November and December 2021. An effective water diversion channel system has been implemented to mitigate the impacts of future rains. The Q4 2021 global recovery of 76.0% was lower than the 80.6% seen in Q4 2020 as a result of the instability of the production processes. This is a consequence of the heavy rains which restricted the availability of ore in the mine to feed the plant. In Q4 2021, 277,783 tonnes of ore were mined with an effective grade of 1.00% of V 2 O 5 . Ore mined in Q4 2021 was 18% lower than in Q4 2020. The Company produced 86,129 tonnes of concentrate with an effective grade of 3.13%.
  • Q1 2022 Production and Sales Impacts : Subsequent to Q4 2021, the Company scheduled a six-day shutdown of the processing plant in January 2022 in order to perform maintenance on the plant cooler engine system and power substations. Following this shutdown, production in January 2022 and February 2022 was 702 and 731 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent, respectively. February production was impacted by a nonplanned corrective maintenance shutdown (5 days) to repair a support the cooler support bearing. Subsequent to Q4 2021, sales in January 2022 and February 2022 were 954 and 571 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent, respectively. Lower sales in February 2022 was due to a combination of shipment delays and a decrease in spot sales as the Company took actions to increase its available inventory levels.

Annual 2021 Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its annual 2021 results and progress.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:

Date:

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Registration Link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1531547&tp_key=73b5ede5f4

Dial-in Number:

Local: +1 (647) 794-4605

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 204-4368

Conference ID:

1507085

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (647) 436-0148

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 203-1112

Replay Passcode: 1507085

Website:

To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at: www.largoinc.com/English/investor-resources

A playback recording will be available on the Company's website for a period of 60-days following the conference call.

The information provided within this release should be read in conjunction with Largo's annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 which are available on our website at www.largoinc.com or on the Company's respective profiles at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .

Mr. Paul Sarjeant B.Sc. P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information in this press release. Mr. Sarjeant is Manager, Geology of the Company.

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Following the acquisition of vanadium redox flow battery technology in 2020, Largo is undergoing a strategic transformation to vertically integrate its world-class vanadium products with its VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy and a low carbon future. Largo's VCHARGE batteries are uniquely capable of supporting reliability and grid stability as electricity systems move away from fossil-fuel generation. VCHARGE batteries are cost effective due to a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking information"), some of which may be considered "financial outlook" for the purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward‐looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales ; costs of future activities and operations; production and sale of titanium dioxide pigment, expansion of vanadium production, and related impacts on cash flow; the successful vertical integration of the Company; timing and cost related to the build-out of the ilmenite plant and titanium dioxide pigment processing plant; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the effectiveness of our efforts to mitigate effects of future rains on operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine; the impact of global delays and related price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future V 2 O 5 equivalent sales; and the completion by Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. of a qualifying transaction with Column Capital Corp. and listing of the resulting issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange; purchases of vanadium products from GMR.

The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V 2 O 5 , other vanadium commodities, iron ore, ilmenite and titanium dioxide pigment; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to Largo Clean Energy; the availability of financing for operations and development; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine and the geological, operational and price assumptions on which these are based are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery); the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals; that we will be able to build, finance and operate our vanadium redox flow ("VRFB") business; that we will be able to protect and develop our technology and maintain our intellectual property; that we will be able to market, sell and deliver our VCHARGE± battery system on specification and at a competitive price; that the Company's current plans for iron ore, ilmenite, titanium dioxide pigment and VRFBs can be achieved; that we will be able to secure the required production resources to build our VCHARGE± battery system; and that VRFB technology will generally be adopted in the market.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As which also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

Annual 2021 Net Income Reconciliation

2021

Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sold

lbs

25,117

A

tonnes 1

11,393

Produced V 2 O 5 equivalent sold

lbs

23,953

B

tonnes 1

10,865

Revenues per pound sold 2

$/lb

$

7.89

C

Cash operating costs per pound 2

$/lb

$

3.74

D

  1. Conversion of tonnes to pounds, 1 tonne = 2,204.62 pounds or lbs.
  2. Revenues per pound sold is a non-GAAP financial measure, and cash operating costs per pound is a non-GAAP ratio, with no standard meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release.

2021

Revenues

$

198,280

A x C

11,393 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (2020 - 10,260 tonnes), with revenues per pound sold of $7.89 (2020 - $5.31).

