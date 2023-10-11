Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Greenlane Renewables

GRN:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated!)

Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), announces its common shares are now approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol LANRF, effective October 10, 2023.

Lancaster will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing stock symbol LCR.

"Our listing on the OTCQB Venture Market is in harmony with our exploration roadmap. We're curating a robust portfolio of lithium properties to address the burgeoning demand for U.S.-sourced lithium, driven by the rise in electric vehicles and further catalyzed by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, initiated by Biden, to augment domestic lithium supply," says Lancaster Resources CEO, Penny White.

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Lancaster also has the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") full-service eligibility in the United States. DTC settlement services provide a more efficient and lower cost settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States. DTC eligibility enables shares of Lancaster to be distributed, settled, and serviced through DTC's automated processes, thereby taking advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities and the resulting cost benefits that DTC provides through accelerated settlement processes.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE: LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) is engaged in exploring for battery and critical metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Lancaster has rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Lithium Project, near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, a set of claims approximately 5,200 acres (8.1 square miles) in size, that Lancaster is exploring for concentrated sub-surface lithium brine deposits. Lancaster's vision is to produce Carbon-Neutral Lithium using direct lithium extraction technology powered by solar and geothermal energy.

Lancaster also holds the rights to a 100% interest in the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and lying on the same geological trend as significant lithium discoveries, including Patriot Metals' Corvette Property. Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team, with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries, and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lancaster Resources Inc.
Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183593

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources
Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), has submitted applications to the State of New Mexico Energy, Mines, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to drill up to three wells targeting both shallow and deep conductive layers on its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The targets were identified by Lancaster's geological team following the success of Lancaster's recent MT (Magneto-Telluric) Geophysics program, which highlighted multiple highly conductive subsurface aquifers and zones of interest.

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to announce results from its Magneto-Telluric (MT) geophysics program at Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Project located in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA. The MT program targeted highly conductive stratigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

KLM Geoscience successfully completed the detailed MT program including data acquisition and inversions. The MT survey consisted of three east-west lines with ~500m spacing between receivers and lines.

Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce that on August 29, 2023, Lancaser entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Trans Taiga Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property, hosting several historical pegmatite samples, lies ~120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, ~74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project, and a few kilometers east of Loyal Lithium's Brisk Lithium Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/179164_0a87920cb415aaa5_001.jpg

Lancaster Resources Advances MT Survey at Alkali Flat to Pinpoint Drilling Targets

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FRA: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce KLM Geophysics is commencing the Magneto-Telluric (MT) geophysics program at Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Project located in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA. The MT program is targeting highly conductive stratigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

Within the next few weeks, Lancaster anticipates receiving survey results, which management expects will guide them in identifying clear drilling targets.

Significant Opportunities Seen at Lancaster Resources' Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is very pleased to announce the filing of annual renewals of BLM claims as part of the Alkali Flats option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project. The annual filing with the BLM includes the original 67 claims for the Project along with a significant addition of 193 claims under the Area of Interest provisions under the option agreement. These 260 claims build out a contiguous mineral placer claim asset base over the heart of the Alkali Flats playa near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

Spanning ~5,200 acres, the claims cover the majority of the Alkali Flat playa and present significant exploration opportunities on leases with surface sediment concentrations up to ~149ppm Lithium.

Beyond Lithium Options Victory Project Totalling More than 16,000 Hectares

Massive Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites Identified On 6km Trend

HIGHLIGHTS

Lithium ION Energy Shares Victory Nickel Update

Lithium Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4 ) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the Victory Nickel Project in Mongolia, following the exploration joint venture that was entered into with Aranjin Resources Ltd. ("Aranjin") (TSXV: ARJN), in February 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

GMV Minerals Retains Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to Fly Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia to perform a helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey at its Daisy Creek project in Lander County, Nevada.

Ian Klassen, CEO, remarked: "We are very pleased to be working with Precision, a Canadian and global leader in airborne geophysics. The airborne survey, expected to start in the next two weeks, will be flown in a systematic low level grid pattern using 150 metre line spacing at a planned constant flight height of 40m. The high-resolution magnetic and radiometric survey will be another important instrument used by GMV's exploration team to map the geometry of the caldera basin in detail, as well as the radiometric response of the exposed rocks to determine what the previous owner Phillips Uranium was targeting when they drilled the high-grade lithium target in the 1980's. The survey will provide uniform, low ground-clearance magnetic and radiometric data coverage of the Daisy Creek project at higher resolution than existing surveys that cover only parts of the property."

TECPETROL URGES ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, FOLLOWING POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY THE ALPHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE OF 3 OCTOBER 2023

  • Alpha Lithium has announced its Board of Directors recommends that shareholders accept Tecpetrol's offer to acquire Alpha Lithium for a price of C$1.48 per share

  • Take Prompt Action – Alpha shareholders must tender their shares in advance of the expiry time of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday , 3 October 2023

  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com

On 28 September 2023 Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") announced that its Board of Directors, based upon the unanimous recommendation of the special committee of independent directors and a positive fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp., recommended that Alpha shareholders accept the enhanced offer from Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alpha at a price of C$1.48 per share in cash (the " Offer "). Tecpetrol welcomes the Board's decision and urges Alpha shareholders to tender their Alpha shares immediately in order to crystallize a significant premium for their shares. All shares must be submitted in advance of 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on 3 October 2023 . We note that shareholders using a broker will have an earlier expiry and encourage shareholder to submit immediately.

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND EXTENSION TO 20 OCTOBER 2023 OF BOARD-SUPPORTED OFFER

  • Special Committee and Board of Directors of Alpha recently publicly announced their unanimous recommendation that Alpha shareholders tender to the Offer
  • Since Alpha's announcement, Tecpetrol has received significant shareholder support for its Offer, and has decided to extend the expiry time of the Offer to 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on 20 October 2023 to provide all remaining shareholders additional time to tender
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com

Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol "), a member of the Techint Group, announces today that it has extended the expiry time of its board-supported offer (the " Offer ") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") for C$1.48 in cash per share to 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on 20 October 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time and are urged to tender their shares immediately. Shareholders who do not tender their shares will not receive the enhanced offer price under the Offer.

Brunswick Exploration Amends 1Minerals Agreement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF " BRW " or the " Company ") announces an amendment to its Option Agreement with 1Minerals Corp.

The Option Agreement is now dated September 29, 2023 and milestone payments, which apply only to the claims under agreement with 1Minerals, are payable in cash, under the following schedule:

