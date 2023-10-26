Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL TAKE-OVER BID TO ACQUIRE CONTROL OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION AND MANDATORY EXTENSION OF OFFER TO OCTOBER 31, 2023

Pre-Feasibility Study Anticipates 10X Increase in Capacity for Nano One LFP Site in Québec

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Second Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Australian Vanadium Seeks $500M to Build Mine, Processing Plant

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Alpha Lithium

ALLI:AQL

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Falcon Gold

FG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") CEO provides an update on Lancaster's recent exploration activities and upcoming milestones related to the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

"We are thrilled to share the significant progress we have made over the last few months and outline our strategic plans for the upcoming quarters," says Penny White, Lancaster's CEO and President. "Our team has worked diligently to ensure that each phase of our project has made valuable use of resources, and we are confident that our efforts will result in substantial value creation for our stakeholders."

Key Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:

Geophysics + Geology Study (July 2023): Following a comprehensive internal evaluation, our team successfully built upon our existing internal geological data geological data sets. This included initial findings from an aerial drone geophysics program and geochemical studies over the playa, laying the groundwork for our completed MT geophysics program and impending drilling operations.

Magnetotelluric (MT Survey) (Aug 2023): After reviewing several qualified companies, we selected KLM Geophysics, a leading geophysics firm with significant experience in lithium brine exploration, to conduct our MT Survey so Lancaster would have the best dataset to supplement our geology and inform our drilling locations. We received the results from our MT program in September 2023.

MT Interpretation and Drilling Locations (Sept 2023): Our experts interpreted magnetotelluric data to pinpoint optimal drilling locations, maximizing our chances of successfully finding subsurface concentrated lithium brines. Preliminary locations have been selected based on two highly conductive subsurface features found in the MT survey. Proposed locations have been used in support of both the BLM Plan of Operations application and the EMNRD Drilling application.

Drilling and Access Regulatory Applications Submitted (Sept 2023): We have formally submitted our drilling application to the New Mexico EMNRD, adhering to all regulatory requirements and best practices. An additional Plan of Operations application to the BLM was made in support of both the proposed drilling and the entire claim area MT program. Lancaster remains committed to minimal impact exploration.

BHP Xplor (Oct 2023): Recognizing New Mexico as a new frontier for lithium exploration and with the anticipation of a significant lithium discovery, we applied to the BHP Xplor program. This program offers a six-month accelerator and up to USD $500,000 in non-dilutive funding from BHP, aiming to unlock critical minerals.

Drilling Bids ( Sept-Oct 2023): We invited estimates from reputable drilling companies, emphasizing safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship. We are currently in the final process of selecting which drilling company to engage for our upcoming drilling program.

Detailed G+G Review (Oct-Nov 2023): Our geophysics and geology teams are continuously conducting thorough reviews to ensure all data aligns and informs our drilling strategy.

Drilling Approvals (Nov-Dec 2023): We are in communication with the New Mexico EMNRD, and we anticipate receiving all necessary drilling approvals in early 2024, clearing the way for us to commence drilling operations in February 2024.

Drilling Completed (Feb 2024): We aim to complete our maiden drilling program efficiently and safely, adhering to the highest industry standards with minimal/zero impact on all stakeholders.

Samples Collected and Analysis Underway (Feb 2024): During the drilling process, we will collect samples and submit them for mineral and fluid analysis to confirm the concentration of lithium within reservoir brine and drill cuttings.

DLE Technology Bidding and Sample Dispatch (March 2024): Engagements with leading Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology providers are underway to ensure our lithium extraction process is both efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible. Discussions are in progress with various DLE companies to secure sufficient brine samples for testing, aimed at determining the compatibility of DLE technologies with successfully extracted lithium brine from Alkali Flats.

Sample Results and NI 43-101 (Q2 2024): Upon receiving the sample analysis results, we will promptly refresh our NI 43-101 report, ensuring stakeholders have access to the most current and precise information.

Anticipated DLE Results (Q2 2024): We look forward to receiving the outcomes of our DLE technology trials, which will inform our extraction strategy and affirm our commitment to employing the most economical, effective, and sustainable lithium extraction practices.