Cash operating costs

(89,655)

B x D

Global recovery of 79.7% (2020 - 81.5%), impact of cost increases for critical consumables, including HFO and diesel, and abnormal rainfall.

Other operating costs

Conversion costs

(costs incurred in converting V 2 O 5 to FeV that are recognized on the sale of FeV)

(9,252)

Note 22

3,251 tonnes of FeV sold. Unit conversion costs are increasing due to aluminum price increases.

Product acquisition costs

(costs incurred in purchasing products from 3rd parties that are recognized on the sale of those products)

(9,666)

Note 22

528 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent of purchased products sold, compared with 716 tonnes in 2020 with a cost of $10,459.

Distribution costs

(5,302)

Note 22

Depreciation

(21,537)

Note 22

Inventory write-down

(3,210)

Note 22

Loss on iron ore sales

(50)

Note 22

(49,017)

Commercial & Corporate costs

Professional, consulting and management fees

(8,678)

Note 17 (Sales & trading plus Corporate)

Increased insurance, legal, regulatory and compliance costs in 2021 as a result of the Nasdaq listing earlier in 2021 and ongoing U.S. regulatory requirements.

Other general and administrative expenses

(2,772)

Share-based payments

(3,135)

(14,585)

Largo Clean Energy

(10,231)

Note 17 (excluding finance costs)

2021 guidance between $7,000 and $9,000.

Titanium project

(814)

Note 17 - "other"

E&E properties

(4)

Note 17 (excluding finance costs)

Foreign exchange gain

610

Finance costs

(1,135)

Interest income

403

Exploration and evaluation costs

(2,093)

Net income (loss) before tax

31,759

Income tax expense

(5,430)

Deferred income tax expense

(3,758)

Net income

$

22,571

Non-GAAP Measures

The financial statements and related notes of Largo have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios, which are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Revenues Per Pound

Revenues per pound sold is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance of the Company.

This measure, along with cash operating costs, is considered to be a key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine and sales activities. This measure differs from measures determined in accordance with IFRS, and are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of revenues per pound sold to revenues and the revenue information presented in note 17 as per the 2021 annual consolidated financial statements.

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Revenues - V 2 O 5 produced i, ii

$

24,520

$

100,901

V 2 O 5 sold - produced (000s lb)

3,234

13,499

V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold - produced ($/lb)

$

7.58

$

7.47

Revenues - V 2 O 5 purchased i, ii

$

$

455

V 2 O 5 sold - purchased (000s lb)

55

V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold - purchased ($/lb)

$

$

8.27

Revenues - V 2 O 5 i, ii

$

24,520

$

101,356

V 2 O 5 sold (000s lb)

3,234

13,554

V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold

($/lb)

$

7.58

$

7.48

Revenues - FeV produced i, ii

$

24,853

$

88,761

FeV sold - produced (000s kg)

930

3,251

FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold - produced ($/lb)

$

26.72

$

27.30

Revenues - FeV purchased i, ii

$

953

$

8,163

FeV sold - purchased (000s kg)

39

304

FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold - purchased ($/lb)

$

24.44

$

26.85

Revenues - FeV i, ii

$

25,806

$

96,924

FeV sold (000s kg)

969

3,555

FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold

($/lb)

$

26.63

$

27.26

Revenues i, ii

$

50,326

$

42,254

$

198,280

$

119,987

V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (000s lb)

6,390

8,259

25,117

22,606

Revenues per pound sold ($/lb)

$

7.88

$

5.12

$

7.89

$

5.31

  1. Three months ended numbers are calculated from the year ended numbers in note 17 less the corresponding number disclosed in note 16 of the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
  2. Year ended numbers are as per note 17.

Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties

Cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound, which are non-GAAP ratios based on cash operating costs and cash operating costs excluding royalties, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in order to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance. This information is used to assess how well the Maracás Menchen Mine is performing compared to plan and prior periods, and also to assess its overall effectiveness and efficiency.

Cash operating costs includes mine site operating costs such as mining costs, plant and maintenance costs, sustainability costs, mine and plant administration costs, royalties and sales, general and administrative costs (all for the Mine properties segment), but excludes depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, commissions, reclamation, capital expenditures and exploration and evaluation costs. Operating costs not attributable to the Mine properties segment are also excluded, including conversion costs, product acquisition costs, distribution costs and inventory write-downs. These measures differ from the total cash costs per pound non-GAAP measure the Company has used to measure overall performance (see later in this section).

