All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Full Year 2021 Highlights Revenues of $198.3 million, a 65% increase over 2020; Revenues per pound sold 1 of $7.89, a 49% increase over 2020 Net income of $22.6 million vs. net income of $6.8 million in 2020; Basic earnings per share of $0.35 vs. $0.12 per share in 2020 Cash balance of $83.8 million exiting 2021 and a net ...

LGO:CA