Collaborations:

We are proud to be building collaborations with a diverse range of advisors and companies, spanning from Solar and Geothermal Tech/Dev Advisors to LiDAR/Hyperspectral imaging specialists, underscoring our unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental stewardship

Looking Ahead:

"As we forge ahead, our team remains dedicated to progressing the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project, championing innovation, and upholding the highest standards of environmental stewardship and community engagement," concluded Penny White, CEO of Lancaster. "We are on a steadfast path towards achieving our objectives and cultivating enduring value for both our shareholders and the communities we serve."

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring battery and critical metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Lancaster has rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Lithium Project, near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, a set of claims approximately 5,200 acres (8.1 square miles) in size that Lancaster is exploring for concentrated sub-surface lithium brine deposits. Lancaster's vision is to produce Carbon-Neutral Lithium using direct lithium extraction technology powered by solar and geothermal energy.

Lancaster also holds the rights to a 100% interest in the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and lying on the same geological trend as significant lithium discoveries, including Patriot Metals' Corvette Property. Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries, and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lancaster Resources Inc.
Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster ResourcesLCR:CCCSE:LCRBattery Metals Investing
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), announces its common shares are now approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol LANRF, effective October 10, 2023.

Lancaster will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing stock symbol LCR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), has submitted applications to the State of New Mexico Energy, Mines, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to drill up to three wells targeting both shallow and deep conductive layers on its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The targets were identified by Lancaster's geological team following the success of Lancaster's recent MT (Magneto-Telluric) Geophysics program, which highlighted multiple highly conductive subsurface aquifers and zones of interest.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to announce results from its Magneto-Telluric (MT) geophysics program at Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Project located in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA. The MT program targeted highly conductive stratigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

KLM Geoscience successfully completed the detailed MT program including data acquisition and inversions. The MT survey consisted of three east-west lines with ~500m spacing between receivers and lines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce that on August 29, 2023, Lancaser entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Trans Taiga Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property, hosting several historical pegmatite samples, lies ~120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, ~74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project, and a few kilometers east of Loyal Lithium's Brisk Lithium Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/179164_0a87920cb415aaa5_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Advances MT Survey at Alkali Flat to Pinpoint Drilling Targets

Lancaster Resources Advances MT Survey at Alkali Flat to Pinpoint Drilling Targets

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FRA: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce KLM Geophysics is commencing the Magneto-Telluric (MT) geophysics program at Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Project located in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA. The MT program is targeting highly conductive stratigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

Within the next few weeks, Lancaster anticipates receiving survey results, which management expects will guide them in identifying clear drilling targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today the closing of the second and final tranche of the previously-reported non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ", see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated August 16, 2023 and September 15, 2023 ) consisting of 6,110,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $488,800 (the " Second Tranche "). A total of 9,672,500 Units were sold in the Offering in two tranches for gross proceeds of $773,800 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remobilization of its lithium exploration crew to the Volta sub-project area ("Volta") of the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania", ASX: FRS) formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

2023 Hydra Exploration Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on October 3, 2023, the Company has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Canuck Lithium Corp. ("Canuck"). The Acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of a share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") entered into among the Company, Canuck, and the shareholders of Canuck (the "Canuck Shareholders").

Hertz now owns 100% of the ACDC Project, located in the emerging hard rock lithium district in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. There are approximately 135 historical references to pegmatite outcrops that have never been evaluated or sampled for their lithium potential on the Property according to the Quebec Government's SIGEOM Database (Figure 3).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Samples 12 of the Numerous New Pegmatites at the Ongoing St-Denis Lithium Exploration Program

Canada Silver Cobalt Samples 12 of the Numerous New Pegmatites at the Ongoing St-Denis Lithium Exploration Program

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Advancement of the Lithogeochemical Mapping of the Area supported by 36 samples covering two distinct areas over 1.5km and 2km long near Circle Lake Road in St-Denis Claim Block

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Unaudited Interim Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Unaudited Interim Results

Unaudited Interim Results for the six and three-months ended 31 August 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the six and three-months ended 31 August 2023, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Announces Share Consolidation

Victory Announces Share Consolidation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on October 23, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 2nd, 2023

Related News

Resource Investing

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Base Metals Investing

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Energy Investing

Imperial declares fourth quarter 2023 dividend

Energy Investing

Imperial announces third quarter 2023 financial and operating results

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

×