Cash operating costs excluding royalties is calculated as cash operating costs less royalties.

Cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound are obtained by dividing cash operating costs and cash operating costs excluding royalties, respectively, by the pounds of vanadium equivalent sold that were produced by the Maracás Menchen Mine.

Cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties, cash operating costs per pound, and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound, along with revenues, are considered to be key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine. These measures differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS and are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties, cash operating costs per pound, and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound for the Maracás Menchen Mine to operating costs as per the 2021 annual consolidated financial statements.

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Operating costs i

$

37,746

$

31,604

$

133,010

$

88,390

Professional, consulting and management fees ii

1,176

963

4,162

3,086

Other general and administrative expenses ii

497

514

1,500

1,669

Less: loss on iron ore sales i

(50

)

Less: conversion costs i

(2,592

)

(1,330

)

(9,252

)

(1,976

)

Less: product acquisition costs i

(1,010

)

(2,965

)

(9,666

)

(10,459

)

Less: distribution costs i

(1,463

)

(1,029

)

(5,302

)

(2,269

)

Less: inventory write-down i

(3,208

)

(3,210

)

(3

)

Less: depreciation and amortization expense i

(5,824

)

(5,728

)

(21,537

)

(17,473

)

Cash operating costs

25,322

22,029

89,655

60,965

Less: royalties i

(2,279

)

(1,958

)

(8,867

)

(7,107

)

Cash operating costs excluding royalties

23,043

20,071

80,788

53,858

Produced V 2 O 5 sold (000s lb)

6,267

7,831

23,953

21,027

Cash operating costs per pound ($/lb)

$

4.04

$

2.81

$

3.74

$

2.90

Cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound ($/lb)

$

3.68

$

2.56

$

3.37

$

2.56

  1. Year ended numbers as per note 22. Three months ended numbers are calculated from the year ended numbers in note 22 less the corresponding number disclosed in note 20 of the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
  2. Year ended numbers as per the Mine properties segment in note 17. Three months ended numbers are calculated from the year ended numbers in note 17 less the corresponding number disclosed in note 16 of the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

_____________________________________
1 Revenues per pound sold and cash operating costs are non-GAAP financial measures, and cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound are non-GAAP ratios with no standard meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release.
2 Revenues per pound sold are calculated based on the quantity of V 2 O 5 sold during the stated period.
3 Fastmarkets Metal Bulletin.
4 Defined as current assets less current liabilities per the consolidated statements of financial position.
5 Effective grade represents the percentage of magnetic material mined multiplied by the percentage of V 2 O 5 in the magnetic concentrate.
6 Global recovery is the product of crushing recovery, milling recovery, kiln recovery, leaching recovery and chemical plant recovery.
7 Drilling and engineering work performed on the Campbell Pit, and NAN and GAN deposits, in addition to the inclusion of titanium dioxide ("TiO 2 ") has resulted in a significant increase in reserves and resources.

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Largo ResourcesLGO:CAVanadium Investing
LGO:CA

Largo to Release Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Financial Results on March 16, 2022

  • Shareholder webcast and conference call with Paulo Misk, President and CEO, Ernest Cleave, CFO, Paul Vollant, VP of Commercial and Stephen Prince, President of Largo Clean Energy will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its fourth quarter and annual 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 16 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and annual 2021 operating and financial results on Thursday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction for New Physical Vanadium Holding Company, Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

  • Subject to the completion of a proposed qualifying transaction and receipt of, amongst other things, applicable regulatory and stock exchange approvals, the entity resulting from the transaction, which is anticipated to be named Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV"), will invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical vanadium products and provide direct investment exposure to vanadium, a new-economy commodity aligned with the green energy transition with use cases that include vanadium redox flow batteries ("VRFB") and green steel applications.
  • Upon completion of the proposed qualifying transaction, LPV's physical vanadium holdings would be used, in part, in long duration VRFBs. As vanadium electrolyte does not degrade when used in VRFBs, the batteries will act as secure safe-keeping for LPV's physical vanadium holdings. Storing vanadium in VRFBs would provide the opportunity of generating rental revenue to offset part of the administrative costs of LPV.
  • LPV's expected use of vanadium in VRFBs will be aligned with environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") principles, and is expected to enhance VRFBs' market competitiveness regardless of the vanadium price, further driving demand for VRFBs and the global clean energy transition through increased renewable energy integration.
  • LPV presents an opportunity for Largo to monetize its vanadium used in its VRFBs in addition to the revenue it expects to recognize from the sale of VCHARGE battery components to prospective customers. The substantial benefit of LPV to Largo is expected to arrive following the sale additional VCHARGE batteries to prospective VRFB customers.

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is pleased to announce details surrounding Largo Physical Vanadium Corp., currently a holding company, and a proposed qualifying transaction pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange with Column Capital Corp. (the "CPC"), a capital pool company, the terms of which are set out in a non-binding letter of intent dated February 1, 2022 (the "LOI"). Upon completion of the proposed qualifying transaction and associated regulatory approvals and subsequent financing, it is anticipated that the resulting entity will be named "Largo Physical Vanadium Corp." and will become a publicly listed physical vanadium holding company that will purchase and hold physical vanadium, amongst other things, for use in Largo's VCHARGE batteries to power the global energy transition.

Upon completion of the proposed qualifying transaction (see details below), the objective of LPV will be to provide a secure, exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in direct investment exposure to vanadium. Vanadium is a new-economy material with a constructive ESG alignment through its use in electrolyte solution in long duration VRFBs. VRFBs are rechargeable flow batteries that employ vanadium ions in electrolyte to store chemical potential energy. With its entirely unique chemical characteristics, vanadium electrolyte is 100% reusable with no degradation, which allows unlimited use in long duration energy storage systems with zero risk of thermal runaway in its aqueous electrolyte form.

Paulo Misk, President and CEO of Largo, stated : "LPV represents a substantial opportunity to advance Largo's long duration energy storage strategy which could make the adoption of vanadium redox flow batteries more attractive to prospective customers by segregating the ownership of the physical vanadium and removing the cost of vanadium to the battery customer, which is by far the largest cost component of these batteries. We believe this value proposition has the potential to drive future demand for our VCHARGE products going forward and create a mutually beneficial relationship between Largo, LPV, and prospective VRFB customers."

He continued: "Demand for long duration energy storage is fast-growing as governments and large organizations push for net zero goals. According to the Long Duration Energy Storage Council, long duration energy storage will have to be scaled up to ~400x present day levels to 85–140 TWh by 2040 and 10% of all electricity generated would need to be stored in long duration energy at some point. i VRFBs have emerged as a preferred long duration renewable energy storage system for safe and continuous energy storage over a 20+ year life cycle with zero degradation. Driven by investor interest in direct investment exposure to physical vanadium, LPV is expected to provide an opportunity to drive demand for long duration VRFB systems and offer a low-cost solution to potential VRFB customers through the continuation of a vanadium electrolyte leasing model, minimizing CAPEX requirements."

He concluded: "Lastly, it is our belief that LPV presents an opportunity for Largo to expand beyond its proposed production capacity in Wilmington of 1.4GWh per year through the expected acquisition of additional vanadium units by LPV in the open market for potential use in VCHARGE batteries. The strength of our global vanadium brand will be instrumental as we look to finalize the required work needed to form LPV and develop its objective during what we believe is the start of a bull market for vanadium."

J. Alberto Arias, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors stated: "LPV, together with the completion of the proposed qualifying transaction, represents an important strategic move for Largo, as it combines two widely accepted concepts in the commodity markets in an innovative way: i) the concept of a publicly traded instrument holding a physical commodity and ii) the concept of "metal leasing" for industrial applications to reduce the input costs of commodities that do not degrade during its use. While the success of this strategy will also be contingent, amongst other things, on sufficient investor interest and Largo's ability to market and sell its VRFBs, we believe that both concepts combined and applied for the first time to VRFBs would help solve the historical challenge of how to secure vanadium supply at an affordable and stable basis. LPV's ownership of vanadium units will create the potential to i) materially reduce the total cost of Largo's VRFBs for its customers and isolate them from periods of potential vanadium price volatility, ii) provide investors with a new vehicle to invest in physical vanadium, which we expect to be largely stored in Largo's VRFBs, and iii) allow Largo to monetize the vanadium inventory that it had intended to hold on its balance sheet and rent to its VRFB customers."

Mr. Arias concluded " We are excited for the opportunity this strategy presents to offer an attractive cost proposal to our potential VRFB customers using the unique characteristics of vanadium and Largo's leading position as a low-cost primary vanadium producer in the Americas (Brazil) as well as its unique position as the only vertically-integrated VRFB manufacturer in the US."

Terms of the Proposed Qualifying Transaction

On February 1, 2022, LPV entered into the LOI with the CPC. The LOI outlines the general terms and conditions pursuant to which LPV and the CPC expect to effect a business combination that will result in the CPC acquiring all of the issued and outstanding securities of LPV in exchange for securities of the CPC, resulting in a reverse-takeover of LPV by the CPC. Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, LPV and the CPC will negotiate in respect of a definitive agreement and other transaction documentation, incorporating the principal terms of the LOI. Upon completion of the proposed qualifying transaction, the CPC will have acquired 100% ownership of LPV and the business of LPV will become the business of the entity resulting from the proposed qualifying transaction. The final structure for the proposed qualifying transaction is subject to satisfactory tax, corporate and securities law advice on the part of both LPV and the CPC. There is no assurance that the proposed qualifying transaction will be consummated or will be consummated on the terms set out in the LOI.

Completion of the proposed qualifying transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, the completion of the Largo Contribution In-Kind (defined below), receipt of applicable regulatory and stock exchange approvals and the execution of the definitive agreement and related transaction documents. For a full description of conditions to the completion of the proposed qualifying transaction, please refer to the CPC's press release dated February 2, 2022.

Largo Contribution In-Kind

As a condition to closing of the proposed qualifying transaction, Largo will exchange vanadium equivalent products to LPV in exchange for common shares of LPV, on terms and conditions that will be determined in the context of the market (the "Largo Contribution In-Kind"). The size of the Largo Contribution In-Kind and applicable price will be based on the availability of material and will take other market related factors into consideration at the time.

In addition, LPV will enter into an agreement with Largo for a right of first refusal over any non-committed commercial vanadium equivalent products from January to October of any fiscal year from Largo.

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Following the acquisition of vanadium redox flow battery technology in 2020, Largo is undergoing a strategic transformation to vertically integrate its world-class vanadium products with its VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy and a low carbon future. Largo's VCHARGE batteries are uniquely capable of supporting reliability and grid stability as electricity systems move away from fossil-fuel generation. VCHARGE batteries are cost effective due to a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under securities legislation, some of which may be considered "financial outlook" for the purposes of applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to general market and economic conditions, our ability to build, finance and operate a VRFB business, our ability to protect and develop our technology, our ability to maintain our IP, our ability to market and sell our VCHARGE± battery system on specification and at a competitive price, the willingness of VRFB customers to lease vanadium in purchased VRFBs, our ability to secure the required production resources to build our VCHARGE± battery system, and the adoption of VRFB technology generally in the market. Forward‐looking information in this press release also includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the ability of LPV to attract investors, the desire of investors to invest in physical vanadium and to have LPV own physical vanadium stored in VRFBs, the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of the proposed qualifying transaction, completion and terms of the proposed qualifying transaction, the strategy of LPV, the intention to effect certain corporate changes in connection with the proposed qualifying transaction (including without limitation a change of name), the Largo Contribution In-Kind, the advisory services to be provided by SCP, and the competitive advantage provided to Largo VRFBs by virtue of LPV's anticipated business strategy. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As which also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Appoints Energy Sector Executive Stephen Prince as President of its Clean Energy Division

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen Prince as President of Largo Clean Energy ("LCE"). Mr. Prince will be replacing Mr. Ian Robertson who was appointed as Interim President of LCE on July 22, 2021, while Largo conducted a formal search for a permanent replacement. Mr. Robertson will continue to serve as Co-Chair of the Company's Board of Directors and Chair of its Clean Energy Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005242/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operational Results; Sales Exceeds Lower End of Guidance Despite Rain-Related Production Disruption in November-December; Provides 2022 Guidance

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$".

Q4 and FY 2021 Highlights

  • Quarterly sales of 2,899 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent in Q4 2021 vs. 3,751 tonnes in Q4 2020; Annual V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 11,393 tonnes in 2021, representing an 11% increase over 2020 and exceeding lower-end of 2021 V 2 O 5 sales guidance (11,200 – 11,800 tonnes)
  • Quarterly V 2 O 5 production of 2,003 tonnes (4.4 million lbs 1 ) in Q4 2021 vs. 3,340 tonnes in Q4 2020, which was the Company's historic record quarterly production; Annual V 2 O 5 production of 10,319 tonnes (22.7 million lbs 1 ) in 2021 vs. 11,825 tonnes in 2020
  • Quarterly global V 2 O 5 recovery of 76.0% in Q4 2021 vs. 80.6% in Q4 2020; Annual global V 2 O 5 recovery of 79.7% in 2021 vs. 81.4% in 2020
  • Q4 2021 operational results were impacted by heavy rainfall at the Company's Maracás operations in November and December

2022 Guidance

  • Operating, Sales and Cost Guidance:
    • V 2 O 5 Equivalent Production and Sales of 12,000 – 12,750 tonnes
    • Cash Operating Cost Excluding Royalties 4 of $3.20 – 3.40/lb V 2 O 5 sold
    • Vanadium Distribution Costs of $7.0 – 8.0 million
    • Corporate and Sales & Trading G&A of $10.0 – 11.0 million
    • Largo Clean Energy G&A of $15.0 – 18.0 million
  • Capital Expenditures Guidance:
    • Sustaining 5 of $9.0 – 10.0 million
    • Ilmenite Concentration Plant of $29.0 – 30.0 million
    • Titanium Dioxide ("TiO 2 ") Pigment Processing Plant of $9.0 – 10.0 million
    • Capitalized Stripping of $10.0 – 11.0 million
    • Carry-Over of $2.0 – 3.0 million
    • Largo Clean Energy capital expenditures of $1.5 – 2.5 million
  • The Company expects to deliver its first VCHARGE vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") sales contract with Enel Green Power España in Q3 2022
  • Planned 6-day Maracás processing shutdown in January: The Company has planned this to perform maintenance on its plant cooler engine system and power substations; V 2 O 5 equivalent production is expected to be in the range of 750 – 800 tonnes in January

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces annual production of 10,319 tonnes (22.7 million lbs 1 ) of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") and sales 11,393 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent from its Maracás Menchen Mine in 2021.

Paulo Misk, President and CEO of Largo, stated: "Despite encountering global logistical delays throughout the year and heavy rains in Brazil in Q4 2021, our team adapted to the challenges presented and managed to exceed the lower range of the Company's vanadium sales guidance in 2021. I am also pleased to report the Company had a strong finish to the year with V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 1,029 tonnes in December. Abnormally elevated levels of rainfall in November and December significantly impacted operational results at the MaracásMenchen Mine in Q4 2021 which our operations team worked diligently to implement an effective divert channel system that is expected to prevent heavy rainfall impacts in the future. The Company returned to normalized production levels following the planned 6-day maintenance shutdown which took place early in January."

He concluded: "Looking ahead, the Company remains focused on completing a significant milestone following the delivery of its first VCHARGE VRFB to Enel in Q3 2022 and will begin executing Phase 1 of its operational plan as presented in the Company's recently released technical report for the Maracás complex in Brazil. We believe the expected incremental cash flows generated by the production and sale of ilmenite concentrate and TiO 2 pigment and future planned expansion of vanadium production will provide clear value creation upside to our shareholders going forward. 2022 will undoubtedly present new challenges for our team but we remain focused on the tremendous growth opportunity that exists in our profitable vanadium business and our vanadium-based energy storage business from the deployment of additional VRFB systems expected in the years ahead."

Maracás Menchen Mine Operational and Sales Results

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

2021

2020

Total Ore Mined (tonnes)

277,783

338,226

1,248,967

1,087,518

Ore Grade Mined - Effective Grade (%) 2

1.00

1.18

1.12

1.29

Concentrate Produced (tonnes)

86,129

108,609

398,847

412,661

Grade of Concentrate (%)

3.13

3.24

3.23

3.28

Global Recovery (%) 3

76.0%

80.6

79.7

81.4

V 2 O 5 produced (Flake + Powder) (tonnes)

2,003

3,340

10,319

11,825

V 2 O 5 produced (equivalent pounds) 1

4,415,854

7,363,431

22,749,473

26,069,631

Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

2,899

11,393

Produced V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

2,843

10,864

Purchased V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)

56

3,751

529

10,260

Q4 and FY 2021 Operational Highlights

  • Operational Results Largely Impacted by Heavy Rainfall in Maracás: Production from the MaracásMenchen Mine was 2,003 tonnes of V 2 O 5 in Q4 2021, representing a decrease of 40% over Q4 2020, which was historically the Company's strongest production quarter. Lower quarterly production was due to heavy rainfall at the Company's Maracás operation in November and December. Annual V 2 O 5 production was 10,319 tonnes in 2021, being 13% lower than 2020. Lower annual production was due to the commissioning and ramp up activities associated with the Company's kiln and cooler upgrades in Q1 2021 and heavy rainfall in November and December. In Q4 2021, global recoveries 3 averaged 76.0% as compared to the 80.6% averaged in Q4 2020. The Company achieved an annual average global V 2 O 5 recovery 3 rate of 79.7% in 2021, representing a 2.0% decrease over the 81.4% averaged in 2020. The Company mined 1,248,967 tonnes of ore with an effective V 2 O 5 grade 2 of 1.00% in 2021 compared to 1,087,518 tonnes with an effective V 2 O 5 grade 2 of 1.29% in 2019. The decrease in global recoveries 3 and mined ore in 2021 is primarily due to the impacts mentioned above.
  • Lower End of Annual Sales Guidance Met: In Q4 2021, V 2 O 5 equivalent sales were 2,899 tonnes, representing a 23% decrease over Q4 2020. Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 11,393 tonnes in 2021 exceeded the lower end of the Company's 2021 annual sales guidance (11,200 – 11,800 tonnes) and were 11% higher than total sales in 2020. The Company continued to navigate challenges presented by global logistical delays in Q4 2021, which have impacted all aspects of the Company's supply chain.
  • Summary of Rainfall Effects and Drainage Improvements: During November and December, higher than expected rain volume of approximately 580 millimeters fell in Maracás, representing an increase of 690% over monthly rainfall average (2014 – 2020) and 360% over the rainfall average for the Q4 period (2014 – 2020). Following impacts in Q4 2021 from abnormally higher rainfall levels, the Company installed a rainwater diversion system surrounding the Campbell Pit and has revamped its pumping system. The Company expects that these actions will prevent future impacts to operations from higher-than-expected rainfall.
  • Vanadium Trioxide ("V 2 O 3 ") Plant: In Q4 2021, the Company completed the ramp up of its V 2 O 3 plant and provided samples to prospective clients for product specification analysis. The Company expects to begin shipping V 2 O 3 to customers in Q1 2022.

2022 Production, Sales and Cost Guidance

The Company has provided solid production, sales and cost guidance for 2022 and management expects to maintain its global competitive position in the vanadium sector. A table summarizing 2022 production, sales and cost guidance has been provided below:

V 2 O 5 Equivalent Production and Sales (tonnes)

12,000 – 12,750

Cash Operating Cost Guidance Excluding Royalties ($/lb sold) 4

$3.20 – 3.40

Vanadium Distribution Costs

$7.0 – 8.0 million

Corporate and Sales & Trading Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$10.0 – 11.0 million

Largo Clean Energy General and Administrative Expenses

$15.0 – 18.0 million

2022 Capital Expenditures Guidance

In 2022, the Company plans to invest approximately $64.0 million on capital expenditures of which approximately $2.0 million has been carried over from the 2021 capital expenditures budget. The $64.0 million capital expenditure budget includes approximately $9.5 million for sustaining capital requirements, $10.5 million for capitalized stripping, $29.5 million for the construction of the Company's ilmenite concentration plant, $9.5 million for its TiO 2 processing plant and $2.0 million for additional LCE development. For its ilmenite concentration plant project, the Company's current capex plans increased by $6.8 million versus its prior estimate (see press release dated March 18, 2021) due to the incorporation of improvements in its ilmenite concentration which should increase ilmenite concentrate grades to above 45% TiO 2 from 40%. The increase in overall capital expenditures versus prior years will allow Largo to advance its planned growth projects to enhance future profitability and market competitiveness. The Company expects to fund these capital expenditure projects through internal cash flows.

Sustaining Capital Expenditures 5

$9.0 – 10.0 million

Capitalized Stripping Capital Expenditures

$10.0 – 11.0 million

Ilmenite Concentration Plant Capital Expenditures

$29.0 – 30.0 million

TiO 2 Processing Plant Capital Expenditures

$9.0 – 10. million

Carry-Over Capital Expenditures

$2.0 – 3.0 million

Largo Clean Energy Capital Expenditures

$1.5 – 2.5 million

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Following the acquisition of vanadium redox flow battery technology in 2020, Largo is undergoing a strategic transformation to vertically integrate its world-class vanadium products with its VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy and a low carbon future. Largo's VCHARGE batteries are uniquely capable of supporting reliability and grid stability as electricity systems move away from fossil-fuel generation. VCHARGE batteries are cost effective due to a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation, some of which may be considered "financial outlook" for the purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; the timing of V 2 O 3 shipments ; costs of future activities and operations; the incremental cash-flow to be generated by the production and sale TiO 2 pigment and expanded vanadium production; the successful vertical integration of the Company; timing and cost related to the build-out of the ilmenite plant and TiO 2 pigment processing plant; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the continued impact of heavy rainfall on operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine and the success of our mitigation efforts; the impact of global delays and related price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future V2O5 equivalent sales. Forward‐looking information in this press release also includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to our ability to build, finance and operate a VRFB business, our ability to protect and develop our technology, our ability to maintain our IP, our ability to market, sell and deliver our VCHARGE± battery system on specification and at a competitive price, our ability to secure the required production resources to build our VCHARGE± battery system, , the timing of completion of the product development and stack manufacturing facility in Massachusetts and the adoption of VRFB technology generally in the market. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo or Largo Clean Energy to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As which also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

Future Oriented Financial Information:

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information contained in this press release, as such term is defined by applicable securities laws, has been approved by management of Largo as of the date hereof and is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the Company's 2022 guidance. Readers are cautioned that any such future oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information as to the Company's anticipated 2022 guidance has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.

Non-GAAP 6 Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release, which are described in the following section.

Cash Operating Costs

The Company's press release refers to cash operating costs per pound, a non-GAAP performance measure, in order to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance. This information is used to assess how well the Maracás Menchen Mine is performing compared to plan and prior periods, and also to assess its overall effectiveness and efficiency. Cash operating costs includes mine site operating costs such as mining costs, plant and maintenance costs, sustainability costs, mine and plant administration costs, royalties, general and administrative costs (all for the mine properties segment), but excludes depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, commissions, reclamation, capital expenditures and exploration and evaluation costs. Operating costs not attributable to the mine properties segment are also excluded, including product acquisition costs and inventory write-downs. These costs are then divided by the pounds of vanadium sold that were produced by the Maracás Menchen Mine to arrive at the cash operating costs per pound. Prior to 2020, these costs were divided by the pounds of production from the Maracás Menchen Mine, rather than pounds sold. These measures, along with revenues, are considered to be one of the key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine. These cash operating costs measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top Vanadium Stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE

Top Vanadium Stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE

Click here to read the previous top vanadium stocks article.

The past few years have brought renewed interest in vanadium and the top vanadium stocks. Experts anticipate that the battery metal, which is used mainly as an alloy in steel manufacturing, will see an uptick in demand thanks to its increased use in the energy storage sector.

The silvery-gray metal's rise to prominence has piqued the interest of analysts and investors who see the value in a battery metal that is safer, longer-lasting and more durable than lithium.

Once considered a mere by-product of uranium mining, in recent years the market has seen renewed focus and respect for this industrial metal with a lot of battery potential.

Keep reading...Show less
Vanadium Outlook 2022: Battery Demand Poised to Grow, Supply Threats Mount

Vanadium Outlook 2022: Battery Demand Poised to Grow, Supply Threats Mount

Click here to read the previous vanadium outlook.

After a year of uncertainty, experts were expecting demand for vanadium to improve in 2021 as economies recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most vanadium production is used in China for steel applications, particularly the high-strength, low-alloy steel used to make construction rebar.

As the year comes to an end, what can investors expect for vanadium in 2022? Read on to learn more about its performance in 2021, as well as what market watchers had to say about the vanadium outlook for next year.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×